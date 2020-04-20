Netflix Earnings: '#FTSHAWN' Can Drive Upside

The stock is straight up into the print though so that messes up some of the risk/reward, so powder is probably called for.

The key metric, membership, probably has upside. That's usually the stock driver for earnings.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX): Moving To Buy Rating

Netflix reports earnings after the close on Tuesday.

Netflix is one of the few companies in my coverage that has not picked up my calls so I typically don't like to have a position on a company I can't speak to. So I plan to buy some for the model portfolio but also leave some room in case there's a surprise.

As you know I care about EPS X PE = target price. It's as simple a formula as you get in investing. What's your out-year EPS and what PE does the stock typically trade at. PE you can know. You just have to figure out the EPS part.

Because we're in April I'm using 2021 EPS estimates and I'll tell you how I get to them. Stocks look out 9-12 months typically so by April I start to use next year's numbers.

To cut to the chase I'm using my EPS of $10.00 for 2021 X a PE of 65 = $645 target or 52% upside from Friday's close.

For a Strong Buy Rating I need:

45% upside potential: I have that.

My quarters above the Street: I have that.

Wow: There's enough reasons to say that the global stay-at-home theme is benefiting Netflix.

But I'm at a Buy because I didn't speak to the company this quarter. Maybe when they see my numbers print in Street estimates they'll start to speak to me. Netflix is the only company of my 50-or-so company coverage universe that I have not spoken to. I cover all the big cap tech stocks.

Let's run through the thinking and how we get to the numbers and the target.

First The Easy Part, PE Source

Netflix has traded over a 65X PE forever. But I'm not comfortable using or paying higher than a 65 PE for anything. So that's my max.

So to have a Buy Rating or more I need my EPS X a max PE of 65x to give us at least 45% 12-month upside potential.

Since my earnings numbers are high enough the 65X PE is not a block to like the stock. Really, the stock has traded much higher than 65X, so you have visibility if you're right on the earnings numbers. You should be right on the stock price.

There's upside potential.

That's why I like using earnings to guide me in my process to find ideas. Because stocks trade on a PE basis. You know what the market's been willing to pay for that stock just by looking at history. Then you need to do the EPS math to see what's realistic.

I'll take you through some of that EPS math.

How Do We Get To $10 For 2021 Source

Above you see the Street's at $8.34 for 2021. So our $10.00 isn't that crazy.

I want to figure out what stay-at-home revenue upside would mean to Netflix so first we need to see Netflix' base case.

Next I'll show you what they guided for Q1. Keep in mind the Street isn't higher than the company's guide even though the company gave the guide before we really knew the extent of the coronavirus. In fact, coronavirus was not mentioned once in their Jan. 22 earnings call which is understandable.

So you have good reason to believe that forced-to-stay-home-and-watch-Netflix (Simple acronym #FTSHAWN which I'm working on copyrighting because it's so catchy) can drive some revenue upside to their prior expectations.

Here's Netflix base case. This is the guide they gave in January. Source

When modeling all the future quarters through 2021 I started here. Why? Because Netflix is telling you where expense levels will be based on their revenue targets. So when you play with your revenue estimate which should go up because of #FTSHAWN (acronym explanation above) you can get an idea of what type of earnings leverage flow through can come your way.

I'll spare you the details of the expenses because the revenues are more important to me. To see the full model go here (paywall).

Their guidance assumes that their expense growth rate would slow this quarter. Even with my $10.00 though I have my expenses re-accelerating in future quarters so I don't think I'm being aggressive with my EPS number.

Most important though is the total membership number and then revenues.

Most Important Membership Number

2019 2019 2019 2019 Q1 Q2 Q3A Q4 Total Members 148.86 151.56 158.33 167.09 Adds 9.60 2.70 6.77 8.76 YOY 19.1% 16.5% 17.2% 20.0% 2yr% 45.7% 41.7% 40.9% 38.4%

Source: Elazar Advisors, LLC models and company earnings releases

I look at the two-year run-rates for pretty much everything because it tends to smooth out one timers. It's a quick tool to show you an underlying trend.

You see the trend for member growth has been slowing: 46%, 42%, 41%, 38%.

Their guide for 174mm members also carries out that two-year slowdown to a spot-on 36%.

My subscribers know that I strongly believe companies use the two-year which is why I love using the two-year. Often times the two-year is the predictor of their coming trends and their guide.

But with #FTSHAWN I think it's fair that the membership number beats.

In following Netflix for a long time, like many tech stocks, sometimes the "key metric" is more important than the earnings number reported.

Netflix' "key metric" is of course membership.

I do visualize that a big beat of their key metric will mean a higher stock price on their earnings report.

And For Revenues

2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 Q1 Q2 Q3A Q4 Q1E Q2E Total Revenues 4520992 4923116 5244905 5467434 6141498 6498569 Rev Gr YOY 22.2% 26.0% 31.1% 30.5% 35.8% 32.0% 2yr growth 62.5% 66.3% 65.1% 58.0% 58.0% 58.0% QTQ GR 7.9% 8.9% 6.5% 4.2% 12.3% 5.8% YOY Rev Gr – Member Gr 3.1% 9.5% 14.0% 10.5% 18.9% 4.5%

Source: Elazar Advisors, LLC models and company earnings releases

Here too, like membership's two-year slowing, two-year revenue growth also was slowing. Netflix has to face the law of large numbers but also has new competition from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Disney (NYSE:DIS) streaming offerings, thus the slowdown.

So again, I don't think my modeling is too aggressive. I simply took their two-year revenue growth rate of Q4 and ran it through into the next few quarters.

You would think however that with #FTSHAWN revenues could even potentially accelerate. So, here too I don't think my revenue estimates are aggressive.

That's what gets me to the $10.00 2021 number (full model: paywall).

The company's revenue guide of $5.7B for Q1 assumes the two-year slowing from Q4's 58% to Q1's 49%. Again with #FTSHAWN I have to believe there's upside to that number.

Some Risks For Earnings Day Source

The stock's straight up like a rocket ship. That's not an amazing risk/reward unless you look at the potential earnings upside coming over the next year (or you're an astronaut, which I'm not).

I do think that the stock's up like this because funds are starting to do that math I'm laying out above. But I think there's more to go which is why I'm getting bullish on it.

But normally I don't like to get aggressive on something for earnings day with a stock straight up into the report.

For that reason as well I don't want to be aggressive and want to save powder.

There's also been a ton of analysts out recently mostly bullish.

Source

Most sell siders were pumping customers to buy ahead of earnings. I don't love that setup. I do like that there's still some skeptics.

So you have a straight up stock with mostly pumpers getting short-term traders into the stock into earnings. Those short-term traders sell on good or bad news. That hurts the risk/reward for earnings day.

That's also why I'd save some powder.

But the #FTSHAWN theme and the likely upside for the print and for the next 12 months makes me want to start here but leave some powder dry.

Conclusion

Membership and revenues should beat. Membership usually is all that matters. I also think there's nice EPS potential that can take this stock much higher over the next 12 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. The information provided is for information purposes only and can be wrong. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold Elazar Advisors, LLC, and their related parties harmless. All model portfolio trades are hypothetical to show direction, conviction and timing. Performance excludes all relevant transaction costs. Elazar and its employees do not take individual stock positions to avoid front running and other potential customer related issues.