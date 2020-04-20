Berkshire Hathaway's Occidental Petroleum Deal: Now A Double-Edged Sword

Times are hard. This is true for most firms, but it’s especially true of companies in the oil and gas industry. One of the larger players that has been hit particularly hard as of late has been Occidental Petroleum (OXY). In an effort to preserve cash, the business has been making some tough decisions, but its latest might be its most painful. The company has made the conscious decision to pay distributions due on some preferred shares in the form of stock, not cash. The structure of their arrangement makes this strategy particularly dilutive for the entity. But for Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), the holder of these units, this double-edged sword could go on to generate a tremendous amount of value if this option is exercised repeatedly.

A look at the news

In a recent regulatory filing, the management team at Occidental announced that it would be paying its quarterly distribution to Berkshire in the form of shares instead of cash. Before we go any further, some historical context is needed. In order to complete its mammoth acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum, Occidental struck a deal with Berkshire for the latter to provide it with $10 billion in exchange for 100,000 preferred shares at a price of $100,000 each, and a warrant.

The 100,000 preferred shares can be redeemed by Occidental at a price of $105,000 apiece. The warrant allows Berkshire to buy 80 million shares of Occidental at a price of $62.50 apiece up until the one-year anniversary of the preferred units’ redemption. This essentially gives them a life span of up to 11 years. The preferred units, meanwhile, bear an annual interest rate of 8%, payable quarterly. For accrued but unpaid distributions, this rises to 9%.

Over the past year, shares of Occidental have experienced a heck of a roller coaster ride. At their 52-week high point, they traded at $68.83. This gave the warrants a value of $506.4 million without factoring in their time value. Today, with stock at $13.61 as a result of the oil industry’s decline, the expected value of those warrants can be considered rather low. Technically, with such a long time to go still, the warrants likely will be exercised, but it could be a few years before they are in the money again.

While it is possible that Berkshire might not be able to generate value from its warrants (though I believe it’s likely Occidental will be fine long term), one thing it could get value from is the recent activity initiated by Occidental’s management team. Instead of paying out $200 million in the form of its quarterly preferred distribution in cash, like it did in January, management elected to make the payment in the form of common shares. Because Occidental’s share price has tanked, this could prove to be costly to shareholders in the long run.

As an example, let’s assume that shares of Occidental were at $50 apiece. The terms of their agreement with Berkshire call for it to value the shares at 90% of their 10-day VWAP (volume weighted average price). If this figure were $50, it would imply a price on the common of $45. At $200 million, this translates to 4.44 million shares. Shares of Occidental are trading much lower than that though. As of this writing, they are worth $13.61 apiece. By management’s own calculations, the firm owes Berkshire just over 17.27 million common units. With 899.50 million units previously outstanding, this translates to 1.88% of Occidental’s ownership structure. At the 4.44 million unit example, it would have been just 0.49%.

On one hand, this does expose Berkshire to certain risks. The company can technically sell the shares it receives (currently worth $235.10 million) and make more money, but if the business decides to retain these shares and Occidental collapses into bankruptcy or engages in some severely-dilutive measures, Berkshire and its shareholders could end up taking a hit. Even if Occidental’s value per share drops from here and remains that way in perpetuity, the picture can be painful.

If, on the other hand, the company does recover on the long haul, Berkshire could end up walking away from this looking pretty. Let’s assume, due to market conditions, that Occidental pays out common shares like this for a period of eight quarters, or two years, before changing back to an all-cash approach (it can do a mix of the two approaches at any time too). Obviously, the amount of stock received will be dependent on the share price of Occidental at the relevant time, but if we assume that shares remain flat at $13.61, and we add on the first 17.27 million shares for the first of the eight quarters, Berkshire would receive 12.76% of the firm.

*Created by Author

In the table above, you can see what will happen under different price points for Occidental if its share price rises after the two years of distributions are paid out. At $20, the stock would be worth $2.63 billion. That’s $1.03 billion more than the $1.60 billion in cash payouts Berkshire would otherwise receive. At $70 per share, which is just off of Occidental’s 52-week high and perfectly reasonable if oil goes back up around $65 per barrel, we would see those shares worth $9.21 billion, or $7.61 billion above the cash payout.

Takeaway

This creates a very double-edged position for Berkshire and a painful realization for Occidental and its shareholders. Berkshire could get burned a great deal if it holds the common and things for its investment go south. If the business sells off its shares shortly after receiving them, it could generate a decent additional profit. But the real win comes with a return to the norm. Potentially unlimited upside could exist, but if this does come to pass, then Occidental will look like the fool. For Occidental, the only benefit here is that it gets to preserve cash. That’s needed at this time, but the long-term cost could be steep.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.