Aurora Cannabis: Impact Of COVID-19 On Last And Current Quarter

Why the current quarter could be severe if the Canadian cannabis market isn't opened up.

The catalyst in the last quarter that could result in a positive surprise in the next earnings report.

A look at how COVID-19 could impact Aurora Cannabis in the last and current quarters.

The COVID-19 pandemic has obviously had a dramatic effect on businesses in Canada, as far as the impact upon them concerning supply chains, demand, and the decline in availability of retail stores to acquire cannabis in; the number of which were already unable to meet consumer demand.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB) has been affected along with its Canadian peers, with positives and negatives in regard to its performance in the last and current quarters.

While there are a number of variables to consider, I want to specifically look at two of them that will have an impact on the quarter ended March 31, and also the current quarter; including the unknown effect of the rush to buy cannabis in anticipation of Canada starting to shut things down, and the decision to shutter a number of cannabis retail outlets, including in the important Ontario market.

Stocking up

In March Canadians, realizing there would be limitations on access to cannabis, started to buy up product in bulk in anticipation of a potentially prolonged period of time of limited supply.

Daffyd Roderick, communications director for Ontario Cannabis Store, said in mid-March that weekend revenue from OCS.ca soared from 80 to 100 percent over normal sales; this was before the rush to acquire pot began in earnest, as news surrounding the disruption coming from COVID-19 spread across the nation.

Ontario Cannabis Store is an online government portal for pot sales in the province.

Although there's no way of knowing at this time whether or not Canadian marijuana customers had changed their regular habit of going to physical stores for product or not, it's definitely a big catalyst for the quarter if the same or better results were occurring in retail outlets.

Assuming Aurora got a decent piece of this overall Canadian pie during the last two to three weeks of March, it could result in a revenue surprise in the quarter.

Add to that the fact the company said it expects derivative sales to account for about 20 percent of revenue in the first calendar quarter of 2020, and it points to the company having the potential to do very well.

If a significant portion of derivative sales came from Canadian pot users stocking up, it could also be a strong catalyst to improve earnings.

The current quarter

Although Aurora has a very good chance of surprising in their next earnings report for the quarter ended March 31, the current quarter has the potential to do the opposite, based upon the reduction in retail outlets being opened for business.

There are also a number of supply chain adaptations and issues that will probably cut back on the number of sales in the quarter.

One question concerning the impact in this quarter is how much momentum overlap from March came into April. If sales remained robust, it may provide a better-than-expected quarter. I'm not as optimistic in that regard because of the further restrictions concerning social distancing and government requirements for its citizens.

Even if sales in April have been strong so far, when measured against the probable weakness for the remainder of the quarter, the latter will far outweigh the former, which would push revenue and the share price of Aurora down. Hopefully, we'll get some color on that in the upcoming earnings report.

Conclusion

Under the assumption Aurora Cannabis is going to surprise to the upside in its next earnings report, investors need to offset that potential outcome with the strong probability the current quarter is going to disappoint, possibly in a big way.

How long stores are shuttered and how many cannabis users transition to online services will determine the level of decline in sales in the reporting period.

As for supply chain, it should be understood that China has been a significant part of that in Canada, and the level of impact on the Canadian cannabis market has yet to be revealed.

Taking all this into account, I'm looking for Aurora to have a decent quarter, and if derivative sales are better than expected, it could even be a good quarter.

That said, it needs to all be tempered with the reality of the current pandemic, and for the current quarter, and possibly a couple of more - depending on how long it takes to run its course, or at least to be no longer considered a significant threat - it could weigh heavily on Aurora, which is already struggling in the current Canadian cannabis environment that dropped the ball on the licensing process and opening up of retail stores.

My thought is the company is likely to get a nice initial bump from the last quarter's results, assuming sales before the rush to hoard pot weren't so dismal that this didn't move the needle. That scenario would be disastrous for the company, now that expectations for the last quarter have increased.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.