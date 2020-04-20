China Yongda: Dividend Omission Was A Surprise

New vehicle sales in China dropped -42% YoY in 1Q2020, and there are downside risks to China Yongda's revenue in FY2020.

I maintain my "Neutral" rating on Hong Kong-listed Chinese automobile dealer China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTC:CYYHF) [3669:HK].

It is difficult to judge whether China Yongda's decision to omit dividends for FY2019 was a correct one. On one hand, reserving and allocating more cash to expanding the company's outlet network and growing its after-sales services business is not wrong. On the other hand, China Yongda's dividend omission could be sending a negative signal about the company's future capital allocation strategy and its outlook on new vehicle sales in FY2020.

New vehicle sales in China dropped -42% YoY in 1Q2020 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. There are downside risks to China Yongda's revenue in FY2020, if consumer demand is weaker than expected, and there are disruptions to supply chains as a result of factory closures at its European OEMs.

On the flip side, China Yongda's valuations are undemanding, and the company is expected to resume its dividend payment for FY2020. As such, a "Neutral" rating for China Yongda is warranted.

This is an update of my initiation article on China Yongda published on November 25, 2019. China Yongda's share price has increased by +11% from HK$6.12 as of November 22, 2019 to HK$6.80 as of April 17, 2020 since my initiation. China Yongda trades at 6.9 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E, versus its historical three-year and five-year average consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples of 6.8 times and 7.0 times respectively. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 4.0%.

Dividends Omitted For FY2019

It came as a negative surprise that China Yongda chose to omit dividend payments for FY2019. In the company's FY2019 financial results announced on March 25, 2020, China Yongda explained that the rationale for the dividend omission was to retain "funds as operating reserves to capture business development opportunities such as mergers and acquisitions and focus on continuing to develop the vehicle sales service business" taking into account the impact of the current coronavirus outbreak.

In contrast, China Yongda paid out dividends per share of RMB0.225 for FY2018, which implied a dividend payout ratio of 33%. The company delivered an impressive set of financial results for FY2019, which made the decision to omit dividends even more surprising. China Yongda's revenue grew +13.3% YoY from RMB55,318 million in FY2018 to RMB62,707 million in FY2019, while its net profit attributable to shareholders increased by +17.5% YoY to RMB1,473 million over the same period.

Furthermore, China Yongda's operating cash flow grew by +142% YoY to RMB4,109 million in FY2019, as the company's inventory days decreased from 43.5 days in FY2018 to 36.8 days last year. The company's financial health also improved, with its net debt-to-equity ratio or net gearing lowered from 118.6% in FY2018 to 98.7% in FY2019.

That said, it is true that mergers & acquisitions have been a key component of China Yongda's growth strategy. Besides building new outlets, China Yongda also acquires existing dealerships to expand its outlet network. The company highlighted in its FY2019 financial results presentation that six of its 19 new outlets opened in FY2019 were acquired.

Regarding the point about growing the company's after-sales services business segment, China Yongda's revenue from after-sales services increased +15.6% YoY to RMB8,369 million in FY2019, and accounted for 14% of the company's total revenue last year. As the after-sales services business has significantly higher gross margin (46.37% in FY2019) compared with the core new vehicle sales business (2.35% in FY2019), it does make sense for China Yongda to try to grow the revenue contribution from the higher-margin after-sales services business.

On the negative side of things, China Yongda's dividend omission could possibly signal either a change in capital allocation strategy (prioritizing capital investment over capital return) or expectations of a sharp decline in new vehicle sales in China this year (discussed in the next section).

Coronavirus Outbreak Had A Negative Impact On China Car Sales In 1Q2020

CNN cited data from China Association of Automobile Manufacturers in an article published on April 14, 2020 which highlighted that new vehicle sales in China fell -42% YoY in 1Q2020. China Yongda disclosed in its FY2019 results announcement that "some entities of the Group were not allowed to resume operations until the second half of February 2020", but the company claimed that the coronavirus outbreak "has not resulted in material impact to the Group."

Also, China Yongda is seen as a play on BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) sales in China, as the company's BMW sales volume accounted for 34% and 52% of its total car sales volume and total luxury brand car sales volume respectively in FY2019. BMW disclosed in its April 2020 investor presentation that deliveries in Mainland China decreased -30.9% from 168,433 units in FY2018 to 116,452 units in FY2019.

On the positive side of things, the decline in new vehicle sales in China narrowed from a -79% YoY decrease in February 2020 to a -43% YoY decrease in March 2020, which implied a QoQ improvement. Bloomberg reported in an article published on April 8, 2020 that in Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, daily new vehicle sales are "now running at levels seen before the economic freeze" for certain car dealers in the city.

In addition, the Chinese authorities are doing their part to support the automobile industry in the country, with certain local governments offering subsidies for new car purchases. Separately, the car manufacturers are helping their dealers by waiving KPI (Key Performance Indicator) assessments, lowering interest rates for inventory financing, and accelerating the reimbursement of incentives among various measures.

On the demand side, it is uncertain what will be the actual impact of weak economic growth in China on new car sales, even though China Yongda is positioned in the relatively more resilient luxury segment of the automobile industry. China's GDP growth rate is expected to slow to +3.3% this year, based on the average forecast of 29 economists polled by Nikkei; if this came through, it means that China will experience its slowest annual GDP growth in 44 years.

On the supply side, there is a risk that China Yongda might not have sufficient inventory on hand in the event of any supply chain disruptions. A certain proportion of China Yongda's revenue comes from imported car sales, and factory closures at some of its European OEMs due to the coronavirus outbreak could potentially become a problem. China Yongda had slightly more than a month's worth of inventory as at the end of December 2019.

China Yongda's FY2020 revenue could potentially be lower than expected, as a result of both demand- and supply-side issues.

Valuation

China Yongda trades at 7.6 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 6.9 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of HK$6.80 as of April 17, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical three-year and five-year average consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 6.8 times and 7.0 times respectively.

China Yongda offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 4.0%. Market consensus expects China Yongda's ROE to decline slightly from 15.6% in FY2019 to 15.5% in FY2020.

The Hong Kong-listed Mainland China automobile dealers' P/E multiples are positively correlated with their respective ROEs, as per the peer comparison table below. While China Yongda has the third highest ROE of the five Chinese automobile dealers (including the company itself), the stock trades at the second lowest P/E multiple among its peers. A positive valuation re-rating for China Yongda in the medium term is possible, if the company improves its profitability (e.g. growing revenue from higher-margin after-sales services business) and increases its ROE going forward.

Hong Kong-listed Mainland China Automobile Dealer Peer Comparison

Stock Trailing Twelve Months' P/E Consensus Forward Next Twelve Months' P/E FY2019 Historical Dividend Yield FY2020 Forward Dividend Yield Trailing Twelve Months' ROE Consensus Forward Next Twelve Months' ROE China MeiDong Auto Holdings (OTCPK:CMEIF) [1268:HK] 24.1 19.5 2.3% 2.4% 35.6% 36.0% Zhongsheng Group (OTCPK:ZSHGY) [881:HK] 14.0 13.0 1.5% 1.6% 22.5% 20.5% China Harmony New Energy [3836:HK] 9.4 8.8 2.1% 2.3% 7.3% 7.4% China ZhengTong Auto Services (OTCPK:CZASF) (OTC:CZASY)[1728:HK] 3.8 4.5 8.7% 8.0% 5.4% 4.5%

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for China Yongda include lower-than-expected dividends in FY2020, and weaker-than-expected luxury car sales in China as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

