Roku: Don't Be Too Optimistic

Ad budgets are expected to decline through the remainder of this year as companies strive to conserve cash; macro headwinds could derail ad spending into 2021 as well.

The company has done a good job diversifying away from lower-margin hardware into platform ad sales over the past year, but now that revenue stream is under pressure.

Roku is one of the expected beneficiaries from a pickup in streaming hours, with shares roughly flat for the year versus a ~12% decline in the S&P 500.

Streaming companies are having a heyday right now. With most of the U.S. and many other countries across the globe still on lockdown, many consumers are stuck at home without much to do other than to stream shows on television. Analysts are predicting the coronavirus to accelerate the process of cord-cutting, with many people that are either new to streaming or underutilizing streaming services pushing viewership hours up to record highs.

Roku (ROKU) is expected to be one of the big beneficiaries of this shift toward streaming. With its lower-end hardware devices pricing in the ~$30 range, Roku is often described as one of the entry-level, introductory products into the streaming world, and a recent Roku update tells us that the company added 3 million new active accounts in the fiscal first quarter ending in March, bringing total active accounts to roughly about 40 million (for reference, that's about on par with 50 million subscribers at Disney+, and about one-quarter of Netflix's ~167 million subscribers - though the services aren't exactly an apples-to-apples comparison as Roku is an operating system that opens the doorway to these streaming offerings).

Owing to enthusiasm over the surge in streaming, investors have flocked to Roku as a virus-shelter stock this year, with shares roughly flat versus double-digit declines in the S&P 500 and the Dow.

Investors should be careful with such a propped-up stock, however. There's no doubt that Roku will enjoy a surge in streaming hours and new account ads from the present lockdown situation - but how will that translate into revenue growth and profitability? I see three primary concerns with investing in Roku at current share prices:

Extreme uncertainty over revenue impacts this year. Roku yanked its full-year guidance, which originally called for 43% y/y revenue growth. Like Facebook (FB), Roku is unsure if increased usage can offset the impacts of lower ad spending.

Roku yanked its full-year guidance, which originally called for 43% y/y revenue growth. Like Facebook (FB), Roku is unsure if increased usage can offset the impacts of lower ad spending. Slim profitability. Roku is cash-flow negative, and its Adjusted EBITDA is only about breakeven. In a jittery market, investors may want to invest more in proven profits.

Roku is cash-flow negative, and its Adjusted EBITDA is only about breakeven. In a jittery market, investors may want to invest more in proven profits. Full valuation. Despite these risks, Roku is trading at ~10x forward total revenues - which is rich for a company with ~40% overall gross margins.

No doubt that this company has a bright future with the accelerating trends toward cord-cutting and streaming, especially with Roku's entry-level pricing. But there will be an opportunity to buy into this stock at a lower price, after the market has fully digested the negative impacts of ad slowdowns and Roku's expected profitability hits.

Streaming growth won't produce outsized revenue growth this year

There's been a particular optimism among tech stocks, especially internet names, that are expected to see revenues lift (or at least, remain insulated) as a result of the stay-at-home orders. But whereas we can see that Amazon.com's (AMZN) retail arm is lifting because people are taking their shopping online, we don't know the net impacts to Roku yet.

Prior to the start of this year, Roku had been on a strong growth binge. Over the past year, Roku has grown its active accounts by nearly 40%. Selling hardware at low prices (essentially, at cost) has been Roku's main strategy over the past year, and it's paid off via a substantial increase in accounts, streaming hours, and ad dollars - which has yielded higher ARPU (average revenue per user).

Figure 1. Roku user trends Source: Roku Q4 earnings release

This has tilted Roku's revenue base in favor of its platform (advertising) revenues, which has long been the key piece of the bullish thesis in the stock. Eventually, Roku would lose its dependence on its zero-margin hardware products and build a profitable business on its ~70% gross margin platform. As of the end of the fourth quarter, Roku's platform revenues has tilted to 63% of its total revenue base - up from 55% in the prior year.

Figure 2. Roku revenue trends

Source: Roku Q4 earnings release

This means, however, that Roku's revenue stream is now more exposed to the expected volatility in advertising. Ahead of its Q1 earnings release, Roku has pre-announced expected results, offering us a glimpse at how the coronavirus will impact Roku's business (at least for the March slice of that quarter in which the lockdowns were in place).

As previously mentioned, Roku is expecting to grow its active accounts by ~3 million to 39.8 million total accounts, while streaming hours will grow by 49% y/y. Net revenues will be in the range of $307-$317 million, representing a growth range of 49-52% y/y - roughly in-line with Roku's growth rate in Q4.

