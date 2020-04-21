Down 68%, Boot Barn Still Looks Like Trouble

Given leverage on the balance sheet and tough comps, it can get worse for BOOT before it gets better.

I turned bullish on Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) since late 2016 and took a long position early the next year. The case for BOOT looked attractive. Unlike many other specialty retail plays - think The Container Store (NYSE:TCS), Tile Shop Holdings (OTCPK:TTSH), or Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) - the unit growth/white space thesis remained intact. Management was solid. Competition in Western (~70% of revenue) and work wear was mostly fragmented and local. Boot Barn successfully acquired and integrated some of those smaller rivals, including Kansas-based Sheplers (despite some early hiccups).

Meanwhile, execution was tremendous: in a retail environment where any type of positive same-store sales looked like an accomplishment, Boot Barn averaged almost 10% comps over the past eight quarters. And given that BOOT was, as I've written before, a leveraged bet on the top line (even by retail standards), those comps unsurprisingly moved BOOT steadily higher, from as low as $6+ in 2017 to a January 2020 high of $48.

Amid the retail rout of the last two months, BOOT has pulled back sharply (though the stock did sell off following third quarter results in early February as well). I fortunately exited late last year, largely due to valuation - but even with BOOT now down by two-thirds from those January highs, I don't see much of an opportunity to step back in.

The problem is that the story is the same. Boot Barn still is a leveraged bet on the top line - but in a very different environment. Between retail pressure and oil and gas weakness, there's a good chance Boot Barn sales take a big mid-term hit. Even at $15, I'm skeptical that hit is completely priced in.

Why Comps Are So Important for BOOT Stock

The operating leverage inherent in the model makes nearly every retailer essentially a top-line play. But even by those standards, Boot Barn sticks out for two reasons.

First, as noted, there's still a reasonably significant white space opportunity here. Boot Barn should close fiscal 2020 (ending March) with about 265 stores. The company said at ICR in early January that it could have room to roughly double that figure.

Obviously, if comps decelerate or turn negative, that opportunity at best gets pushed out. And as we've seen with TCS, which went from $40 not long after its late 2013 IPO to under $5 within two years, or TTSH, which followed a roughly similar trajectory, when the white space story breaks, the stock usually does as well. There simply isn't enough investor faith in specialty retail (outside of maybe Lululemon (LULU)) to apply anything close to a market multiple based solely on comp growth.

The second issue is that Boot Barn has some leverage on the balance sheet, which is somewhat rare for brick-and-mortar retailers these days. Net debt isn't punishing, at a little under 1x implied FY20 EBITDA guidance as of Q3 (that guidance has since been withdrawn). But there's also ~$180 million in operating lease commitments on a present value basis (per the 10-Q). On a rent-adjusted basis (lease expense is ~$48M annually, again per figures from the Q), leverage is in the range of 1.75x using the post-Q3 outlook for FY20.

That combination adds to the importance of the top line. Indeed, the five-and-a-half-year history of BOOT stock on the public markets shows that leverage:

Data by YCharts

That leverage looks like a problem, even with the steep decline from early January highs.

The Double Whammy

The issue for Boot Barn is that there are several factors that can pressure top-line performance in the coming quarters, and even the coming years. Obviously, there's going to be an impact from quickly rising unemployment. At least 13% of employed workers have lost their jobs in four weeks.

Through this crisis, Boot Barn has kept a decent amount of its stores open, albeit at reduced hours. But California locations, nearly 20% of the total footprint at the end of FY19 (according to the 10-K), have been closed. And Boot Barn's withdrawal of guidance suggests the company is taking a severe hit.

After all, the fourth quarter ended on March 28. That was just eight days after the company gave its first public COVID-19 update, and less than three weeks after the U.S. response to the pandemic kicked into high gear. Boot Barn, in recent years, has guided conservatively, yet didn't have enough wiggle room for COVID-19 impacts that only affected a reasonably small portion of the quarter.

Higher unemployment is going to hit work wear sales (~30% of the total), which already were showing some weakness. Management said on the Q3 call that the category was comping negative, one reason why BOOT slid despite what looked like a strong quarter (including raised full-year guidance). (Another reason: Q4 top-line guidance was somewhat disappointing. It's worth reiterating: this is a top line story all the way.)

Macro weakness also will reduce demand for discretionary purchases on the Western side of the business. Add to that difficult comparisons created by two-year stacks as high as 21% (Q1) and the top line is going to look ugly for the next four quarters at the absolute least. Assume, as I do, that a U.S. recession lasts longer than that, and Boot Barn isn't necessarily going to be spared the pain facing other retailers.

But Boot Barn has another, more specific, headwind in the oil bust. We've seen that impact play out before. It wasn't pretty for BOOT stock, which went from $33 in July 2015 to under $6 by February of the next year. (The stock finally would bottom in May.)

