Kosmos Energy: Value Opportunity Comes With Risks

Amid the market-wide sell-off and the oil price war, equity value of the Atlantic Margins focused Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) had shrunk to just $385 million, down more than 6.9x from the January peak. Surely, before the historic oil slump, the company had been already experiencing a few issues like futile exploration drilling that had led to investor skepticism and had been priced in. Another problem that was worthy of concern was issues offshore Ghana, where KOS has stakes in the Jubilee and TEN fields. Operational issues at these offshore assets led to a startling drop in Tullow Oil's (the operator) stock price, a matter I discussed in two pieces published in December and March.

Now investors price in the 2020 EBITDA drop of approximately 9% and a steep decline in revenue and are ready to pay only $3.55 per $1 of 2020 EBITDA. Such a minuscule multiple might attract bargain hunters, but I suppose there are a few matters that must be taken into account before considering adding the underpriced stock to the portfolio.

Urgent measures to stave off a cash crunch

Idle rigs offshore Scotland recently highlighted by Financial Times is a perfect epitome of the essence of the oil crisis. The coronavirus pandemic upended the petroleum market, and it seems the historic OPEC+ deal was not enough to reinvigorate bulls and do one essential thing: to instill confidence that the supply glut and unprecedented inventory build-up can be eased. Negative oil prices are still looming in a few regions, and some physical market benchmarks, especially in North America, are trading below the $5 milestone, while the North Sea benchmark and WTI prices are still languishing below $30 a barrel. So, traders are not buying the deal, at least for now.

Amid this turmoil, Kosmos Energy, precisely as other oil players, decided to undertake urgent measures to prop up margins, cash flow, and stave off a cash crunch. First, the dividend was suspended. Expectedly, the oil price crisis upended its capital spending plans and made it reduce the 2020 capex by more than 38%. Such a deep reduction in capital investments means future production growth will be hurt. However, KOS said that "production guidance for the full year remains intact," which means 62-70 kboepd (see page 23) is still achievable. Also, capex reduction will buttress pro forma FCF and secure liquidity necessary to repay some debt in 2021.

Start-up of Phase 1 of Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Project delayed

While plummeted commodity prices jeopardized investments, the COVID-19 pandemic brought some additional difficulties. The Phase 1 of Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Project in Mauritania and Senegal (developed together with BP (BP)), one of the essential future shareholder value drivers, was delayed, and the main culprit was not oil price fall but closed borders together with travel restrictions, as countries across the globe are struggling to stop the spread of infections. With an updated schedule, the LNG project is due to start up only in the first half of 2023.

2020 revenue to drop, profit to remain sub-zero

KOS delivered stupendous revenue growth in 2019. The top line rose by 68% and reached $1,499 million. An expensive but value-accretive acquisition of Deep Gulf Energy that was closed in 2018 and required $1.225 billion catapulted the company's revenue and helped it to establish a presence in the stable and predictable Gulf of Mexico. Soared revenue, however, was not enough to turn a profit. Burdensome production expenses that climbed higher, jumped depletion and D&A (that rose precisely because of new assets additions and higher production), and high interest resulted in meager GAAP pre-tax margin and negative net income of -$55.8 million.

Analysts believe investors should brace for at least two years of unprofitability, while 2020 revenue can drop by around 37%. While I agree with their assumptions, I think that one of the key threats to profitability is burdensome interest. At the same time, I expect Kosmos's 2020 pro forma FCF to edge close to around $200 million. As a reminder, in 2019, KOS managed to deliver solid FCF to equity of $276.1 million. Also, last year, Cash Return on Total Capital reached 21%, which is perfect. In 2020, it will likely remain solid; I anticipate it to be around 13%.

Financial position: imperfect, but not on the cusp of default

KOS has a gargantuan total debt of over $2 billion, which looks horrible especially if put into a broader context and compared to the depressed equity value of around $385 million and $225 million in cash on the balance sheet. Its Debt/Equity stands at terrifying 239%, a ratio that signifies investors who shun high leverage should avoid the stock.

The leverage was catapulted by the 2018 acquisition that lifted revenue and EBITDA but had also left the company in a precarious position with humongous liabilities on the balance sheet. In a $50 Brent scenario, gearing did not look ominous, but as the oil benchmark is still struggling to climb to $30 a barrel, net debt/2020 EBITDA is standing at approximately 2.9x. That is obviously not a level a risk-averse equity investor wants to see.

What is more, in many cases, gargantuan total debt comes with hefty interest. Kosmos's case is no exception. For instance, in 2019, the company paid $99.9 million (net of capitalized interest), which unfavorably compares to $83.8 million paid in 2018 and $55.4 million paid in 2017. Also, KOS must pay $125.03 million in interest on long-term debt in 2020, which equals to around 13% of annual revenue.

Source: Kosmos Energy 2019 Form 10-K, page 78

An interesting remark worth making here is that Tullow Oil, Kosmos's Ghana-focused peer, also paid around 13% of 2019 sales revenue as interest. However, it has a more leveraged balance sheet (a 312% Debt/Equity ratio).

Thankfully, KOS has no maturities in 2020. Nevertheless, it will have to repay $174.8 million in debt in 2021, while the first RBL facility amortization payment is due in March 2022. Around $200 million in 2020E FCF will help to amass additional cash necessary to meet the obligation.

Final thoughts

KOS that had shrunk ~7x in value looks like a perfect bargain hunter's pick. However, its exposure to the Jubilee and TEN fields that hamstrung Tullow Oil's revenue growth prospects and led to a catastrophic investor exodus signify that additional slight risk discount should be priced in KOS's equity. Also, the company will likely face at least two years of an earnings recession. The silver lining is that 2020 free cash flow will likely remain positive and the company will have enough cash to repay debt in 2021.

Insider buying is a clear sign that executives bet on a gradual recovery in the oil market and the stock price recuperation, and that they surely do believe a cash crunch and insolvency are not in the cards. However, insider trading should always be interpreted with caution.

Also, I am highly confident that macro factors are still posing a significant threat to commodity producers, as the COVID-19 pandemic has not abated yet. While there are the first harbingers of a return to normalcy in Europe, like cautious store reopening in Germany, the slow economic recovery in China will likely not help to eliminate the gargantuan oil glut.

In sum, KOS is only worth considering for risk-prone experienced investors who want to utilize short-term volatility in the oil prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.