Cognizant: Security Incident Represents Unnecessary Noise But Top Line Should Be Fine

We are not changing our estimates downward at this time and will be looking for more information during the May 7th earnings call.

The main goal, as it seems, is more to embarrass Cognizant than to cause disruption.

Our last article exclusively focused on Cognizant (CTSH) was on January 2 (See Article) in the pre-coronavirus era, making many of our estimates obsolete, albeit directionally we still maintain our Buy rating. We then spoke of Cognizant in our Best Long Ideas piece (See Article) on March 31, where we recommended CTSH along with two other IT Services companies, Accenture (ACN) and Infosys (INFY). Our updated thesis remains unchanged: CTSH should see major tailwinds from the Healthcare vertical, which should benefit from coronavirus-induced research.

In this piece, we are reacting to rather troubling news of a security breach: a Maze ransomware attack disrupted the company's internal systems and caused service disruptions for some of CTSH's clients. The company issued a vague statement that "[o]ur internal security teams, supplemented by leading cyber defense firms, are actively taking steps to contain this incident". For legal and security reasons, the company did not provide information about the affected clients. We believe, however, that Cognizant will provide more information about the extent of the breach and potential impact to revenues during its next earnings call, on May 7th.

Since it is still more than two weeks out, we decided not to wait until May and provide the following thoughts:

The impact is first and foremost reputational for Cognizant because 1) the company positions itself as an IT Services expert; 2) it focuses on data and systems security; 3) and it regularly communicates the best practices on data security.

CTSH has enough expertise to withstand attacks from Maze, which are usually fairly mild and necessitate a fix that takes days, sometimes even hours.

Over the last fifteen years, there have been more than forty security breaches at IT Services firms, of various nature and magnitude: none of them caused meaningful revenue disruption even in the short run. In particular, Wipro's (WIT) recent experience with malware should serve as a strong guide to combatting the threat.

In terms of the revenue loss, disruption should be minimal, since this type of malware is unlikely to harm outsourcing or consulting processes that Cognizant maintains.

We believe that the aim is mainly to embarrass Cognizant during an already challenging time, when the company expects a meaningful hit to its Financial Services and Retail/Manufacturing sectors. Recall that CTSH CEO Brian Humphries was already guiding to a "meaningful economic slowdown" ahead of the earnings, largely because of those two sectors. We do believe that the Healthcare group allows CTSH to remain above its peers and outperform in 2020.

It is also telling that Maze Ransomware did not assume responsibility for the attack, which could mean that it is less serious than it looks.

While we expect some noise in the interim that could pressure the stock, the news will likely be gone by May 7th and the Street will return to staying focused on coronavirus implications.

Valuation:

Until we learn more information about the financial implications of this attack, we are not ready to revise our estimates downward. At present, we continue to believe that CTSH shares merit ~14.5x P/E multiple. We note that this multiple comes at a ~2.3x discount relative to other players in the IT Services space, making our valuation fairly conservative. When we apply it to our EPS estimate of $5.57, we get the target price of $81.

Company Description

Cognizant mainly concentrates on three core verticals: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail /Logistics, which collectively make up about 90% of its revenue base. The Financial Services vertical focuses on banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services. The Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics group includes manufacturers, retailers, travel and other hospitality customers. The Healthcare group includes largely healthcare providers and payers.

Risks to Our Thesis

We see the following four core risks to our thesis.

1. Pricing Wars

While CTSH strives to make the pricing structure attractive to its core clients and, henceforth, attract greater business, we see a number of Indian players, such as Infosys, Tata Consultancy (OTCPK:TTNQY), and Wipro (NYSE:WIT), potentially lowering prices in the foreseeable future.

2. Too Much US Exposure

Cognizant is one of the few major IT services companies with the bulk of the revenue coming from the US (approximately 85%). Such lack of diversification may ultimately lead to significant revenue pressures, should the US hit a recession.

3. Legislative Uncertainty

The company heavily relies on H1-B and L-1 visas; over the last several years Congress attempted to heavily regulate the number of visa workers each company can hire.

4. Industry-Specific Risks

Since CTSH is so dependent on Financial Services, Healthcare, and Manufacturing industries, a sudden downturn in any of those sectors (e.g., Financial Services in 2008) can lead to a meaningful negative impact to the company's top-line.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.