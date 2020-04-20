Fiverr Could Be The Vaccine For Your Portfolio

FVRR is very well positioned with an innovative platform for meeting the needs of employers and workers, while also benefiting from lower sales & marketing costs.

FVRR is one of the few companies that actually took up Q2 guidance.

Fiverr International (FVRR) is up over 35% YTD and I don't think the stock is done running for two primary reasons. First, it is one of the few companies that isn't negatively impacted by the coronavirus. Second, it is among the even narrower field of companies which could emerge from this pandemic even stronger. The third kicker is that the stock is heavily shorted with 14% short interest. Combine this with a rallying stock and you have a recipe for a delicious short squeeze.

In this article, I will go over the two primary reasons as well as my macro views, which will frame my investment thesis for FVRR.

Why FVRR Isn't Materially Impacted by COVID-19

On 4/8/2020, FVRR provided a business update to investors. Below are my highlights from the update, which I interpret as business activity already back to normal:

Our marketplace had a strong start to 2020 and this momentum continued through mid-March. In the third week of March, we felt the impact of the pandemic for the first time with activity across our platform temporarily declining by 10-15% versus the previous week. The following week the decline stabilized and exhibited a meaningful rebound, with the growth continuing robustly into the beginning of April. ... we saw our existing cohorts return to their historical pattern of contributing a steady revenue stream to our marketplace.

The update also provides the reasoning as for why FVRR isn't materially impacted by COVID-19, and may in fact benefit from the pandemic:

On the acquisition side, organic trends remained strong and we observed additional performance marketing opportunities as the advertising space became less competitive. On the supply side, skilled professional freelancers from across the world are joining our platform and creating new gigs in record numbers throughout the past few weeks. Our takeaway is simple - people are turning to Fiverr to explore new income sources as they now have more time at home and as global unemployment increases.

Finally, FVRR is one of the few businesses that actually raised guidance during this pandemic - let that sink in a bit since it is a big deal:

we expect both our revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2020 to come in slightly above our previously communicated guidance range.

Macro Views

This COVID-19 is a game changer for society and for investing. As an investor, the question I'm asking is how to shape my portfolio for the new world that we are rapidly entering. In my view, COVID-19 is mostly accelerating existing trends:

The shift from physical experiences to digital experiences will accelerate. For decades, people have been increasingly spending more time in the digital world - for example playing video games and watching TV - and less time in the analog world - for example socializing in person and reading books. Likewise, as a two-sided market place that enables digital gig work, FVRR should see increased demand going forward (we will get into more details later). Companies that are performing well going into the crisis, are much more likely to perform well coming out of the crisis. Examples include Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and consumer staples like Procter & Gamble (PG). Even within hard-hit sectors like oil & gas, for example Chevron (CVX), the strong will emerge stronger. FVRR is among the companies that have been doing well prior to the downturn. As global governments, especially the United States, bail out financial assets with massive fiscal and monetary stimulus, the rich will get richer. Just like what happened after the financial crisis. What this really means beyond dollars and cents is that the relative bargaining power of the owners of capital will increase relative to the providers of labor. One manifestation of this trend is the rise of the gig economy, which is really a sign that many types of labor are becoming commodities and are thus traded as such. FVRR is the leader in the commoditization of labor, as we will see later.

Why FVRR Could Emerge Stronger Than Ever

As a two-sided market place that enables digital work, FVRR is well positioned for both the current situation and the future. During the pandemic, FVRR benefits from the supply side, demand side, and cost:

Although the company never had issues with supply constraints, the surge in unemployment is turning FVRR into a source of much needed income for potentially millions of people globally. If nothing else, this should support FVRR's 26-27% take rate, which could go even higher. On the demand side, small businesses may be forced to fire full-time employees and replace them with the gig workers on FVRR's platform in order to converse cash. FVRR spent 59% of their revenue in FY19 on sales & marketing, mostly on brand and performance marketing online. Due to the rapid decrease in economic activity caused by COVID-19, online advertising saw a massive drop in volume, which should lower the cost of online advertising for those who are lucky enough to survive the demand destruction. Since FVRR may actually see a boost in demand, for the same dollar spent on sales & marketing, FVRR should generate much more return on investment than previously.

If you look at FVRR's business model, what makes it unique from other labor marketplaces like Upwork (UPWK) is that FVRR has done a tremendous amount to commoditize labor. FVRR does this by turning labor into SKUs that can be ordered as easily as you would order an item on Amazon (AMZN). For example, a gig worker may offer to proofread 500 words for $5. As a gig buyer, you can easily compare this $5 dollar offering to similar offerings by other gig workers, just as you would shop for 24-count AAA batteries on Amazon.

The benefit of FVRR's SKU approach is that it dramatically lowers the cost of transaction between buyers and sellers. Rather than spending 20-30% of one's time on prospecting for new projects as many gig workers do, a gig worker on FVRR's platform could simply provide a catalog of gig SKUs and wait for the orders to come. Similarly, rather than spending time going through proposals, buyers could simply mix and match as many SKUs as they need to complete a project. As the platform that enables this dramatic drop in transaction cost, FVRR stands to take a big cut of the transaction - 5% from the buyer and 20% from the seller - and still have happy customers. In fact, during the February 2020 JMP conference, FVRR's management stated that their net promoter score is 61, the same as Amazon's.

Conclusion

From the company's recent business update, we know that FVRR is one of the few companies that actually took up Q2 guidance. We also know that COVID-19 is putting pressure on employers to cut costs and on workers to work side gigs to make ends meet. FVRR is very well positioned with an innovative platform for meeting the needs of employers and workers, while also benefiting from lower sales & marketing costs. I believe all the dynamics described above should lead to an acceleration in FVRR's growth and profitability.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FVRR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.