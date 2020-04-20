The EV Metals Miners Are The Cheapest They Have Been Since 2015/2016

A brief summary of the super cheap EV metal miners to consider from each sector - lithium, cobalt, graphite, and nickel.

Global equity market and economic chaos caused by the coronavirus have made the EV metal miners go from being cheap to ridiculously cheap.

This article first appeared on Trend Investing on March 17, 2020; therefore, all data is as of that date.

With US markets down 30% from their recent highs and panicked investors hitting the sell button, this has taken the EV metal miners from being oversold to now the cheapest they have ever been since 2015/16 as a group. Or put simply, prices for EV metals miners have become so low it is now ridiculous.

There is some justification, of course. If the global economy grinds to a 1-2 month halt due to the coronavirus, then EV sales will collapse and EV metals demand will mostly collapse in the short term. If the coronavirus global disruption is short-lived, then the next 1-2 months will have been a great time to have started to accumulate a bunch of super cheap EV metal miners. Conversely, if the global coronavirus disruption runs for a longer period, some smaller EV metal miners will face bankruptcy risk. For this reason, I think buyers should take a disciplined buying approach to phase into low debt/low production cost EV miners over the next few months.

Lithium miners

Albemarle (ALB) - Price = USD 58.96

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM) - Price = USD 19.11

Livent Corp. (LTHM) - Price = USD 5.46

Orocobre [ASX:ORE] (OTCPK:OROCF) - Price = AUD 2.29

Galaxy Resources [ASX:GXY](OTCPK:GALXF) - Price = AUD 0.84

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF) - Price = Euro 13.42

Lithium Americas [TSX:LAC] (LAC) - Price = CAD 3.90 (2021 likely producer with Ganfeng)

Riskier lithium miners - Smaller $ buys

Pilbara Minerals [ASX:PLS] (OTCPK:PILBF) - Price = AUD 0.18 (producer with high debt servicing costs)

Altura Mining [ASX:AJM] (OTC:ALTAF) - Price = AUD 0.04 (producer with high debt servicing costs)

Neo Lithium [TSXV:NLC] (OTCQX:NTTHF) - Price = CAD 0.51

The above lithium miners are the majority of the lithium producers globally (except LAC which will start production in early 2021), excluding the Chinese Ganfeng Lithium (OTCPK:GNENY) [SHE: 2460][HK: 1772] and Tianqi Lithium [SHE:002466]. The latter two are not as oversold as the others as the Chinese market has been more resilient as China coronavirus cases are now diminishing.

As the chart below shows, the Lithium ETF (LIT) has dropped 40% in the past month from above USD 33 to USD 20.04. The LIT fund is now back to February 2016 levels, prior to the 2017 lithium boom.

The lithium prices (hydroxide, carbonate, spodumene) look to have bottomed now and are at or near the marginal cost of production. The 2019 oversupply should be worked off in 2020 if EV sales pick up.

Right now, the lithium miners are extremely oversold and are back to 2015/2016 levels when the EV boom was just getting started. For investors with a 5-year time horizon, it is an ideal time to either buy the lithium ETF above or buy a portfolio of super cheap lithium miners. The only caution would be to buy in stages over the next few months as the coronavirus is currently causing chaos with markets and will no doubt hurt electric vehicle [EV] sales.

Cobalt miners

Glencore [LSX:GLEN][HK:805] (OTCPK:GLCNF) - Price = GBp 130.72 (focus is commodities trading, coal, copper, nickel, & cobalt)

China Molybdenum [HKSE:3993] [SHE:603993] (OTCPK:CMCLF) - Price = HKD 2.43 (focus is copper, molybdenum, and cobalt)

Zheijiang Huayou Cobalt [SHA:603799] - Price = CNY 33.76 (copper and cobalt)

Umicore SA [Brussels:UMI] (OTCPK:UMICY) - Price = Euro 29.76 (processing of copper, nickel, PGMs, cobalt; recycling, catalysts)

Note: Of the above, only Umicore has minimal DRC exposure.

Riskier cobalt miners - Smaller $ buys

First Cobalt [TSXV:FCC](OTCQX:FTSSF) - Price = CAD 0.09

Cobalt Blue [ASX:COB](OTCPK:CBBHF) - Price = AUD 0.09

Fortune Minerals [TSX:FT](OTCQB:FTMDF) - Price = CAD 0.06

Jervois Mining [ASX:JRV](OTCQB:JRVMF) - Price = AUD 0.15

Note: Katanga Mining [TSX:KAT] (OTCPK:KATFF) could possibly be included in the risky plays. They have huge high-grade copper/cobalt assets; however, they are in the corrupt DRC with massive royalties/taxes and are now 99.5% owned by Glencore after a massive Katanga Mining equity dilution/debt swap with Glencore. I would not be surprised to see Glencore delist Katanga at some point and becoming the 100% owner.

Note: Many of the nickel miners below have significant cobalt as a valuable by-product.

There is no cobalt ETF, so investors would need to create their own. Of the riskier cobalt miners above, First Cobalt has a refinery, so will likely be the next producer within 1-2 years, followed potentially by the others if they can raise the CapEx to reach production. I expect cobalt demand to exceed supply from 2022/2023 and be a large problem for cathode/battery manufacturers to source enough cobalt in the years after 2023. This should help boost demand for the juniors to become producers.

The cobalt price of USD 12.70 (and cobalt sulphate price) looks to be at the bottom and is close to the cost of production for a pure-play cobalt miner. There is some inventory still to be worked off but cobalt supply should tighten each year from now assuming EV sales do well.

