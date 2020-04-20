Healthcare And Biotechnology Dashboard - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries classified by sectors. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages in each industry.

Executive summary

Biotechnology and pharmaceuticals are cheap relative to their historical averages in valuation ratios. However, their profitability measured in ROE (return on equity) is far below the baseline. Other healthcare industries are overvalued. Profitability is above the historical baseline in life sciences tools/services, which may partly justify overpricing for this group.

Since last month:

P/E, P/S, and P/FCF have deteriorated in the relief rally for all healthcare industries, just because of price action.

ROE has deteriorated in biotechnology, healthcare equipment, healthcare technology, and life sciences tools/services.

In 1 trailing month, the Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) and the SPDR Select Sector Healthcare ETF (XLV) have outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% and 1.6%.

The five best performers among S&P 500 healthcare stocks on this period are HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA), Humana Inc. (HUM), Illumina Inc. (ILMN), Incyte Corp. (INCY), and Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for price/earnings (excluding extraordinary items), price/sales, and price/free cash flow. The 10 companies with the highest return on equity are kept in the final selection. Quantitative Risk & Value Members have early access to the stock lists every month before they are published in free articles. The list was published for subscribers at the beginning of the month based on data available at this time. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

ALXN Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc BIOTECH AMGN Amgen Inc BIOTECH BIIB Biogen Inc BIOTECH GILD Gilead Sciences Inc BIOTECH VNDA Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc BIOTECH LNTH Lantheus Holdings Inc HCAREEQSUPP DVA DaVita Inc HCAREPROVID HUM Humana Inc. HCAREPROVID CORT Corcept Therapeutics Inc PHARMA INVA Innoviva Inc PHARMA

Detail of valuation and quality indicators in healthcare on 4/20/2020

I take 4 aggregate industry factors: price/earnings (P/E), price to sales (P/S), price to free cash flow (P/FCF), return on equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor, I calculate the difference with its own the historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average ("Avg") between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above ("D-xxx").

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Healthcare Equipment 48.12 27.18 -77.06% 4.67 3.18 -46.95% 58.84 30.51 -92.86% -41.13 -12.14 -28.99 Healthcare Providers 26.02 20.88 -24.59% 1.10 0.85 -29.36% 21.48 17.75 -21.04% -4.10 5.78 -9.88 Healthcare Technology* 54.02 56.13 3.76% 6.26 3.39 -84.63% 44.90 35.77 -25.53% -9.23 -6.2 -3.03 Biotechnology 23.93 39.78 39.83% 27.15 29.01 6.40% 24.39 43.74 44.23% -79.55 -64.42 -15.13 Pharmaceuticals 19.98 26.26 23.91% 6.76 8.25 18.06% 21.16 32.55 35.00% -86.58 -30.3 -56.28 Life Sciences Tools/Services* 41.79 29.52 -41.58% 5.07 3.39 -49.52% 35.05 27.28 -28.50% -9.62 -18.37 8.75

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors, the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios, lower is better; for ROE, higher is better. On the charts below, higher is always better.

Price/earnings relative to historical average:

Price/sales relative to historical average:

Price/free cash flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLV and IBB with the benchmark in 1 month.

Chart by TradingView

Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) closely follows risk indicators to get clues about the outcome of this black swan. Besides our usual value and dividend stock lists, we have added a 5-stock mega-cap portfolio to weather the crisis, and some opportunities in closed-end funds resulting from volatility. Moreover, we plan to add a new stock list based on all-terrain quant models to help navigate the future market regime. Get started with a two-week free trial and see how QRV can improve your investing decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALXN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.