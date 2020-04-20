CytoDyn's Trial Starts, And Other News: The Good, Bad And Ugly Of Biopharma

CytoDyn Treats First Patient In Leronlimab Trial

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB:CYDY) reported that it has treated the first patient in its Phase 2 basket trial for 22 solid cancer tumors. The trial deals with a wide range of cancers and tumors such as throat, stomach, lungs, bladder, and uterine among others. The trial will also include 30 patients suffering from CCR5+ locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. The drug candidate will be administered once in a week subcutaneously in 350 mg dosage. The participants will continue to receive standard of care chemotherapy.

CytoDyn reported that the trial will be carried out at multiple sites in the United States. It is expected that the preliminary results for each patient would be available within three to four weeks of the initial administration of the drug candidate. The primary endpoint for the trial is progression-free survival. Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of CytoDyn, said:

We are excited to treat our first patient in this basket trial and are optimistic indications will reflect results in our other metastatic breast cancer trials, all of which will be presented to the FDA in our upcoming preliminary Breakthrough Therapy designation meeting."

Leronlimab has been granted Fast Track designation by the FDA for two indications. These conditions are HIV and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. The drug candidate is an investigational humanized IgG4 mAb and it works by blocking CCR5, a cellular receptor behind HIV infection, tumor metastases, and various other ailments such as NASH. The company has completed nine clinical trials engaging 800 people.

In trials pertaining to cancer, it has been observed that CCR5 may have a key role to play in the spread of the tumor. In several cancers, elevated CCR5 expression may indicate disease status in different types of cancers. Further, several published studies have established that control of CCR5 may lead to reduced tumor metastases animal models and in a laboratory set up in the case of aggressive breast and prostate cancer.

In a murine xenograft model, leronlimab demonstrated the ability to reduce human breast cancer metastasis by more than 98 percent. The company is carrying out a Phase 1b/2 human clinical trial in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. As the CCR5 receptor has shown potential in controlling immune cell traffic to inflamed sites. This feature makes this receptor a potential treatment for acute graft vs. host disease and for other inflammatory conditions. CytoDyn is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study in this regard.

CytoDyn is a late-stage biotechnology firm and is mainly invested in developing innovative cures for different therapeutic conditions using its lead drug candidate leronlimab. The drug is a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CCR5 receptor, which is expected to have a strong impact on the ability of HIV to enter and infect healthy T-cells. It is also likely that this receptor impacts immune-mediated and tumor metastasis illnesses.

Merck Launches Herceptin Biosimilar, Catches Up With Competition

Merck & Co. (MRK) announced that it has launched Ontruzant in the US market. The drug is a biosimilar of Herceptin, which is amongst the top-selling breast cancer drugs in the United States. Herceptin belongs to Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY) and has shown excellent performance in the market. A biosimilar is a near copy of biologic drugs and is made using living cells. These products are analogous to generic versions of regular pill form medications.

Merck collaborated with Samsung Bioepis for the development of the biosimilar. Samsung Bioepis is further a joint venture between Samsung BioLogics Co. and Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). The company said that Ontruzant is its first oncology biosimilar in the United States. The drug was approved by the FDA in January 2019 for its 150 mg vial while its 420 mg vial was approved by the FDA in March 2020.

Christopher Ko, President and Chief Executive Officer, Samsung Bioepis said:

While we understand that this is an unprecedented time for our hospitals and healthcare workers, we at Samsung Bioepis remain steadfastly committed to the patients we serve through our efforts to ensure the continued supply of our medicines through collaboration with our manufacturing and commercial partners."

Earlier, Merck announced its plan to spin off its various legacy brands, biosimilars, and women's health products into an independent company. However, the company will aid the commercialization of Ontruzant until the spin-off becomes effective. The company expects the process to be completed by the first half of 2021.

Merck has stated that the drug will come with a price of nearly $1,325 for a 150-milligram single-dose vial and $3,709 for a 420-milligram multiple-dose vial. These price points are approximately 15 percent lower than the current list price of Herceptin. It needs to be noticed that Onturzant is not the first alternative to Herceptin. Various big companies such as Teva (NYSE:TEVA), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), and Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) have already launched their versions in the market.

Herceptin is a recombinant DNA-derived humanized monoclonal antibody. It is designed to treat HER2+ breast cancer and HER2+ gastric cancer. The drug was originally approved in 1998.

Gilead Slips As The Company Halts Remdesivir Trial In China

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) suffered a setback as the company suspended one of its clinical trials of remdesivir in China. The drug is being tested for its use in treating COVID-19. The company is, currently, running at least five different clinical trials of remdesivir against coronavirus. It has been reported that the drug has already been used for treating more than 1,800 patients on an individual compassionate use basis.

Gilead reported that it has ended its Phase III trial for mild to moderate patients due to the paucity of patients to enroll. However, the company is still working on trialing the drug for severely affected patients. The study of the 53 patients spread across the United States, Canada, and Europe and who required respiratory aid showed that nearly two-thirds of them benefited from the use of the drug. These patients had received the drug for up to 10 days. Over the period of 18 days, 17 of the 30 patients receiving the ventilation were taken off the equipment. Nearly 50 percent of the patients were discharged.

Remdesivir is a nucleotide analogue prodrug and was originally developed for treating Ebola. While the drug has shown potential for treating COVID-19, but the lack of a control arm for the results reported so far makes the process of data interpretation difficult. Gilead had earlier suspended another remdisivir trial for more severe patients due to a lack of enrollments.

