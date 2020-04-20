Baker Hughes: The Sell Thesis Has Run Its Course

BKR appears poised to benefit from any upside in oil prices. The sell thesis is over. Buy the stock.

The global economy has been brought to a standstill to help stem the spread of the coronavirus. A recession is likely upon us. It may be a matter of how long it will last. Less talked about is the sharp fall in oil prices. Brent oil is sub-$30, and it has weighed on oil-related names like Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR). The stock is off over 45% Y/Y. The decline likely reflects the free fall in demand for oil, but that could change.

More Stagnation In North America?

Oil prices have received the benefit of OPEC supply cuts for years. I have wondered aloud if demand for oil justified robust E&P in the oil patch. The coronavirus has led to social distancing and a free fall in demand. After President Trump's urging, Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed to a production cut. After the pandemic ends, demand for oil should rise, driving prices and E&P higher. This should benefit Baker Hughes.

In its most-recent quarter, Baker Hughes reported revenue of $6.3 billion, up 1% Y/Y and 8% sequentially. This followed a 3% sequential decline in Q3. Along with Schlumberger (SLB) and Halliburton (HAL), Baker Hughes is one of the largest players in the North America land drilling market. This segment has faced headwinds due to budget exhaustion experienced by certain clients. In Q4, Halliburton and Schlumberger both experienced double-digit revenue declines in North America.

The company's short cycle businesses included Oilfield Services and Digital Solutions. Baker Hughes generated a combined $4.0 billion in revenue from these businesses, flat sequentially and up 5% Y/Y. They represented 62% of the company's total revenue, so their performance still has a sizeable impact on Baker Hughes's operations. The U.S. rig count was stagnant to declining for most of 2019. It fell by double digits in Q4 2019. For the week-ended April 17th, the U.S. rig count fell by 73. This suggests E&P in the oil patch could face more headwinds.

Turbomachinery revenue was $1.6 billion, up 36% sequentially and down 8% Y/Y. The segment reported strong orders during the quarter, which may have helped results. Baker Hughes sold its high-speed reciprocating compressor business and natural gas solutions business last year. The sale may have caused Q3 results to be abnormally low, which may have created some noise in the sequential results.

Oilfield Equipment revenue grew in the mid-single-digit percentage range on better subsea services activity and volume in subsea production systems. With Brent oil sub-$30, future subsea E&P may not be economical. New orders could dry up until oil prices rise into the $65 to $70 range.

Margins Ticked Up

Oilfield services companies have engaged in cost containment efforts amid the rout in oil prices. It is paramount that they protect margins and cash flow. Margins for Baker Hughes improved a bit during the quarter. Gross profit was $1.3 billion, up 18% Q/Q. Gross margin was 20%, up about 170 basis points versus Q3. SG&A expense was $748 million, up 10% Q/Q. SG&A expense was about 12% of revenue, flat versus Q3. The fallout was that EBITDA of $901 million was up by double digits Q/Q; EBITDA margin ticked up by 100 basis points to 14%.

Baker Hughes is cutting up to 30% of its spending this year:

Baker Hughes says it could reduce capital spending in 2020 by 20%-30% if that's what it needs to do, Bloomberg reports. Its capex budget has "quite a bit of flexibility" for 2020 and beyond, investor relations VP Jud Bailey reportedly said during a Scotia Howard Weil investor webcast. Baker Hughes may need to shut some manufacturing facilities in Italy due to the coronavirus, with a government ruling expected in the next few days.

Cutting spending is likely warranted given falling demand for oil. Secondly, it should help improve cash flow and preserve liquidity. The company's EBITDA margins are still below that of Halliburton and Schlumberger. There could be room for improvement, and I expect more cost cuts ahead as the company seeks to protect its $3.2 billion in liquidity.

The Sell Thesis Has Run Its Course

I have been bearish on cyclical stocks for several years. My thesis has always been that economic growth has been Fed-induced. Once the punch bowl has been removed, then cyclical names like BKR would falter. The coronavirus likely exposed a weakness in the economy. Much of the downside from the economic shutdown and falling oil prices is likely priced in. I believe President Trump will get his oil supply cuts. People will eventually return to work, driving up demand for oil. The time to buy BKR is now. The stock trades at 5.5x last 12 months' ("LTM") EBITDA, much less than its 10x EBITDA multiple in late December.

Conclusion

BKR is poised to benefit from any rebound in oil prices. Buy the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.