Gold Stocks Rebound With Electrifying Speed

The coronavirus continues to play havoc with the number of reported cases worldwide standing at more than 2.16 million and more than 146,071 deaths.

Introduction

The coronavirus continues to play havoc with the number of reported cases worldwide standing at more than 2.16 million and more than 146,071 deaths. China acknowledged on Friday that the coronavirus death toll in the city of Wuhan was nearly 50 percent higher than previously reported and the UK has been reporting hospital deaths only and as yet to include the number of deaths in care homes, etc. The understating of these figures can only mean that the situation is worse than we have been led to believe.

The longevity of this virus could stretch out for some time or at least until we can produce a safe form of vaccination which unfortunately could be many months from now.

Governments worldwide are taking action to combat this virus, and many are increasing liquidity by producing money out of thin air in order to lessen the hardship that has befallen many of their people.

Today we take a quick look at what this means for the markets, currencies, and their relationship with the precious metal's stocks through the next year or so.

The Gold Bugs Index

Every picture tells a story and the chart of the Gold Bugs Index, the HUI, is one of wild oscillations as investors trade in and out of this tiny sector.

The rebound in gold stocks as per the HUI is the fastest that I have ever seen, from 260 to 150 and back to 260, before easing to close at 244. The technical indicators were in the oversold zone, but have now recovered to the point of being in the overbought zone and could of course be sold down at this point.

Also note that the HUI has formed a Double Top and failed to hold above its recent high, which in my view suggests that a correction in the short term is on the cards.

The longer-term view is that the HUI is still some 61% off its all-time high made in 2011 (603/244) so the upside potential is enormous.

Two of the major influencers on the performance of the precious metals sector are the S&P 500 and the US dollar. The S&P 500 has been on a bull run for more than 10 years and is long overdue a correction, which I believe will resume shortly as the initial impact of an increased money supply begins to wane. This index stood at 2,900 a year ago and today it stands at 2,874, so it has hardly changed, unlike gold stocks which have improved considerably.

The US dollar will be devalued by the excessive amounts of new money being pumped into the financial system. However, the other major countries are also boosting their own supply of paper money so the US dollar may stay strong relative to these currencies. A strong US dollar usually caps gold's progress due to their historic inverse relationship. There is an exception to every rule, and this has certainly been the case over the last 12 months which have seen gold prices increase from $1,275/Oz to $1,698/Oz, registering a gain of $423/Oz or 33%. During the same period, the US dollar has gained around 3% on the US Dollar Index, so it has retained its value when compared to other currencies, but it has not capped gold's move to higher ground.

Conclusion

The precious metals stocks are reacting to market changes in much the same way as any other stocks, so when the S&P 500 moves higher or lower, the gold stocks tend to follow suit. It should be noted that although the gold stocks fell hard and in tandem with other stocks, their recovery was swift and decisive as they regained all their losses.

Gold's inverse relationship with the US dollar is now questionable as gold is making progress regardless of the US dollar's performance.

We have held our positions through this carnage and refused to be bullied into selling at a time of extreme pressure and will continue with this strategy.

As several mints have suspended operations, there is a scarcity of physical gold and silver and the premiums are expensive. In years to come gold under $2,000/Oz will look like a bargain, so do make use of any pullbacks to dip your toe in the water and acquire some bars or coins and take delivery. If they are not in your hands, then you do have the added risk of a third-party involvement.

Finally, do some work and identify good quality precious metals stocks and acquire a small number of them as and when you can. Start slowly and be prepared to "layer" into these stocks gently.

Do not go all in on just one stock because you "love" it, as one company can struggle even in a rising market.

Go gently.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Gold-prices.biz makes no guarantee or warranty on the accuracy or completeness of the data provided. Nothing contained herein is intended or shall be deemed to be investment advice, implied or otherwise. This letter represents our views and replicates trades that we are making but nothing more than that. Always consult your registered adviser to assist you with your investments. We accept no liability for any loss arising from the use of the data contained on this letter. Options contain a high level of risk that may result in the loss of part or all invested capital and therefore are suitable for experienced and professional investors and traders only. Past performance is neither a guide nor guarantee of future success.