Figure 3. Roku Q1 pre-release Source: Roku guidance update

But alongside this guidance update, Roku also pulled its guidance for the full year, which had originally called for 43% y/y growth and breakeven EBITDA. The key message here: we don't know how the weakness in ad pricing will translate to full-year revenues. And because about two-thirds of Roku's revenue now comes from its platform, expected ad volatility will have a bigger impact on its overall business.

Figure 4. Roku original FY20 guidance

Source: Roku Q4 earnings release

Many industry analysts and observers expect ad revenues at internet giants like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Google (GOOG) to decline by roughly 20%. Another ad industry publication notes that pricing on YouTube ad inventory has fallen between 20 and 30%. Roku will essentially face the same problem that companies like Facebook and Zoom (ZM) have this year: a surge in revenue won't necessarily accompany a surge in usage.

In 2019, Roku's platform revenue growth more or less fell in-line with streaming hours growth. Fourth-quarter streaming hours grew 60% y/y, versus 71% y/y growth in platform revenues. If Roku's baseline streaming hours growth is now around 50% y/y, but video ad pricing has fallen by roughly 25%, then we should expect Roku's platform revenue growth to be somewhere around 40% y/y. Considering platform revenue contributes two-thirds of Roku's overall revenue base, with the remaining hardware piece growing at ~20%, we shouldn't be surprised if Roku substantially misses its original overall revenue guidance of 43% y/y, instead of beating it as some investors are hoping.

Profitability is still far down the line for Roku

Let's now turn to another concern for Roku: the company's path to profitability still isn't clear. Now, in Roku's original outlook for 2020, it was hoping for Adjusted EBITDA of -$10 million to positive $10 million, which is essentially breakeven.

That, however, represented a downward trajectory from the company's FY19 adjusted EBITD of $35.8 million, which clocked in at an EBITDA margin of 3.2%.

Figure 5. Roku FY19 Adjusted EBITDA trends Source: Roku Q4 earnings release

Now that Roku has yanked its outlook for the year and will face unprecedented weakness in ad pricing, it's highly likely that the company's expected EBITDA margin deterioration will exceed the 320bps loss that its original forecast provided for.

GAAP profit metrics are an even farther way off. Roku's GAAP net losses swelled from -$8.9 million in FY18 to -$59.9 billion in FY19; earnings per share went from -$0.08 in FY18 to a staggering -$0.52 in FY19. Given investors' preference for safe and profitable stocks amid a near-term recession, this continual slide in profitable may deflate some of the enthusiasm in Roku stock.

Roku's cash burn isn't egregious, but it's still FCF-negative. Roku generated $13.7 million in operating cash flows in FY19, but that was offset by $77.2 million in capex spend, totaling -$63.5 million in FY19 free cash flow.

Figure 6. Roku cash flows Source: Roku Q4 earnings release

The good news is that Roku has a well-funded balance sheet to absorb the prospect of deeper losses in FY20. Roku has $515.5 million of cash on its balance sheet as of the end of Q4, against relatively minor $99.6 million in debt. The strength of Roku's balance sheet should give investors some comfort in the company's ability to navigate through the crisis, but won't fully offset disappointment from declining margins.

Figure 7. Roku balance sheet

Source: Roku Q4 earnings release

Key takeaways: Roku is too expensive for the uncertain environment

Given all the red flags emerging for Roku - from revenue deceleration from weaker ad pricing, to expected margin deterioration - does the stock price in too much optimism?

At present share prices near $133, Roku has a market cap of $15.85 billion. After netting out the $515.5 million of cash and $99.6 million of debt on Roku's balance sheet, the company is left with an enterprise value of $15.43 billion.

Even if we assume Roku can hit its original revenue forecast of $1.58-$1.62 billion (which is unlikely given the shift in ad prices), the stock would trade at a valuation multiple of 9.6x EV/FY20 revenues. For a company with one-third of its revenue dedicated to zero-margin hardware, and with overall gross margins of roughly 44%, this is heady.

The bottom line on Roku: there's no doubt that Roku continues to pick up a sizable share of the streaming space, and its focus on its advertising platform will eventually help the company transform into a high-margin, profitable enterprise. But Roku's strong stock performance this year relative to the broader markets has largely been based off the expectation of a revenue surge to accompany the rise in streaming hours, as evidenced by its robust ~10x forward revenue multiple. Roku may end up disappointing investors this year as it trips up over its estimates, and especially if profitability continues to bleed. Stay on the sidelines here until Roku is trading at a better price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.