XLP: Consumer Staples To Continue Outperforming In U-Shaped Economic Recovery

We anticipate XLP to remain an outperformer in a U-shaped economic recovery scenario as the health crisis tapers off.

Consumer Staples ETF (XLP) is down an insignificant -3% year-to-date and has weathered the storm better than S&P 500 and most sectors.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the U.S. economy while erasing nearly all job gains since the last crisis, consumer staples (NYSEARCA:XLP) has lived up to its reputation as a defensive sector with a resilient performance of -3% year to date. On the other hand, consumer discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) and broader S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) have been tracking each other in tandem and remain down double-digit after the impressive relief rallies off the bottom:

Source: WingCapital Investments

Comparing against other sector ETFs, XLP ranks a solid 3rd behind only health care and technology in terms of year-to-date return.

Return Comparison XLV XLK XLP XLU XLC XLY SPY IYR XLB XLI XLF XLE Sector Health Care Technology Consumer Staples Utilities Communication Consumer Discretionary S&P 500 Real Estate Materials Industrials Financials Energy 1-Month 16.63% 15.78% 6.36% 6.08% 13.53% 22.31% 14.08% 8.72% 15.16% 8.98% 7.73% 24.16% 3-Month -3.06% -7.61% -4.64% -8.38% -14.35% -11.34% -13.12% -19.33% -17.22% -24.64% -27.19% -41.20% YTD -0.55% -2.12% -3.37% -5.34% -9.48% -9.52% -10.40% -17.51% -17.59% -21.92% -26.60% -42.10% 1-Year 20.35% 16.79% 9.45% 9.35% -0.49% -3.92% 1.08% -7.49% -10.90% -16.62% -16.34% -45.47%

As of 4/17/2020

Characterized by its resilient consumer spending and services industry during the 11-year bull market, the U.S. economy has certainly taken it on the chin by the pandemic-driven disruptions, as retail sales nosedived by a record-breaking 8.4% in March. At the same time, groceries and necessities spending continued to post positive sales growth, which has most certainly benefited the consumer staples sector:

Source: Zero Hedge

No V-Shaped Recovery Expected In Fractured Consumer Confidence

The epic collapse in consumer confidence based on University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index is another indicator which resonates with the historic slump in retail sales. Indeed, the index tumbled to the lowest since 2014 and points to further outperformance in XLP vs. its consumer discretionary counterpart XLY:

Source: University of Michigan

According to Richard Curtin, director of the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers, the restoration of consumer confidence will be a lengthy process even after U.S. reopens economy, as fears generated by the coronavirus will not disappear anytime soon. He added:

Residual fears of exposure to some virus may still limit people's willingness to be in crowds at sport stadiums, theaters, airplanes, cruises, large shopping malls or even shake hands at the workplace or social events. While most of these changes in behaviors will not be permanent, they will certainly persist over the next few years.

10-Year Treasury Yields Supportive Of More Relative Strength In XLP

Another reason that XLP and other defensive sectors will continue to be well-bid is that the 10-year Treasury yields have continued trading near record lows despite the ferocious recovery rally in broader markets. Indeed, the 10-year Treasury yield had been moving largely in sync with the XLY/XLP ratio until the decoupling since 2019:

Source: WingCapital Investments

Looking back during the 2008 Great Recession, the 10-year Treasury yield was the leading indicator ahead of the March 2009 bottom and subsequent rotation from consumer staples into discretionary:

Source: WingCapital Investments

As such, until 10-year Treasury yields start rising and decisively break above 1%, we expect XLP to remain an outperformer thanks in large part to its relatively recession-proof revenue and dividend payout growth.

XLP's Dividend Payout Expected To Weather The Storm

The Q1 earnings season has so far showed a grim snapshot of the COVID-19 impact, with 43% of reported companies thus far having missed already low expectations. Dividends on S&P 500 (SPY) are expected to drop 23% this year according to Goldman Sachs on Zero Hedge:

Aggregate S&P 500 dividends will slide by 23% to $398 billion in 2020. S&P 500 dividends per share (DPS) rose by 9% in 1Q. However, since the start of 2Q, 21 firms accounting for 4% of overall DPS have cut or suspended their dividend. Dividend suspensions, cuts, and eliminations will result in S&P 500 DPS falling by 25% vs. 2019 levels, according to Goldman.

To put that forecast in perspective, SPY's TTM dividend payout likewise dropped a similar 25% from its peak during the 2008 GFC. On the other hand, note that XLP's dividend payout was able to continue growing at a steady pace throughout the Great Recession:

Source: WingCapital Investments

There are good reasons to believe this time will not be different for XLP, as its top holding, Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), was one of the few that reported better than expected earnings and actually hiked its dividend by 6%. Looking at XLP's top 10 holdings, which account for 72% of its allocation, revenue growth returned to positive as of 2019 year-end, and PG's strong showing certainly bodes well for the group.

Revenue Growth YoY Symbol Name % Weight Dec 2018 Dec 2019 Mar 2020 PG Procter & Gamble Co. 16.68% 0.25% 4.60% 4.57% PEP PepsiCo Inc. 10.39% -0.01% 5.72% KO Coca-Cola Co. 10.13% -14.01% 16.17% WMT Walmart Inc. 10.08% 1.85% 2.07% MDLZ Mondelez International Inc. Class A 4.84% -2.77% 2.07% MO Altria Group Inc. 4.78% 1.53% 0.33% COST Costco Wholesale Corp. 4.44% 7.28% 10.39% PM Philip Morris International Inc. 4.44% -9.59% 2.85% CL Colgate-Palmolive Co. 3.89% -2.08% 5.35% KMB Kimberly-Clark Corp. 2.95% -0.74% 0.31% XLP Top 10 72.62% -2.01% 5.69%

Source: Seeking Alpha

Hence, XLP's 2.7% TTM dividend yield certainly looks compelling considering its recession-proof payout growth, which contrasts broader S&P 500 and most sectors that will most certainly suffer a haircut in their dividends. Although XLP's valuation looks relatively expensive based on the weighted average P/E and P/B ratio, we reckon it reflects the sector's stable earnings picture in a highly uncertain macro environment:

Fundamentals Comparison XLP SPY Dividend Yield TTM (4-17-20) 2.66% 2.02% Weighted Average PE Ratio 23.3 18.08 Weighted Average Price to Book Ratio 4.518 2.7

Source: YCharts

In summary, even as U.S. prepares to reopen its economy, a U-shaped recovery scenario is most likely due to the lingering effects of COVID-19 on consumer sentiment. As such, consumer staples ETF (XLP) continues to be a safe bet in the near-future especially with interest rates remaining subdued and the sector's relatively robust earnings outlook.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We may have options, futures or other derivative positions in the above tickers mentioned.