Furloughed Ideas IV: Archer-Daniels-Midland, Supermarket To The World

In the current state of affairs, the security of the food supply is marginally more at risk, but so far ADM has not shut production.

When I was a teenager, I developed an interest in staying up on American politics. Besides the local daily newspaper, my primary source for listening to political conversation was on the Sunday morning network shows. It has been several decades, but my recollection is that one of the unusual features of the Sunday morning shows is that they had fewer commercials, but those few commercials took a longer form than prime-time programming. General Electric (GE) was a prominent advertiser with the tagline of bringing good things to life, but as a Midwestern kid literally surrounded by corn and soybean fields spreading out in every direction from my home, the ads of Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) somehow managed to strike nerve with me. They were like a sort of paean to American farmers, waving the patriotic flag for being a "supermarket to the world."

Fast forward to today, and like many other Americans, my full-time job has been impacted by the virus pandemic, and I am on some reduced hours. I have been taking advantage of the extra time by writing on parts of my portfolio I've never touched on before, with Cisco (CSCO), CVS (NYSE:CVS) and retailers Macy's (M) and J.C. Penney (JCP) getting treatment so far. While turning my attention to ADM today, I should make clear that picking individual stocks represents around 15% of my total portfolio, almost entirely held in a Roth IRA account and fully intended for retirement investing, with a 20 year timeline until retirement.

ADM - An Introduction

I certainly allocate a fair amount of my investments to consumer-facing names, but ADM is not one of them. In spite of their Sunday morning advertising, I suspect plenty of people are not familiar with what the company actually does. Its business is divided into three operating segments: 1) Ag services and oilseeds, 2) carbohydrates solutions, and 3) Nutrition. Ag services and oilseeds is far and away the largest, with the other two being somewhat equally sized, at least in terms of operating profits.

(image source)

Ag services and oilseeds is a broad segment, with about half of its operating results coming from refined products, but also including its own grain crushing operations as well as results returned from a sizable stake in the Asian agribusiness firm Wilmar (OTCPK:WLMIY). Carbohydrates solutions is almost entirely the production of starches and sweeteners, but also the financially challenging ethanol production (for an excellent read on the current challenges of ethanol, I highly recommend SA contributor Andrew Hecht's article recently published). The nutrition segment may be a slightly misleading label, as ADM includes here flavoring and animal nutrition, as well as nutrition for people. For the most part, the individual businesses within each segment have been steady and profitable, apart from ethanol, which is considered a business ADM may exit. With the challenges of the moment in oil and gas, any such exit could conceivably be delayed.

ADM - A Relatively Attractive Agribusiness

For a business that is affected by the value of agricultural commodities and extracting additional value-adding benefits, ADM has managed pretty well for itself, historically rewarding its shareholders with dividends and a steady-as-she goes expansion to be a dominant player globally. I added ADM to my portfolio in May 2019, and have a cost basis of $38.90.

Before the virus came along, the main pressure on ADM was the winding down of the US - China trade war and the chance to get American agricultural products into China without major tariffs. The Phase One trade deal in January was a point of interest on their Q4 2019 earnings call in January, the word "virus" was mentioned a total of 4 times, but "phase 1" mentioned 8 times. Phase 1 was a positive development for ADM; Juan Luciano, the CEO stated on the call that:

We feel that external conditions should improve in the back half of the year particularly as it impacts from the Phase 1 agreement between the U.S. and China take hold...We think that we're going to see the impact of U.S. exporting as well now with the Phase 1, because although U.S. exports grew it was still relatively small given that there were still import tariffs in place...we expect also for imports to continue our more elevated rates than in the past, even on a long term basis. So we expect the recovery over 2021 and 2022 becoming normal, but the new normal will be slightly different.

Two months later, the world feels far from any sort of "normal," new or otherwise. With the media attention given to Smithfield Foods shutting down some production on account of the coronavirus pandemic and its employees falling ill, and other portrayals of bare shelves in grocery stores, there may be a seed of doubt about the security the world's food supply is starting to form. The underlying truth, at least for American consumers, seems to be that the food supply chain is a short-term logistics issue of matching production supply to increasing direct consumer demand and decreasing restaurant and institutional demand, but empty meat displays at your local Krogers (NYSE:KR) or farmers plowing under good crops may not inspire consumer confidence.

(source)

The pandemic may eventually result in measures to try and secure that supply more efficiently, but that is a longer-term prospect. So far, although ADM has reported some employee exposure, no extended pauses to production have been announced.

