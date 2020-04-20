Investors Can Expect Dividend Increases From 11 Companies In Late April

This is the latest in my series of articles where I provide my predictions of annual dividend increases for a variety of long-term dividend growth companies. Back at the beginning of April, I provided predictions for 10 long-term dividend growth companies that have historically announced annual payout increases in the first half of the month. Here, in the middle of the month, I'll give my predictions for another 11 companies that historically have increased their dividends in the latter half of April.

Given the continued volatility in the market, the ongoing pandemic, and the associated uncertainty with the economy, my ground rules for how I make the predictions won't change: there will be less focus on earnings guidance and prior earnings results, and more on historical patterns. I will also continue to reduce and widen my predictions to account for the uncertainty in the economy.

One company that beat me to a prediction was Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), which announced a 6% increase to an annualized $4.04. This is the 58th year of dividend growth for JNJ and gives the company a forward yield of 2.66%. Costco (COST) also announced its latest dividend increase in mid-April, boosting its dividend by 7.7% to an annualized $2.80. This is the company's 17th year of dividend growth. The company now has a forward yield of 0.88%.

Before I offer my predictions for announcements of dividend increases from 11 companies in the second half of April, here are how my predictions for the first half of April came out (you can see the original article with my predictions here):

(All yields are based on stock prices at the market close on Friday, April 17th.)

Results for the Nine Dividend Increase Predictions from the First Half of April

AptarGroup (ATR)

Prediction: 4.2 - 6.9% increase to $1.50 - $1.54

Actual: 0% increase to $1.44

Forward yield: 1.40%

AptarGroup is one of several companies this month that are deferring its annual increase until the economy settles down. Since the company normally boosts its dividend in the middle of the year, 2020 will still be the packaging company's 27th year of dividend growth.

American Water Works Company (AWK)

Prediction: 8.0 - 11.0% increase to $2.16 - $2.22

Actual: Announcement Deferred

It looks like the water utility will be announcing its annual dividend hike later in the month.

Celanese (CE)

Prediction: 5.6 - 10.5% increase to $2.62 - $2.74

Actual: 0% increase to $2.48

Forward yield: 3.17%

The chemical company has traditionally boosted its dividend in the 2nd quarter but this year is deferring its increase.

H.B. Fuller (FUL)

Prediction: 0 - 3.1% increase to $0.64 - $0.66

Actual: 1.6% increase to $0.65

Forward yield: 2.03%

H.B. Fuller's focus on debt reduction has reduced the cash available for dividend growth. Nevertheless, this is the 51st year of dividend growth for the chemical company.

People's United Financial (PBCT)

Prediction: 1.4 - 2.8% increase to $0.72 - $0.73

Actual: Announcement Deferred

As I write this article, People's United hadn't announced its second quarter dividend. It may do so in the second half of the month.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Prediction: 3.0 - 6.0% increase to $3.0731 - $3.1626

Actual: 6.0% increase to $3.1626

Forward yield: 2.54%

The widely-held consumer products company kept up its history of increasing dividends - one of the longest among publicly traded companies - with its 63rd year of dividend growth.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)

Prediction: 8.0 - 9.8% increase to $4.07 - $4.14

Actual: Announcement Deferred

Raytheon and United Technologies completed its merger on April 3rd. So far, the new company hasn't announced a second quarter dividend. I'm carrying my prediction forward to the second half of April.

Southern Company (SO)

Prediction: 1.6 - 3.2% increase to $2.52 - $2.56

Actual: Announcement Deferred

Like American Water Works and People's United, Southern Company is likely to make its announcement in the second half of April.

Sonoco Products Company (SON)

Prediction: 2.3 - 4.7% increase to $1.76 - $1.80

Actual: 0% increase to $1.72

Forward yield: 3.45%

Prior to the economic downturn, Sonoco was guiding EPS growth to between 2 and 5%. With the future uncertain, the packaging company decided to defer this year's increase.

The Travelers Companies (TRV)

Prediction: 4.9 - 7.9% increase to $3.44 - $3.54

Actual: Announcement Deferred

The insurance company should announce its annual increase in the latter half of April.

Predictions for 11 Announcements of Dividend Increases in the Second Half of April

Here are my predictions for the 11 dividend increases I expect in the second half of April:

Apple (AAPL)

With its production plants having been shuttered in China and a worldwide recession from the pandemic, Apple's revenues are bound to be impacted. The company retracted the 2020 earnings guidance that it gave back at the end of January (which seems so very long ago). Apple's a relative newcomer to the dividend growth game, having only restarted its dividend in 2012 and increasing it annually since then. Although the company sports a 10% compounded growth rate over the last 5 years, the company only boosted its dividend by 5.5% last year. Apple should announce its latest dividend increase at the end of the month. I'm expecting another increase in the mid-single digits.