Graphite miners

Syrah Resources [ASX:SYR] (OTCPK:SYAAF) - Price = AUD 0.27

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF) - Price = Euro 13.42 (vanadium, lithium, & graphite)

Promising graphite junior

Triton Minerals [ASX:TON][GR:1TG] - Price = AUD 0.02

For a more complete list of the graphite miners and juniors refer to "Graphite Miners News For The Month Of February 2020." Several graphite juniors are making great progress towards spherical graphite production, anode materials, and anode or battery plants.

Graphite prices are currently very low (large flake graphite +80 mesh is ~US$850/tonne) and, hence, near the marginal cost of production. The graphite sector is, currently, oversupplied; however, should EV demand ramp up rapidly in future years, demand will be very strong for natural graphite, spherical graphite, and anodes.

Nickel miners

Vale SA (VALE) - Price = USD 7.90 (focus is iron ore (78%), nickel (8%), others (6%), copper (5%), and coal (3%))

MMC Norilsk Nickel [LSX:MNOD] (OTCPK:NILSY) - Price for MNOD = USD 22.34 (focus is palladium, copper, nickel)

BHP Group [ASX:BHP] (BHP) - Price = AUD 27.96 (focus is iron ore (39%), copper (24%), coal (21%), and oil & gas (13%).

Jinchuan Group International Resources [HK:2362] - Price = HKD 0.59 (nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium)

Other nickel/cobalt miners (smaller producers)

IGO Limited [ASX:IGO] (OTC:IIDDY), Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. (TYO:5713) (SMMYY), Sherritt International [TSX:S] (OTCPK:SHERF), Conic Metal (OTC:CONXF) [TSXV:NKL].

Riskier nickel miners - Smaller $ buys

RNC Minerals [TSX:RNX] (OTCQX:RNKLF) - Price = CAD 0.26 (currently more a very well-valued gold junior miner (100k Au Oz pa) with nickel/cobalt upside if their 28% share of Dumont makes it to production).

Amur Minerals (OTCPK:AMMCF) [LSX:AMC] - Price = GBp 1.00

Ardea Resources (OTCPK:ARRRF) [ASX:ARL] - Price = AUD 0.20

Australian Mines (OTCQB:AMSLF) [ASX:AUZ] - Price = AUD 0.01

Clean TeQ [ASX:CLQ] [TSX:CLQ] (OTCQX:CTEQF) - Price = AUD 0.13

Canada Nickel [TSXV:CNC] - Price = CAD 0.50

Garibaldi Resources [TSXV:GGI] [GR:RQM] [LN:OUX6] (OTC:GGIFF) - Price = CAD 0.47

The world's top 3 nickel producers (Vale, Norilsk Nickel, BHP) are diversified global mining giants. Nickel is not their primary commodity, so investors need to be positive on their other commodities.

The nickel price of USD 5.70 is close to the bottom and nearing the marginal cost of nickel production. Short term, there may be some downside as nickel is used mostly in stainless steel and global disruption may impact the sector.

Risks

The coronavirus is causing global economic disruption. This can lead to massive falls in end-product demand and hence industrial production. Global conventional and EV sales may slow severely, as occurred in China in Q1, 2020, due to the coronavirus disruption.

Debt and funding risks. Funding is, currently, very hard for junior miners giving the current investor panic. Some miners have high debts, so this can lead to problems if their sales collapse.

The usual mining risks (exploration, production, etc.).

Management and currency risk.

The usual stock market risks (sentiment, liquidity).

Further reading

BMW i4 luxury fully electric sedan due 2021

Conclusion

In the past 2 years, the EV metal miners have suffered heavily. First, it was oversupply issues brought on by the 2016/2017 EV metal prices boom. Then, it was the 18-month US-China trade war that led to a H2 2019 severe slowdown in Chinese EV sales and a 2019 EV sales result of just a 10% growth. Now, we have the coronavirus and the global disruption that is occurring. It already destroyed new car sales in China in Q1 and the world will probably follow in Q2.

Despite all this, the trend to larger battery sizes has boosted demand for EV metals and the EV trend remains intact, just slowed. The global car manufacturers are being forced to chase Tesla (TSLA) and the Chinese EV manufacturers BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF), BAIC [HK:1958) (OTC:BCCMY), SAIC [CH:600104], and Geely [HK:0175] (OTCPK:GELYY). Additionally, the global governments led by China and Europe are pushing hard towards EVs which has led to global OEMs moving finally towards EVs, led by Volkswagen [Xetra:VOW](OTCPK:VWAGY) (OTCPK:VLKAF), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY)/Renault (OTC:RNSDF), and others. Finally, within 2-3 years, EVs will become purchase price equal to conventional cars, and of course, 5-10x cheaper to run and maintain.

For EV metal investors, it has been very tough times which has now led to the current state of super cheap EV metal miners. For new investors, you are lucky as you can buy in cheap and hold just 2-3 years to see the EV boom unfold where EV sales should explode ~10 fold higher in the 2020's decade. That will mean on average a ~5 fold increase in demand for lithium and cobalt, and a bit lower for graphite and nickel. Copper will also have a demand surge, but the copper market is already massive, so EVs won't move the demand needle a lot.

My view remains to hold or accumulate the low cost EV metal producers with quality resources and the potential to boost production. I also like to hold with smaller dollars some of the next wave of up and coming producers with the potential to be ten-baggers. Right now, risk is higher; however, the reward is also many fold higher.

They say patience is a virtue, and I hope they are right.