In the midst of all this, ADM is working in the background, out of sight to the consumer for the most part, but a key part of the system that delivers food to our tables.

ADM - Financially Sound and Savvy

The business of being a middleman between farmers and consumers carries some known risks, weather affecting crops, for example, being an obvious one. Also fairly obvious, I suppose, is that ADM sits in middle of a lot of commodities. There are the costs of inputs from farmers year to year, the corn and soybeans. What ADM does in terms of adding value to those is providing service that itself is somewhat commoditized - is ADM's corn starch or ethanol materially different than anyone else's? And the buyers of some of their products, further down the chain, some are in a largely commodity business as well - they buy animal feed to raise hogs or cattle, or refine petroleum for gas that needs ethanol due to a government mandate. With these commodity associations, I think it is fair to describe ADM as functioning in a business that is cyclical.

Cyclical is not necessarily a negative attribute, but should be taken into account when thinking about ADM financial performance historically, and consider the things it is working on for future growth. However, as such the company is not likely to achieve large gross margins or be a high flyer. From 2017 to 2019, gross margin ran at 5.8%, 7.0%, and 6.9% respectively, and I think that is consistent with what investors should expect in this sort of business.

What ADM lacks in margins is somewhat offset in volume- it is large enough to turn over some $60 to $65 billion in revenue each year; most of that is eaten up by the cost of goods sold, but other expenses and relatively minimal, and net income has been relatively solid at $1.5 to $2.0 billion per year (2019 was on the low end at $1.4 billion). Roughly half of earnings get paid out as dividends, $790 million, some very modest buybacks, and over the last couple of years, some significant acquisitions. In 2014 ADM made its largest ever acquisition for $3 billion, buying the European specialty flavor maker Wild Flavors, and continued to grow the flavoring business via a "bolt-on" type of acquisition when it added Florida Chemical Company in 2019 for its citrus specialty. Its second largest acquisition also dates back to last year, with the $1.5 billion purchase of Neovia to expand its animal nutrition line. These deals have definitely added to ADM's debt, but also beefed up the bottom line, and I believe have been generally smart, strategic moves that ever so slightly more diversified away from commodity pressures; the 2019 10-k reports on multiple other smaller acquisitions for 2017 through 2019 as well.

(image source: 2019 10-K)

Even though debt has increased from the acquisitions, there is no redemption due in 2020, and 2021 and 2022 have modest redemption, and then it ramps up for 2023, 2025 and 2026, which the company may attempt to refinance depending on market conditions. Additionally, if it does dispose of the ethanol assets, I would expect the cash to go towards paying down debt.

Figuring out good comparable companies is not the most straight forward, or at least getting comparable data is tougher because Cargill and Louis Dreyfus, are privately held, although both do release their financial results. From what I can tell, ADM is more or less in line with those peers, as well as the publicly-traded Bunge Limited (BG) which is probably the most closely comparable peer since it also produces ethanol, albeit derived from sugarcane instead of corn.

(image source: author's spreadsheet, data from Seeking Alpha for public companies, Louis Dreyfus and Cargill data from corporate websites)

As a helpful point of reference, an agribusiness report from Standard & Poor's shows some ranges on the basis of EBITDA margins in agribusiness.

(image source)

It is clear that some sectors have better margins than others, which is reflected in some competitors - Ingredion (INGR) focuses on starches and sweeteners, Tyson Foods (TSN) on chicken and meat production, which is not a direct segment for ADM. Neither suffers the drag of ethanol; in fact, this chart above should make clear why ADM is willing or eager to drop ethanol and diversify into more flavors and sweeteners; management is on record as having a goal that the nutrition segment contributes 25% to profits. Even diversifying in logical ways, it is evident that none of these would normally trade at any sort of a premium to the broader market.

Conclusion

With a dividend yield around 3.8%, declining debt, attempts to pivot away from as much commodity risk, an affordable valuation, all combined with being in an era with some possible public concern on our food security all add to me liking ADM. I would expect an improvement in the stock price if or when the ethanol assets are divested, in combination of improved leverage metrics. In the meantime, for my own objectives, I am content to collect the dividend, a payout that has been growing for 26 years. While there is no certainty it will grow next year again, I believe there is additional room for it grow. ADM is not built to take off as a growth company, but I believe is positioned to perform well at its current valuation for investors with a long-term view. I have 80% of a full position and hope to complete the position within the next 12 months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.