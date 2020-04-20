Western Forest Products Inc: A Small And Beautiful Bargain Stock

Ability to withstand financial pain due to a strong balance sheet as demonstrated by low debt and high liquidity.

Opportunity Amid Crisis

The meltdown in stock markets since the onset of COVID-19 pandemic in February has created buying opportunities especially in cyclical sectors which are more prone to being sold-off in crises. We are looking at a once in a decade entry point in one of the cyclical sectors in Canada i.e. the forestry space.

Source: Bloomberg

In this series of articles on Canadian forestry stocks, we use Prof. Aswath Damodaran’s framework for Valuing Cyclical and Commodity Companies to find stocks trading at attractive mid-cycle valuations.

This valuation framework recognizes that cyclical and commodity companies have volatile earnings, with the volatility coming from macro economic factors that are not in the control of these companies. As the economy weakens and strengthens, cyclical companies will see their earnings go up and down, and commodity companies will see their earnings and cash flows track the commodity price.

When looking at cyclical and commodity companies, investors fall into various traps like:

Base Year Fixation which forces them to draw misleading conclusions about valuation at the peak and trough of the cycle when they use current year's financial performance as the starting point

which forces them to draw misleading conclusions about valuation at the peak and trough of the cycle when they use current year's financial performance as the starting point Macro Crystal Ball where investors spend too much resources trying to forecast future economic cycles in order to time their entry and exit

where investors spend too much resources trying to forecast future economic cycles in order to time their entry and exit Selective Normalization where investors do half-baked earnings normalization without going to the logical extreme of normalizing return on capital, reinvestment rate and cost of financing.

The framework proposed by Prof. Damodaran offers a more nuanced approach to normalization which we have applied to the financial performance of Western Forest Products Inc. ("WEF") (OTC:OTCPK:WFSTF),over the past ten years to see where we stand on a mid-cycle valuation and the results point to a compelling entry point for contrarian value investors.

Why is WEF a compelling value call?

WEF is an integrated forest products company and a coastal woodland operator located in British Columbia, Canada which comes across as one of the most attractive cyclical stocks in the Canadian forestry space for a post-COVID19 recovery for a number of reasons:

Beaten down stock price due to labor strike

The biggest factor impacting global economy today is operational and demand disruption due to COVID-19 where you either cannot manufacture your products or cannot provide your services or your customers have altogether stopped buying your product/service, all due to the pandemic fears. WEF stock price already reflects a sizeable operational disruption discount as its workforce was on a labor strike since July 2019 which got resolved in February 2020 only for the company to announce a COVID-19 related production curtailment on March 22nd. We expect WEF stock price to rebound sharply once COVID-19 pandemic is over.

Balance sheet strength

The best attribute for a survivor of a business disruption scenario is the ability to withstand financial pain i.e. a low debt profile and short-term solvency.

WEF stands out among its industry with its balance sheet strength as demonstrated by:

Low financial leverage with net debt to invested capital of 20% as of Dec 2019 and a history of low reliance on debt financing

Source: Morningstar standardized financial statements, Author Estimates

Good short term solvency as its accounts receivables and accounts payables came down to a very low level at Dec 2019 after a long labor strike.

Un-drawn credit facilities of CAD135million as a backstop in a liquidity crunch.

We expect WEF to come out relatively unfazed when this global economic crisis runs its course.

Product differentiation

WEF sells a lot of specialty products which provides a greater earnings stability compared to its commodity lumber peers. Specialty lumber pricing is significantly higher and more stable than commodity lumber.

Source: Investor Presentation, March 2020

No beetle infestation

Forests in interior British Columbia and western Alberta are facing damage by North America’s largest recorded mountain pine beetle infestation. Over the past few years, there has also been a growing threat of spruce beetle killing live trees (it normally infests downed trees or logging debris). This has badly impacted many of the Canadian forestry companies. Stock market investors have mostly applied the same level of discount to all forestry companies regardless of their exposure. Our analysis shows that WEF does not operate in the affected areas and lodgepole pine, the species most at risk from the infestation, is not a key source of timber in the coastal forests.

Valuation

As mentioned earlier, we have analyzed WEF using a mid-cycle valuation framework which can be expressed with the below formula: Source: Ups and Downs: Valuing Cyclical and Commodity Companies (Aswath Damodaran, Stern School of Business, New York University)

We assign a target price of CAD0.94/share to the TSX-listed WEF.TO shares and USD0.67/share for the NASDAQ OTC traded WFSTF implying an upside of 49%.

Source: Author Estimates

We have calculated WEF's normalized operating income (EBIT) by multiplying the mid-cycle Pre-tax Return on Capital with its latest level of Invested Capital.

We define mid-cycle Return on Capital as average of last ten year's EBIT divided by Invested Capital.

We expect operating income to grow at a long term rate of 4% which is inline with long term Canadian nominal GDP growth rate expectations.

We estimated the weighted average cost of capital of 11.5% comprising of the following elements:

Cost of equity of 12.7% is built up from:

Risk-free rate of 0.64% from a normalized 10 year average yield on the 10-year government of Canada benchmark bonds Equity market risk premium of 5.2% for Canada from Professor Aswath Damodaran's website Equity beta of 1.48 based on industry asset beta adjusted for normalized capital structure. Small cap risk premium of 4.33% based on risk adjusted excess returns earned by small cap stocks compared to the market from 1926 to 2014

Cost of debt of 3.8% based on the blended interest rate on the credit facilities adjusted for marginal tax rate of 27% .

We have used a normalized capital structure based on 10-year average of book value weights of equity and debt.

Source: Author Estimates

Sensitivity

For investors looking for some further margin of safety, we present the table below which shows a range of valuation under more conservative discount rates and terminal growth rates.

Source: Author Estimates

What Could Go Wrong?

This is a contrarian buy call which is being initiated prior to the bottoming of a stock market dislocation so the associated risks are:

The recovery story will play out over a number of years and the COVD-19 crisis is far from over. Therefore, long-term investors with a multi-year holding period willing to absorb any initial pain should enter this stock.

Given the sharp stock price correction of the past few months, trailing dividend yield now runs into double digits but smart investors need not be reminded that dividend payouts are the first casualty when managements get ready for a liquidity crunch. Although we are not doing a dividend-based valuation here but income investors should be aware that a dividend cut is a definite near term possibility.

WEF (market cap of CAD236million/USD148million), was excluded from S&P/TSX Composite index back in Sep 2019 which must have resulted in some forced selling by passive investors and index trackers. This buying interest is unlikely to return until the company is added back to the index. Since it remains a part of the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, for now it is a call for index-agnostic or small-cap investors which we factor into our valuation via a sizeable small-cap risk premium.

Final words

We believe WEF offers an exceptional contrarian value bargain owing to attractive mid-cycle valuation after a long period of under-performance due to operational challenges and COVID-19 stock market downturn. The company has the balance sheet strength to withstand this financial crisis and is likely to rebound sharply once investors are ready to shift to a risk-on stance. Now is the time to accumulate.

