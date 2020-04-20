Disney Is Worth $127 Per Share, Even After COVID-19

Disney (DIS) has always been a favorite stock for long-term investors. The company is well-known for its evergreen content, global brands, and a growing number of worldwide subscribers. However, along with the massive sell-off in the global stock markets, Disney’s share price has been beaten down significantly, dropping from $152 to only $106.6 per share at the time of writing. We think Disney is undervalued now.

Source: Getwallpaper.com

High margin businesses and high liquidity

Disney has four main business segments, including Direct-to-Consumer & International, Studio Entertainment, and Media Networks; Parks, Experiences and Products. The majority of revenue and profits come from two main segments: Media Networks; and Parks, Experiences and Products, while the Direct-to-Consumer segment has been generating losses.

Source: Disney’s 10-K filing

All three business segments generated high double-digit operating margins. The Media Networks segment had the highest operating margin, at 30% while the operating margins of the two other segments were in the range of 24-26%.

At first glance, investors might worry about Disney’s high debt level, at $48 billion as of December 2019. However, in the next two years, only around $12.3 billion of debt would be due.

Source: Disney’s 10-K filing

Disney currently has $6.8 billion in cash. Furthermore, it has entered four different credit agreements, including a $5.25 billion (will expire in March 2021), $4 billion (will expire on March 2023), $3 billion (will expire in March 2025), and $5 billion (will expire in April 2021). Thus, Disney’s total liquidity reaches $24 billion, more than enough to service its debt in the next two years.

COVID-19 has potential negative impacts on the three largest business segments

The recent COVID-19 pandemic has caused global lockdown. Half of the global population, 3.9 billion people, are advised to stay in their homes to avoid the virus spread. Since the middle of March, Disney parks around the world, including Disneyland and Disney World, have been closed. Disney has expressed the situation in its SEC filing: “We have closed our theme parks, suspended our cruises and theatrical shows, delayed theatrical distribution of films both domestically and internationally, and experienced supply chain disruption and ad sales impacts. In addition, there has been a disruption in the creation and availability of content we rely on for our various distribution paths, including most significantly, the cancellation of certain sports events, and the shutting down of production of most film and television content.” As a consequence, Disney’s overall business would be hit quite hard. MoffettNathanson analyst estimated that Disney parks might lose around $3.4 billion in revenue this year due to park closures. If we assume Parks segment revenue in 2020 is $3.4 billion lower than in 2019, its Park, Experiences and Products 2020 sales would be $22.8 billion. Applying a 25.8% operating margin, this segment would produce around $5.9 billion in operating profit.

The Studio Entertainment business, which generated more than $11 billion in 2019, is also impacted negatively, due to the shutting down of film and production activities. The film releases including New Mutants, Antlers, Black Window, and The Personal History of David Copperfield are all postponed. The delay would significantly hammer Disney’s April-June revenue generation from film releases. If we assume the lockdown causes a 10% drop from 2019 revenue, Disney’s 2020 Studio Entertainment revenue would come in at around $10 billion. Applying a 24% operating margin, this segment would bring in around $2.4 billion in operating profit.

As the virus pandemic significantly restricts travel and leisure activities, it would also have a negative impact on Disney’s advertising revenue. Bernstein Research media analyst commented that Disney could lose between 3%-8% advertising revenue from the second quarter this year. Assuming the Media Networks’ revenue came in at 3% lower than in 2019, its Media Networks revenue would be $24 billion, and the operating profit would be $7.23 billion.

Disney Plus’ high subscribers’ growth

The most promising segment in this environment is Disney Plus, the commercial-free home streaming service in the Americas and Europe. Recently, the company announced that it has achieved more than 50 million paid subscribers globally. Disney has made its strategic shift to streaming services by the acquisitions of Hulu and BAMTech several years ago. In October 2017, Morgan Stanley had expected Disney’s streaming service could have 30 million subscribers by 2028, with a $25 billion valuation. Disney has significantly outperformed that expectation with the recent subscribers’ information. With the current growth, we think Disney Plus can easily grow its subscribers to 75 million in the next two years. Netflix (NFLX), the streaming service competitor, has around 167 million subscribers and 1 billion hours watched per week. With the current total market capitalization of $193 billion, each Netflix subscriber is valued at around $1,155. As Disney Plus content is not as diverse as Netflix, and Netflix’s share price has recently surged to the record high, we conservatively estimate the subscriber value is around two-thirds of Netflix’s, at around $770 per subscriber. Thus, with 75 million subscribers, Disney Plus is valued at $57.75 billion.

Disney’s fair value is $127 per share

We use Disney’s 5-year average EV/EBIT of 13.8x to value three business segments: Parks, Experiences and Products; Studio Entertainment; and Media Networks.

Source: Author’s table

Putting it all together, our SOTP valuation, with cash and debt adjustment, values Disney at nearly $230.9 billion, or $127 per share, 19% upside from the current trading price. This valuation has already taken COVID-19 potential impact into account. We would expect this fair value will increase along with the further improvement in the operating performance of Disney’s operating segments in the next several years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DIS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.