And it was the top line that drove the selling pressure:

Source: Boot Barn ICR presentation, January 2020

A chart of oil and gas industry employment seems to show a reasonably tight correlation between that figure and BOOT comps:

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics

Oil and gas looks like a potential headwind once again. During the 2015-2016 bust, Boot Barn called out four states as seeing significant oil-driven pressure: Texas, Wyoming, North Dakota, and Colorado. Those four states, as of the end of FY19 (Boot Barn hasn't updated state-level store counts), accounted for over one-third of Boot Barn stores.

It's worth noting, however, that Boot Barn at the time also cited a lag relative to oil prices: "call it eight months, nine months, something like that," as CFO Gregory Hackman put it on the Q4 FY16 conference call. And the pressure doesn't solely come from lower sales of work-related boots and apparel. As management has noted repeatedly over the years, formerly flush oilfield customers stop splurging on $400 ostrich boots as well.

It's not just oil, either, but agriculture, as CEO James Conroy detailed after the second quarter of fiscal 2017. Corn, canola, and soybean prices can create pressure. The same likely is true of dairy. Corn prices have a path toward decade-long lows, and the dairy industry remains a mess.

Again, BOOT historically has been a top-line story - and there's significant revenue pressure ahead. Store closures and laid-off workers provide a near-term hit. Commodity-driven weakness likely extends at least into fiscal 2022, assuming a likely "lower for longer" environment for oil (the price of which is plunging again as I write this on Monday).

Indeed, with West Texas Intermediate now below $17 (!), it's possible there are going to be stores that simply aren't profitable. As Hackman put it on the Q4 FY16 call, in those oil boom markets, customers were "moving out...it's not whether they are going to a competitor or buying less. They are just no longer living there." Subsequent commentary has disclosed that many of those locations haven't returned to boom-era sales and profit peaks.

With another downturn on the way, Boot Barn may see even greater traffic problems, which cause some of those stores fall to at best minimal four-wall profitability. That impacts both mid-term results and the long-term white space opportunity that was driving a 25x+ multiple to FY20 EPS estimates just three and a half months ago.

Valuation and the Case for BOOT Stock

We've seen what happens when Boot Barn's sales growth stalls out. Adjusted EPS declined 4% in fiscal 2016 to $0.69, and fell another 20% the following year. That was with basically flat comps (-0.1% in FY16 and +0.3% in FY17). BOOT shares collapsed.

I'm skeptical we're going to see anything close to flat comps over the next two years. And that's an issue, because BOOT, at least by retail standards, is not all that cheap on a trailing basis. At Friday's close, the stock trades at 8.5x the midpoint of post-Q3 guidance for fiscal 2020 adjusted EPS. EV/EBITDA is over 5x. Both multiples are a premium to most names in the sector.

This is a company that saw EPS fall almost 25% in two years with flat comps (though new store openings admittedly were a factor as well; presumably Boot Barn will pull back on footprint expansion in the near term). And particularly if oil and gas employment is headed for a multi-year (and perhaps permanent) decline, FY20 earnings have to be treated closer to peak profits rather than a level that can be recaptured whenever the (presumed) recession ends. In that context, 8-9x earnings and ~5x EBITDA seems relatively justified, and maybe even a bit stretched.

After all that negativity, however, I admit to still being intrigued by BOOT at $15. Taking the long-term view, even with some oil and gas industry impact, the story isn't necessarily broken. I still like Boot Barn management. The competitive environment may improve if 'mom and pop' rivals lack the resources to manage through extended shutdowns and a recession.

One piece of good news is that EBITDA margins are relatively solid: Boot Barn was tracking to a ~14% print in FY20 by my calculations. There's some room in there for Boot Barn to manage mid-term deleverage and some extra promotions while keeping profitability reasonable. In that context, both balance sheet debt and lease liabilities remain manageable.

Looking to the long term, there's certainly a "if you liked it at $35, you should love it at $15" argument. And while history shows how violently BOOT can fall when its top line weakens, it also shows how sharply it can rebound. From 2017 to early 2020, BOOT was one of the best stocks in the entire market, and I'd wager far and away the best stock in retail (though it's possible I'm missing another name that rallied so sharply).

But even that case doesn't require that an investor step in to BOOT right now. The pressure on the top line is not going to come to a quick end even in a hoped-for V-shaped recovery in the broader economy. Comparisons are brutal for at least the next three quarters. If the trend from 2015 to 2016 repeats, the oil and gas headwind won't appear in force until late FY21 and into FY22.

As a result, Boot Barn is going to see profits fall dramatically over the next two years. And I'm skeptical, particularly without the help of a steep rally in oil, that a recovery is going to come quickly after that point. If that scenario plays out, BOOT simply is going to look much less impressive than it has over the last three years. At the very least, that would seem to suggest that a lower entry point will be available down the line.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.