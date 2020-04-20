Buy Hamilton Beach For Value, Yield, And Potential Quarantine Tailwind

Hamilton Beach (HBB) sources and sells low and mid-priced consumer kitchen and other appliances such as blenders, sandwich presses, kettles, and coffee makers.

Between 2009 and 2019, HBB sales grew 23%, or around 2% per year.

HBB was spun-off from conglomerate NAACO industries in late 2017, with the stock initially trading in the low 30s at the time of spin. Since that time, the stock has fallen by 70%, to a recent $10.40.

HBB was bundled with a declining outlet-mall retailer, Kitchen Collection (KC), when the company was spun off. For 2 years, HBB attempted to restore KC to profitability by shrinking the store base. KC lost $11 mil from operations in 2017 and 2018 combined. At the end of 2019, HBB mercifully announced the shut-down of KC. HBB recorded a substantial loss of $20.6 million in the 4th quarter of 2019 on the writedown, but maintains that the loss will reverse in 2020 and that they do not guarantee the remaining store leases.

HBB regularly rolls out new products, refreshing their portfolio. In late 2019, HBB got into the personal care line, introducing the Brightline brand of electric toothbrushes.

HBB is reasonably capitalized, with net debt at $56.4 million at year-end 2019, or 1.5x trailing EBIT from continuing ops. At least year's earnings, net of the dividend, HBB could conceivably pay off all of their debt in under 3 years.

While HBB has sold off significantly, we feel the business is likely doing reasonably well. HBB got 32% of 2019 revenue from Walmart (NYSE:WMT), and a further 12% from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). While HBB doesn't disclose customers of less than 10% of revenue, we'd estimate Target (NYSE:TGT) is around 7% or so. From the 2019 10-K:

Wal-Mart Inc. and its global subsidiaries accounted for approximately 33%, 33% and 32% of the HBB’s revenue in 2019, 2018 and 2017, respectively. Amazon.com, Inc. and its subsidiaries accounted for approximately 14%, 10% and 12% of the HBB's revenue in 2019, 2018 and 2017, respectively. HBB’s five largest customers accounted for approximately 58%, 53%, and 54% of the HBB’s revenue for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

In early April, reports revealed that Walmart saw same-store sales surge 20% during the prior 8 weeks, during the coronavirus quarantine. According to the report, after the initial phase of panic-related hoarding of toilet paper and essentials, consumers focused on the "restricted living" phase at home, and this has led to rising sales of several items including "home cooking supplies such as small appliances." We think it's possible that sales have been augmented during the quarantine in light of people staying at home and engaging much more in activities like baking.

HBB historically has been seasonal, with most of their profits coming in the 4th quarter, and all coming in the 2nd half of each fiscal year:

Might coronavirus be like a 2nd Christmas for HBB?

With KC shut down, cash flow and earnings will see a tailwind from the losses formerly being generated by that division. In 2017 and 2018, these amounted to about 40 cents per share per year pre-tax. At HBB's tax rate of 25%, this amounts to a 16% boost to the bottom line.

At a price of $10.40, HBB trades at 5.6x 2019 earnings from continuing operations and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. HBB announced a stock repurchase plan in late 2019 of $25 million, equivalent to 18% of outstanding shares at the current price.

Overall, HBB is a decent business and brand. Management have put the KC business behind them and will have more space for a renewed focus on the HBB core brand. The stock is cheap: Assuming a modest 11x multiple to $1.85, the stock would be valued at $20.40, a 96% upside from the current price. With a market cap of a mere $140 million, HBB is a micro-cap whose brand recognition far exceeds its market value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HBB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.