Covid-19 Breaks The Super Major Business Model - Chevron Is An Avoid

With oil near its 100 year inflation adjusted low in the midst of government mandated demand shut down, investors are looking for ways to get upside exposure to a rebound in price. Speculative interest has intensified as the broader market has rebounded. Open interest in poorly structured oil ETFs like USO (USO) and oil equity ETFs like XLE (XLE) has spiked. And the combination of ETF and company specific buying has propped up the shares of integrated oil super-majors like Exxon (XOM) and Chevron (CVX).

Integration historically provided super majors like Exxon and Chevron an economic buffer from the cyclicality of the industry, going back to the days of Rockefeller at Standard Oil. Controlling much of the value chain through "integration" meant that in oil price booms, the majors could cash in on their oil production. While in price busts, midstream revenues could remain steady and refining, chemicals and/or retail (gas stations) could generate excess cash flow - driven by increased demand and margins from lower priced oil and products.

The business model was brilliant and innovating and implementing it made Rockefeller the "richest person ever." However, it did not build in a contingency for the concurrent demand and supply shock of the worldwide policy response to the novel Coronavirus and OPEC+ price war. The rapid demand shock collapsed product demand and refining and chemicals margins, is likely to disrupt midstream operations. And the combined demand shock and oil production increase sent oil production activities deep into the red. The concurrence of these may break the integrated super-major business model.

The couple of winners in the petro-chemical value chain in this unusual confluence happen to be those that the super majors have little to no exposure to: oil and product tankers and onshore US natural gas production. Tankers are benefiting because of contango in the oil and product forward curves, and gas because of the likely decline in associated gas production from oil fields as production slows down or is shut in. Limited exposure to these leaves the super majors exposed to the full effects of the downturn.

There is one other fundamental issue the super majors face: unlike their oil producer focused competitors, the majors don't hedge their oil production to protect against downward swings in oil prices. So while large upstream-focused producers like EOG (EOG) and Concho (CXO) may have much of the oil they produce this year effectively pre-sold at $50+, the oil Exxon and Chevron sell faces the spot market price, which is currently below $17 for WTI before transportation or other further deductions. In past oil downturns this hasn't mattered as much due to the integrated nature of their business models, but as explained above, this time is different.

To some extent, this argument is best visualized. Below is the 1 year share price performance of Exxon, Chevron, an oil price ETF (USO), an oil and gas producers ETF (XOP), a refining index, and a midstream ETF (AMLP).

Data by YCharts

While the rest are down 45-68% in the past year, Chevron stock is only down 27%. Even Exxon's shares are down roughly in line with the refining index. This is particularly strange when considering that the producers ETF is down 67%, despite producers having hedged a portion of their production. And the midstream ETF is down even more, despite having exposure to some of the "steady" cash flow oriented contracts and assets that drove the earnings of Rockefeller's Standard Oil.

A slide from Exxon's recent investor day presentation helps illustrate why refining and chemicals might not have been well positioned to buffer cash flows for the super-majors, even if this had been a more conventional downturn - refining and chemicals were already in their own down-cycle:

Source: Exxon presentation

Chevron makes a strong case for its solid positioning in its recent investor presentation, but ironically while Chevron may have less debt than its peers, and it may have a slightly lower "dividend breakeven" than its competitors, but it still highlights that its dividend is funded with debt below $55 oil!

Source: Chevron presentation

In terms of valuation, Chevron is the second most expensive of the super-majors on EV/EBITDA, a common industry metric:

Data by YCharts

This is despite a large scale discovery by Exxon in Guyana, which might support an above average cash flow multiple for Exxon:

Source: Exxon Presentation

Beyond balance sheet strength, one aspect that cannot be overlooked in considering super majors is their continued access to capital. Exxon recently issued $9.5 billion of debt at interest rates ranging from 1.57 - 3.45%, and Chevron may do the same. However, this may be mitigated by dividends that require $55+ to fund within cash flow, per Chevron's chart above.

Revisiting the share price performance chart above, with Chevron stock down the least out of the set, if the shares of each of those traded back up to their April 2019 levels, Chevron would offer the least potential upside. This is despite the super-major business model at least temporarily breaking, and despite oil trading nearly $40 below Chevron's dividend break-even price. Chevron may offer less upside than some of those alternatives and more potential downside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Important Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings, and consult a qualified investment adviser. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice. The author and funds the author advises may buy or sell shares without any further notice.