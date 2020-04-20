GLDM Weekly: ETF Investors Do Not Care About The Recovery In Equities

While the near-term upside for GLDM could be limited due to strong gains made in Q1, we would be inclined to buy the dips in negative seasonal patterns play out over the next three months.

Long-term ETF investors continue to accumulate gold at a strong pace. Physical buying sentiment among collectors is more bullish than in recent years.

This reflects a small decline in monetary demand for gold from macro tourists due to the sharp recovery in US equities on expectations for a reopening of the US economy.

GLDM has consolidated slightly since it reached a high of $17.43 per share on April 14.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Gold Weekly report. We discuss gold prices through the lenses of the SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

GLDM has consolidated slightly since it reached a high of $17.43 per share on April 14. This has been the result of a small decline in monetary demand for gold from macro tourists due to the sharp recovery in US equities on expectations for a reopening of the US economy. This has made investors more risk-on, resulting in weaker demand for risk protection. The dollar and US real rates have moved higher in the process.

Source: FRED, Orchid Research

We think that the nationalization of the US bond market by the Treasury will have only a temporarily positive impact on risk sentiment. The weak macro picture and fundamentals of the US economy caused by the COVID-19 crisis will ultimately result in renewed weakness in US risk assets, eliciting renewed safe-haven demand for gold.

Given the already marked appreciation in gold prices (+11% YTD versus -15% YTD in silver), we think that the near-term upside for GLDM is rather limited. That said, GLDM remains very attractive for long-term investors in a well-diversified portfolio.

In this context, we expect GLDM to trade between $13.00 per share and $18.00 per share in Q2.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About GLDM

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of gold prices, GLDM is, in our view, one of the best long-term investment vehicles due to its low cost of ownership. It presently offers the lowest total cost of ownership (expense ratio + spread) among gold ETFs.

As a gold ETF, BAR's objective is to replicate the performance of gold prices less the Trust expenses. To do so, the Fund physically holds gold bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard bank. This physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the gold market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts. The strong co-movement between gold prices and GLDM tracks the fluctuations of gold prices very well.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The speculative community raised its net long position in COMEX gold by the equivalent of 11 tonnes (1% of open interest) in the week to April 14. This was exclusively driven by fresh buying (21 tonnes), though partly offset by fresh shorting (10 tonnes). The COMEX gold spot price rallied by 4.7% over the corresponding period.

This could signal the end of the wave of long liquidation. Over the past month, non-commercials have cut their net long positions in COMEX gold by the equivalent of 91 tonnes, representing around 2% of annual supply.

Implications for GLDM: A renewed wave of speculative fresh buying in COMEX gold could push the COMEX gold spot price higher in the near term, which, in turn, could push GLDM higher.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors bought gold at a large clip of 51 tonnes in the week to April 17, marking the 5th interrupted week of inflows. The COMEX gold spot price was about unchanged over the corresponding period.

Despite the ongoing recovery in US equities, investors continued to express strong demand for gold in the currently uncertain macro environment. We think that these investors are long-term oriented. ETF flows from macro tourists, with a short-term horizon, tend to be highly driven by changes in the dollar and US real rates, highlighting a similar behavior to the speculative community. Given the increase in the dollar and US real rates last week, we think that inflows from macro tourists were absent last year and that the gold ETF buying activity came from long-term investors. This is positive for the long-term outlook for gold.

Implications for GLDM: As gold becomes increasingly popular in portfolios as a powerful diversifier, we expect ETF demand to remain solid in the months ahead. This is positive for the COMEX gold spot price and thus for GLDM.

Bright sentiment among collectors

American Gold Eagle coin sales have been stronger than in recent years. They amount to 56,500 ounces so far this month. They totaled 218,500 ounces in Q1, strongly up from 90,000 ounces in the same period of last year. Here is a visual:

Source: United States Mint, Orchid Research

Implications for GLDM: Strong physical demand for gold confirms our view that the outlook for gold prices is bright. This is positive for GLDM.

Closing thoughts

We are positive on GLDM for 2020 because the COVID-19 crisis has deteriorated the global economic outlook substantially. This will, therefore, imply stronger safe-haven demand.

Since GLDM has already appreciated strongly since the start of the year, the near-term upside could be limited.

Should the negative seasonality for gold prices over the next three months play out, we would be inclined to buy the dips.

On the upside, we believe that GLDM could reach a high of $18 per share by H1-20.

Did you like this?

Do not forget to follow Orchid Research to receive notifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.