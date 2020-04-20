The Trade Desk: Sticking With The Ad Quants

While TTD might take some hit in the short term due to its usage-based business model, investors should adopt a long-term strategy when investing in TTD.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) will be impacted by a decline in ad spend as enterprises manage their cash flow due to slow business activities induced by COVID-19. Unlike most SaaS platforms, TTD has no product to give away. It makes its revenue by charging a percentage of ad inventory purchases on its platform (marketing hedge fund). Investors should expect a more pronounced revenue dip compared to other SaaS platforms. The danger with usage-based tech platforms is that when clients turn off usage, the platform owner records no revenue until the switch is flipped. As a result, investors should have a long exit strategy when investing in TTD as non-growth investing factors remain attractive.

Demand (Rating: Neutral)

We obtain digital advertising inventory from over 95 ad exchanges, supply-side platforms, publishers and ad networks, providing us with access to a breadth of programmatic advertising inventory across computers, mobile devices and CTV. On average each day, our platform provides our clients with access to over 790 billion ad impressions per day, reaching over 819 million devices per day on a global basis.

The impact of COVID-19 on advertising platforms like The Trade Desk will be mixed. The thesis is pretty straightforward; most sharing economy platforms that have relied on digital advertising to drive growth will be pausing most of their programmatic ad campaigns this period. Programmatic campaign aggregation is what TTD does. From my experience in advertising, industries like travel, automotive, and retail will toggle their campaign spend to reflect sustainable ROI.

Advertising spend optimization is always two steps.

The first step is the focus on measurable ad inventory. Here, offline campaigns (billboards, digital boards, conferences, trade shows) are paused.

The second step will be a split between digital marketing platforms and traditional advertising media like TV and Radio. Since digital channels provide more insights and measurement signals, I expect advertisers to adopt a 60/40 split of top ad budgets with the larger portion going to online advertising channels.

From the chart above, it's easy to predict the ad purchase strategies in industries that don't partake in the sharing economy. Retail will see a ramp in consumer staples, CPG & consumer products will be flattish, Fintech will spike to attract more digital creators and online trading activities. Other categories will be flattish to negative if the looming global recession becomes more pronounced.

Business/Financials (Rating: Bullish)

Margins in the programmatic ad space is a function of investment in ad engine intelligence, global scale, and reach across all industries. The operating margin follows the simple thesis that once you build a programmatic ad engine with enough ad inventory, scale comes at little to no additional cost as large media buyers can double their annual budget with the push of a button since the platform is self-serve. While margins will benefit from revenue growth (ARR growth from existing customers), margins will equally take a hit if existing customers trim their quarterly and annual ad spend.

Macro/Competitors (Rating: Neutral)

While we generally have MSAs in place with our clients, such agreements allow our clients to change the amount they spend through our platform or terminate our services with limited notice. We do not typically have exclusive relationships with our clients and there is limited cost to moving their media spend to our competitors. As a result, we have limited visibility to our future advertising revenue streams.

The dominant macro themes will be the slump in media buying from industries that are part of the sharing economy, and the overall decline in consumer spending across top economies due to the shelter in place initiatives in top cities. Media buyers will be incentivized to toggle their ad spend until they achieve an acceptable breakeven point, and I expect this to drive a decrease in ad campaign budget across all sectors as companies search for ways to preserve cash. This might impact TTD's growth in the near term. Though, TTD will profit from the long-term trend of more budget rotation towards programmatic ad campaigns as business activities return to the previous peak.

Investors/Valuation (Rating: Neutral)

TTD's attractive profitability factor will help provide a cushion for its growth factor, which could take a hit in the coming quarters. Though I expect a rebound in growth, the timing for activities to return to the pre-COVID-19 peak will be tough to predict. Also, TTD's value factor isn't as frothy as most unprofitable SaaS plays. At 15x P/S TTM, TTD is expensive. Regardless, its dominant position in the digital ad space will continue to make the stock an investor's favorite. With a 30% EBITDA margin guide on 30%+ revenue growth projection pre-COVID-19, it will be tough to overlook a platform that is leading a new trend in digital media buying. Optimizing market spend allocation across digital platforms has always been a challenge. Having a solution for cross-platform media buying, planning, and spend optimization without the usual privacy battles with regulators is the dream of every CMO.

Risks

A common concern amongst digital ad platforms is data privacy. If the rules guiding the collection and use of data are tightened, ad platforms that rely on the analysis of signals from web users will lose their efficiency as they have less information to optimize campaigns for advertisers on their platforms. This might lead to an erosion of faith and spend cut if advertisers struggle to meet their campaign objectives.

With Google set to tighten the privacy levers around the use of third-party cookies on Chrome (63% market share), platforms like TTD (display at 20% of revenue) might have to tweak their platform fee if advertisers observe a significant dip in cost per conversion. This will have an impact on gross margin and EPS as the eventual adoption of privacy sandbox, or federated learning means investing in more machine learning models or tweaking existing models to match the previous efficiency level. While some platforms will get it right, others will struggle.

Conclusion (Rating: Hold)

There are overwhelming factors in TTD's favor when the world exits COVID-19. The increasing adoption of programmatic media buying as companies push to optimize ROAS, the rising adoption of CTV, and the improvement of its ad platform as it gains more insights from ad campaigns are all strong catalysts. Also, its international expansion strategy will continue to strengthen the reach and depth of its platform. As a result, TTD remains a long term hold due to its strong combination of growth and profitability factors.

