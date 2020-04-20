Occidental Petroleum Could Be Worth $24 Per Share

This current oil price is unsustainable, thus there is a high probability it will bounce back in the next two years.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) has been punished severely from the recent oil price plunge, dropping from more than $84 per share in mid-2018 to only $13.50 per share at the time of writing. Many investors worry that the company, with a high debt burden, cannot have enough liquidity to survive during this low oil price environment. However, we think the oil price will eventually bounce back in the next two years, and Occidental Petroleum has enough liquidity to survive through the current crisis.

Oil price will bounce back

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) has plunged to its 18-year low of $18.27 on Friday, driven by the potentially weak demand. As nearly half of the world’s population is currently in lockdown mode, the demand for oil would drop significantly. The International Energy Agency (IEA) has estimated that global oil demand would decrease by 9.3 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2020. The April demand might drop by 29 million bpd, equivalent to 29% of the world oil consumption of nearly 100 million bpd in 2019. Global oil supply is expected to be down by 12 million bpd next month. OPEC+ is also partnering with other countries, including the U.S., to cut supply by 20 million bpd in total, bringing the total global supply to 63.35 million bpd.

In the past 20 years, global oil demand has always been higher than the global oil supply by around 10-15 million bpd. As global demand might contract further, depending on the COVID-19 pandemic, we estimate that further production cut is needed to restore the oil price.

We are always a firm believer that the price of oil will eventually bounce back, although it is hard to predict the timing.

In more than 70 years, the inflation-adjusted oil price has fluctuated widely, staying between $13.60 and $148.93. The average oil price is more than $45 per barrel of oil during this period. History tells us that oil price is cyclical, and we think it will definitely revert to the mean. It is difficult to predict, but a price of $50-$60 in the next two years could be feasible.

With their production decisions, OPEC countries, including Saudi Arabia and Russia, have a big influence on the price of oil. While many oil & gas companies have experienced a sharp decline in their share prices in the past two months, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign-wealth fund has taken advantage, investing $1 billion in four oil giants, including Equinor ASA (EQNR), Royal Dutch Shell PLC (OTCPK:RYDAF) (OTCPK:RYDBF)(RDS.A)(RDS.B), Total SA (TOT) and Eni S.p.A (E). These recent share purchases give us the confidence that Saudi Arabia would not let the oil price down for too long.

Occidental Petroleum can raise enough liquidity this year

Occidental Petroleum is one of the low-cost oil producers, which might benefit investors from the potential oil price increase in the future. However, many investors worry whether the company can raise enough liquidity to service the debt burden and preferred dividends, which would be paid to Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) on the previous $10 billion financings.

As of December 2019, Occidental Petroleum had around $38.53 billion in long-term debt. However, its long-term debts have different maturities, spreading from 2021 to 2096. In the next three years, the company has to pay around $11.1 billion in debt, including $6.4 billion due in 2021 and $4.7 billion due in 2022.

Occidental Petroleum has been quite proactive in raising liquidity to weather the current storm. It reduces the capital expenditure spending from $5.2 billion-$5.4 billion to $3.5 billion-$3.7 billion levels. It also slashes quarterly dividend payments, from $0.79 per share to only $0.11 per share. The reduction in capital expenditure and dividend payment could save Occidental Petroleum roughly $4.1 billion per year.

Occidental Petroleum still has a $5 billion revolving credit facility (will mature in January 2023), which can be used for operational liquidity purposes. With a $3 billion of cash on hand, its total liquidity reaches $8 billion. Moreover, it is expected to have an additional $7.5 billion from asset sales in the next two years. Therefore, Occidental Petroleum’s potential liquidity is $15.5 billion, more than enough to service the debt due from now until 2022.

The company can use debt to pay the preferred shares’ dividend

To preserve cash, Occidental Petroleum chooses to pay Berkshire Hathaway’s preferred dividends in shares. The total share issued would be around 17.27 million, valued at $257 million, much more than its $200 million quarterly dividends if paid in cash. We do not think it is a smart move as it will dilute existing shareholders by nearly 2%. It can raise additional debt, which is hard but not impossible at the moment.

It might be worth $24 per share

At the current trading price, the company is too cheap. Its current price-to-book valuation is only 0.51x, the lowest P/B multiple in the past 35 years.

In 2020, we expect Occidental Petroleum delivered operating losses, reducing book value by around 10%. A potential 0.7x book value multiple on its 2020 shareholders’ equity would value Occidental Petroleum at $21.56 billion in market capitalization, or around $24 per share.

Conclusion

If the oil price stays at this extremely low level for several years, that will potentially put a lot of risks on the company, bondholders as well as shareholders. However, we think there is a high probability that the oil price will rise at least to $40 level within next year, or even within this year. When the oil price recovers, Occidental Petroleum will have significant upside from the current trading price.

