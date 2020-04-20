GDX : Any Sell-Off Will Only Be Temporary

We wrote about the gold miners (GDX) about 4 weeks ago and stated that this asset class was looking to regain long-term support. In fact, the declaration by the Federal Reserve that sustained quantitative easing would be the norm going forward resulted in GDX rallying more than 20% over the past month. With sentiment skyrocketing in the precious metals sector, in general, the question now is whether this rally can be sustained or if there are lower lows ahead of us?

There are two trains of thought with respect to how the fundamentals are lining up in the gold mining sector at present. Due to coronavirus cases growing exponentially in many countries, many miners have had to wind down their operations in order to keep their workers safe from the deadly disease. This trend is obviously going to adversely affect earnings this year. The scale of the impact is still unknown at present as we do not know how long this pandemic will go on for.

The world's biggest miner, Newmont (NEM), for example (which is a good read on where GDX is headed), had to suspend operations in its Yanacocha mine in Peru as well as multiple mines in Canada and in Argentina. Its Mexican operations were also hit, so earnings are obviously going to be affected in the near term. Depending on the jurisdictions where restrictions will be lifted, Newmont will be looking for a gradual return to full production. Even if a vaccine becomes available quite quickly to alleviate the problem, earnings will most likely see a sizable drop in the second quarter.

However, many gold investors will be aware of the fact the demand for physical gold has skyrocketed in recent weeks. This is the exact opposite of the energy industry where crude oil prices have totally plummeted due to the sheer absence of any real demand. Therefore, despite the fact that many mining companies cannot mine their metals at present, the value of their assets in the ground continues to increase. As long as this trend continues, it is hard to see the bearish argument gaining any real traction here.

As we can see from the long-term chart of GDX below, shares bounced back quickly at the end of last month to regain that long-term support above that long-term trend-line. Shares now look like they are heading for a sustained breakout above the $30 level. What the bears have to consider here is the fact that shares of GDX were able to rally above the $22-23 level (which was laden with a heavy resistance) very easily in the recent snap-back rally. If there were bearish connotations for the miners as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, GDX would have been stopped in its tracks at this point. It wasn't, though, and now, the ETF (assuming it can break through $30 a share shortly) has acres of white-space (no resistance) ahead of it. Suffice to say, if we do indeed witness a breakout, the gains here are going to be significant, to say the least.

If we look at the daily chart of GDX, we can see that shares bottomed on the 16th of March which means we are now on day 24 of this cycle. Being more than a calendar month into this cycle, there is every possibility that day 20 was the high of this daily cycle. In fact, since printing that high on the 14th of this month, shares have now formed a daily swing high. The RSI momentum indicator though remains overbought, so we should expect some downside movement over the next few sessions at least until we see oversold conditions once more. What we are tracking is that 10-day moving average. When the price drops below this and then forms a subsequent swing-low, we will be looking to add to our present positions.

Therefore, to sum up, being so early in this intermediate cycle and with our bullish stance remaining on track, we expect a drop in the price of GDX in the near term before we print the second daily cycle low of this broader intermediate cycle. It will be interesting to see if shares can break-above long-term resistance just north of the $30 level. Remaining and preparing to add.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.