Prediction: 5.2 - 7.1% increase to $3.24 - $3.30

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.15 - 1.17%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)

Ameriprise Financial is an asset and wealth manager with a 15 year history of dividend growth. The company sold off its insurance business in October, divesting itself of a non-core business and confirming the company's focus on asset management. The company has grown dividends at 11% annually over the last 5 years and based on last year's results, it could be another good year. Ameriprise grew adjusted EPS last year by more than 10% to $16.20. The payout yield of less than 25% bodes well for a good year, despite the heavy debt load of 3.4 times equity. But as asset manager earnings are directly proportional to assets under management and asset values have fallen since the beginning of the year, I expect that Ameriprise will play it safe with a modest dividend increase in late April.

Prediction: 4.6 - 7.2% increase to $4.06 - $4.16

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.66 - 3.75%

Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

The Texas-based bank holding company has benefited from the shale oil boom over the last decade and can expect to have earnings get hit by the collapse in oil prices. Even if oil prices recover quickly, the damage has been done to the smaller shale producers and Cullen/Frost can expect to see a number of their loans go bad. At $6.84, the company reported essentially flat EPS for 2019. Ordinarily, I'd expect Cullen/Frost to hold its dividend steady until things sort themselves out, but the company has managed itself conservatively, holding little debt and recently redeeming $150 million in preferred stock. Cullen/Frost's 26 year history of dividend growth has been modest, compounding its payout at 5% over the last decade. I don't think we'll see a big increase this year, but we will see Cullen/Frost announce its 27th year of dividend growth.

Prediction: 2.8 - 5.6% increase to $2.92 - $3.00

Predicted Forward Yield: 4.68 - 4.81%

Evercore Inc. (EVR)

Investors in Evercore have been well rewarded - the asset manager has compounded its payout at 16% over the last decade. The company has grown dividends for 13 years, but between the economic slowdown and a drop in revenues last year, it's doubtful that we'll see another big boost. Last year's revenue drop resulted in a corresponding 15% fall in adjusted EPS. The good news is that Evercore has a moderate debt-to-equity level of below 50% and, even with the drop in EPS, a payout yield of 30%. I expect Evercore's 14th year of dividend growth to be in the mid-to-high single digits.

Prediction: 6.0 - 8.6% increase to $2.46 - $2.52

Predicted Forward Yield: 4.46 - 4.57%

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

The supplier of industrial and maintenance equipment has grown dividends for 48 years, compounding them at 6.4% over the last 5 years. Will Grainger extend its streak to 49 years? Most likely - the company reported full year adjusted EPS growth of 4% in January and has a payout ratio of 33%, based on 2019 results. To compensate for the economic downturn, Grainger recently announced that it was going to draw down a revolving credit line of $1 billion to keep the business well-capitalized. Companies do not walk away from long dividend growth histories lightly, and with room to grow even if business falls off a cliff and a revolving credit line to tap, I think we'll see a very small boost to keep the streak going.

Prediction: 0.7 - 3.5% increase to $5.80 - $5.96

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.07 - 2.13%

IBM Corporation (IBM)

Despite a 7% drop in adjusted EPS, it looks like IBM is a bright spot in the investing universe. With a payout yield of 50% and plenty of free cash flow, the company is poised to extend its dividend growth streak to 25 years in the latter half of April. Despite the EPS drop this year, IBM's cloud computing business saw revenue growth of 14%. The company's only overhang is the 300% debt-to-equity level. Although IBM has compounded dividends at 12% over the last decade, we won't see anything like that this year. Instead, I expect an increase along the lines of last year's 3% boost.

Prediction: 2.5 - 3.4% increase to $6.64 - $6.70

Predicted Forward Yield: 5.53 - 5.58%

Lazard Ltd. (LAZ)

Asset manager and financial advisory company Lazard has a 12-year record of dividend growth, with an average compounded growth rate of 9% over the last five years. When the company reported 2019 earnings at the end of January, Lazard announced a 21% drop in adjusted earnings, mostly from a reduction in mergers and acquisition business impacting the Financial Advisory segment, and a 7% drop in Asset Management revenue due to a reduction in assets under management. The company is likely to suffer as asset values take a hit in the market downturn. Along with a heavy debt load (more than 275% debt-to-equity ratio), this will limit the company's 13th year of dividend growth. Despite Lazard's history, I expect a modest payout boost this year, something less than last year's 7% increase.

