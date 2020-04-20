Northview Apartment REIT: Great Merger Arbitrage Opportunity From Canada

Situational Overview

Sometimes timing is truly perfect.

Just days before the major declines related to the COVID-19 pandemic started causing headaches for investors, Northview (US ticker: OTC:NPRUF Canadian ticker: NVU.UN) a REIT based and operating in Canada, announced that they are being acquired by Starlight Group Property Holdings Inc. and KingSett Capital Inc.

The offer was a pretty decent one too. The offer is priced at C$36.25 per unit, a 12% premium on the prior day's closing price. This offer propelled Northview's unit price to an all-time high, slightly above C$36.50. The reason for a valuation higher than the offer price was some optimism of a higher bid emerging, however, on March 23rd, Northview announced an end to their "go-shop period." This effectively removed any chance of a higher bid and locked the acquisition price to C$36.25 per unit.

Unit price has fluctuated wildly, along with the rest of the market, trading anywhere between C$36.70 and C$26.36 since the announcement. It has quickly recovered from this COVID-19-induced dip and is currently priced at C$33.17 at the time of writing. (At close, April 15th.)

All this turbulence aside, it seems to be quite clear that Northview will be acquired for a price of C$36.25 per unit, representing a 9.29% upside to the current price. According to Northview, the transaction is expected to close by Q3 of 2020.

The announcement also mentions the following:

Unitholders may elect to receive all or a portion of the offer price in units of a new, multi-residential fund that would own a geographically diverse portfolio of Northview properties located in six Canadian provinces and two territories (the “High Yield Fund”). The High Yield Fund will apply to list its units on a Canadian securities exchange (the “Exchange”) concurrently with the close of the Transaction. (Source)

There are no further details available about this fund so it is impossible to analyze it yet, but I feel it's important to know that such a possibility will also exist for unitholders.

You can read the full press release of the acquisition here.

The Company

Before we dive into the details of this merger arbitrage, a short overview of the company is in order. I will keep this short as the main focus of the article is the upcoming merger arbitrage. For more details about the company itself, I suggest checking out their website or maybe reading through what my fellow contributors have written about Northview here on Seeking Alpha.

Northview itself is the result of a merger announced in late 2015 between Northern Property REIT and True North Apartment REIT. These two REITs merged in order to create one of the largest publicly traded residential REITs in Canada, with operations spanning throughout most of the country.

Their portfolio consists of approximately 27,000 residential units and 1.2 million square feet of commercial space in more than 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories, with high exposure to Western and Northern Canada and Ontario. You can find more details about their geographic exposure by looking at this map which explains the percentage of Net Operating Income by region.

(Map from Northview's investor presentation, October 2019)

Expected Profit

There are two separate parts to this merger arbitrage.

Firstly, there is the capital gain component. As stated earlier, units of Northview are currently trading at C$33.17 and the offer is priced at C$36.25, representing an upside of 9.29%. This would mean an annual yield of over 18% should the merger close within 6 months and an annual yield of over 12% should the merger close within 9 months. The actual annual yield should be somewhere between those as management has stated that the transaction is expected to close by Q3 of 2020.

Secondly, and very importantly, there is the monthly distribution. Northview is currently distributing C$0.1358 per unit monthly, and this distribution is expected to continue until closing of the transaction. This is an extremely attractive feature for a merger arbitrage, as you will be collecting payments every month while waiting for the merger to finish. It really smooths out the risk by providing additional income should the merger take longer than expected, which is a possibility under the current pandemic situation. The current yield on their distribution is 0.41% each month, or 4.9% annually.

If everything goes according to plan, investors can expect to collect over 9% of premium over the next 6 to 9 months, with an additional 0.41% per month in distributions.

Risks

As always, there are some risks involved. As with all merger arbitrages, the risk is related to the transaction itself. The transaction might not go through as planned for a number of reasons or it could be delayed.

COVID-19:

We are still unsure of how badly the virus will damage the economy and financial markets. Residential real estate should be fairly well-shielded from the effects, especially since both the government of Canada as well as some provincial governments are stepping in to help people cope with financial difficulties due to COVID-19. (you can find info about some of these measures in Canada's COVID-19 Economic Response Plan) Nevertheless, this unprecedented event should not be ignored.

Financial:

Due to the COVID-19 situation, banks and other financing institutions might be facing a hard time and could be more careful about lending out money. However, according to the transaction announcement: The Transaction is not subject to a financing condition.

That one sentence is a very welcome addition and, in my view, significantly increases the potential that this merger will happen as planned.

Regulatory:

There are the usual regulatory hoops to jump through, including a unitholder vote on the transaction. For more details on the regulatory side, please view the paragraphs under "Transaction Details" in the announcement.

Summary

There is no such thing as a sure thing in today's world but I believe this merger has a very high chance of going through as planned.

This would mean that investors would be collecting over 9% in premium for an investment of roughly 6 to 9 months, along with a monthly distribution of 0.41% at today's price. Due to the relative safety of the transaction, the stable monthly yield and high overall upside, I believe this represents a good risk/reward ratio in these challenging times. Despite this, I highly encourage all potential investors to do their due diligence on the merger and the risks involved before making an investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NPRUF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that the main listing of this REIT is in Canada and as such the currency used in this article is CAD. (Canadian Dollar)