IPO Update: ORIC Pharmaceuticals Readies IPO

Although we don't know the current status of the firm's Phase 1 trials for its lead candidate, management is highly qualified, so the IPO may be worth considering.

The firm is advancing a pipeline of drug candidates for treatment resistant prostate cancer and solid tumors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals intends to raise $75 million in an IPO of its common stock.

Quick Take

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (ORIC) intends to raise $75 million in an IPO of its common stock, per an amended S-1/A registration statement.

The company is advancing a pipeline of drug candidates for the treatment of prostate cancer and solid tumors.

ORIC is led by extremely capable and successful executives in the cancer life science industry, so the IPO may be worth considering for life science investors with a long-term hold time frame.

Company & Technology

South San Francisco, California-based ORIC was founded to develop small molecule antagonists of the glucocorticoid receptor to treat various prostate and solid tumors.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Mr. Jacob Chacko, M.D., who has been with the firm since May 2019 and was previously CFO at Ignyta, a precision oncology firm that was acquired by Roche Holding in 2018.

Below is a brief overview video of treatment options for prostate cancer:

Source: Cancer Research UK

The company's lead candidate is ORIC-101, a 'nuclear hormone receptor that mediates responses to glucocorticoid hormones involved in regulating a range of cellular functions, such as metabolism, cell growth and differentiation.'

ORIC-101 promises to inhibit certain cancer cell activity and 'block pro-survival signals downstream of its activation that confer resistance to anti-androgen therapies and chemotherapies.'

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: S-1

Investors in the firm have invested at least $178 million and include The Column Group, Topspin Capital, OrbiMed, and EcoR1.

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Grand View Research, the market for prostate cancer therapeutics is expected to reach $12 billion in size by 2025.

There are many drugs in various stages of development, some of which are expected to enter the market by 2025; also, some drugs are also going off patent and the market expects providers to develop generic versions quickly thereafter.

Key elements driving this expected growth are a growing incidence of prostate cancer worldwide and increasing numbers and types of treatment options.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing treatments include:

Astellas (OTCPK:ALPMF)

Sanofi (SNY)

Dendreon (OTCPK:DNDNQ)

AstraZeneca (AZN)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Corcept Therapeutics

Financial Status

ORIC’s recent financial results are typical of a development stage biopharma firm in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with advancing its pipeline into and through clinical trials.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years (Audited PCAOB):

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2019, the company had $17 million in cash and $35.6 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

ORIC intends to sell five million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $75.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price. The lack of this typical investor interest is a negative signal for the IPO.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $305 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 19.02%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $50.0 million to fund the development of ORIC-101, including our two ongoing Phase 1b trials of ORIC-101 in combination with (1) enzalutamide in prostate cancer and (2) nab-paclitaxel in advanced or metastatic solid tumors, and the planned Phase 1b/2 dose expansion portion of such trials; approximately $10.0 million to fund our development of ORIC-533; and the remaining amounts to fund our development of other research and development activities, as well as for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, Jefferies and Guggenheim Securities.

Commentary

ORIC is seeking a typical life science IPO funding to advance its pipeline focused on various types of solid tumors and prostate cancer that are resistant to existing treatment options.

For its lead candidate, ORIC-101, the firm is still in multiple Phase 1 safety trials and expects its next data readout in the first half of 2021 to the second half of that year.

The market opportunity for the treatment of prostate cancer is large and expected to grow substantially in the years ahead due to the aging of the male population worldwide.

The firm has no announced commercial collaborations, however it is trialling its lead candidate with Astellas Pharma’s XTANDI (enzalutamide) and Celgene’s Abraxane (nab-paclitaxel).

As to valuation, the IPO is priced at the lower end of a typical early stage biopharma seeking public capital, so is not unreasonably priced.

Notably, the firm has not characterized its result so far in any way, so there is no way to determine if the firm’s compounds are promising.

Management is highly qualified, with the CEO, Chief Medical Officer and SVP Clinical Development coming from Ignyta, a precision oncology biopharma firm which was acquired by Roche in early 2018 for $1.7 billion.

For life science investors with a patient hold timeframe and who wish to bet on management’s ability to identify and achieve success with the firm’s pipeline, the IPO may be worth considering.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: April 23, 2020.