Prediction: 3.2 - 6.4% increase to $1.94 - $2.00

Predicted Forward Yield: 6.97 - 7.19%

Portland General Electric Company (POR)

The Oregon-based electric utility reported small EPS growth in 2019, driven by higher retail prices and increased industrial demand. The earnings report, which came in mid-February - right before the market drop - was accompanied by long-term EPS guidance of 4% to 6% growth. The utility gets 40% of its revenue from commercial and industrial customers, which are most vulnerable to the economic downturn which, in turn, poses a risk to the EPS growth guidance. Although utilities are traditionally a safe haven, I expect Portland General Electric's 14th year of dividend growth to be below the company's 10-year growth average of 4%.

Prediction: 1.3 - 3.9% increase to $1.56 - $1.60

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.07 - 3.15%

UGI Corporation (UGI)

UGI Corporation provides natural gas and electric services across Pennsylvania, operates midstream assets in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia, and distributes natural gas across the United States and internationally. In response to the economic downturn, UGI recently increased its revolving credit line by $200 million and borrowed another $150 million to increase liquidity and to extend out its short-term loans.

The company's dividend growth history is a good one for investors. Despite an announced goal of 4% dividend growth, UGI has a long-term growth rate of 8%. And the company rewarded investors with two increases last year, starting 2019 with a dividend of $1.04 and ending it with a payout of $1.30, for a growth rate of 25%. But given the economic downturn and the company's conservative management, I expect UGI to stick with its dividend growth guidance in its 33rd year of growth.

Prediction: 3.1 - 4.6% increase to $1.34 - $1.36

Predicted Forward Yield: 4.76 - 4.83%

Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

Even prior to the pandemic, Xilinx was experiencing problems. Double-digit drops in revenues, income and EPS, forced the integrated chip designer and manufacturer to reduce operating expenses, including reducing its workforce by 7%. The company has historically grown dividends at about 10% but the growth has been decreasing recently, with the company posting a 5-year average of less than 6% and 4-cent annual increases over each of the last three years. Despite little debt, Xilinx will look to minimize its dividend payments while maintaining the dividend growth streak. Since the payout boosts have been mid-year, the company can skip this year's increase and still keep its year-over-year growth record intact. 2020 will be Xilinx's 17th year of dividend growth, but the best investors can look forward to is a minimal boost.

Prediction: 0.0 - 2.7% increase to $1.48 - $1.52

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.66 - 1.71%

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)

The topic of whether Exxon Mobil will increase, maintain or cut its dividend has been a topic of extensive discussion since the collapse in oil prices in the middle of February. The company is cutting 2020 capital expenditures by 30% and cash expenses by 15%. At 25% of equity, the company's debt level isn't too high, meaning that it could tap credit lines to maintain its dividend. While this may not be the best use of additional debt, most companies with 37 years of dividend growth - like Exxon Mobil - are likely to cut the dividend only as a last resort. With oil prices swinging daily, we won't see an increase this year, but because Exxon Mobil does its annual increase in the middle of the year, the oil giant will still show year-over-year payout growth.

Prediction: 0% increase to $3.48

Predicted Forward Yield: 8.05%

Summary

The pandemic and crushing economic slowdown are hitting income investors hard as companies announce dividend delays and suspensions. But most of the companies that I look at have long histories of dividend growth which hopefully will encourage them to maintain their dividend increases. And there is some hope there. For example, a company with a 20-year history of dividend growth kept growing its payout through 9/11 and through the 2008 - 2009 financial crisis, meaning that they either have a product or service that is needed, even in an economic downturn, or they have capable management with experience in dealing with tough times.

In some cases, we see companies dealing with the uncertainty by holding their dividend steady, like AptarGroup, Celanese and Sonoco. Since these companies grow dividends in the middle of the year, all they need to do is hold the dividend steady to show year-over-year growth.

And we will see more companies doing the same thing. Definitely Exxon Mobil, which is shutting down operations worldwide while oil prices bounce around the $20 range. And possibly Xilinx, which was dealing with reduced revenues before the Wuhan Coronavirus hit. We'll see more companies do the same through the rest of the year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may take a position in any of the stocks mentioned in this article in the near future. Also, I remember when Apple was trading for $13 back in 1997 with $9 of cash on the books. I still wonder why I didn’t buy it back then.