Taiwan Semiconductor's Results Bring Some Relief, With Strong Demand For IoT And HPC

Below $50, TSMC would have some appeal, but I see too much modeling uncertainty to get excited about the shares at today's price.

The global COVID-19 outbreak has made uncertainty the word of the moment, and the semiconductor space is no exception. Although data center spending remains strong, investors and analysts have fretted over the potential to hits to semiconductor demand in markets like consumer devices and autos. Based on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's ("TSMC") (NYSE:TSM) results and guidance, though, it looks like 2020 may yet hold up better than feared.

TSMC's short-term valuation has historically been driven by operating margins, which in turn are significantly influenced by capacity utilization. While today's valuation is not unreasonable relative to expected margins, I think you can argue that the modeling uncertainty calls for at least some margin of safety. I still think TSMC is a high-quality company, but without a wider margin of safety, there are other ideas in the chip space that I prefer today.

Results Provide Some Relief

The SOX index has already recovered a lot of lost ground, but TSMC's results and guidance were nevertheless a welcome positive. Not only did TSMC post a roughly 3% top-line beat, the company beat gross margin expectations by nearly two points and operating margin expectations by more than two points, while revenue growth guidance for 2020 was significantly better than recently-lowered sell-side expectations.

First quarter revenue jumped 42% in NT$, while declining 2% sequentially. By end-market, smartphones remained the largest business (roughly 50% of revenue), growing 50% yoy and shrinking 9% qoq. High-performance computing (or HPC) grew 50% yoy and 3% qoq, while Internet of Things (or IoT) grew 65% yoy and 8% qoq. Even auto was strong on a yoy basis, up 15% (presumably on content growth), and down only 1% qoq.

Utilization was strong this quarter, climbing from 70% a year-ago and 91% in the fourth quarter to 96%. That, in turn, and helped by sales of more advanced products, drove a better than 10-point improvement in gross margin (yoy) and a 160bp sequential improvement. Operating income doubled from the year-ago period and rose 3% qoq, with operating margin up 12 points yoy and almost two and a half points sequentially.

Advanced nodes accounted for more than half of TSMC's revenue, with 16nm/20nm contributing almost 20% and 7nm generating more than a third of sales. Mass production of 5nm started this quarter, and management believes it will account for about 10% of 2020 revenue.

Healthy Guidance, Even If There Is An Asterisk

Like virtually every company, TSMC management warned investors and analysts that guidance is hampered by the significant ongoing uncertainties tied to the COVID-19 outbreak. A recession in Europe and the U.S. seems virtually certain at this point, but the impact to chip demand may not be so bad, given ongoing investments in 5G and data centers.

Revenue growth in the second quarter is likely to be lackluster (a slight sequential decline seems likely), but management believes a mid-to-high teens year-over-year growth rate for 2020 is still possible. That's down from a prior target of 20%-plus, but still significantly better than prior sell-side expectations of low double-digit growth. Management does expect some demand destruction from the outbreak, but believes that content and share gains (like winning AMD (AMD) business from GloFo) can help offset that.

As far as advanced nodes, management noted that yields for 5nm are better at this point than they were for 7nm. TSMC management also still expects to begin at-risk production of 3nm (using a FinFET design) in 2021.

Considering risks to guidance, a worse impact from the recessions sparked by COVID-19 is at the top of the list. Goldman Sachs is forecasting a double-digit drop in global smartphone sales in 2020, and it seems at least plausible to me that a more serious economic downturn could hit demand for HPC and IOT chips produced by TSMC, particularly in the second half.

TSMC also has some risk exposure to potential new restrictions imposed by the U.S. government against Huawei. The U.S. government is reportedly drafting equipment license requirements that would further restrict the company's access to U.S. technology (which impacts TSMC largely through the tools it uses/buys from companies like Applied Materials (AMAT) and KLA-Tencor (KLAC)), and I believe that Huawei accounts for roughly a mid-teens percentage of TSMC's revenue. While such restrictions are definitely a risk, I'm not sure how likely this is to happen - China would almost certainly retaliate, and in what is likely to be a tough election year, another ban on farm imports from U.S. farm states could be an unacceptable risk for the current administration.

The Outlook

There has always been year-to-year optimism and worry over share gains and losses at TSMC, and that's not going to change. TSMC could potentially win some outsourcing business from Intel (INTC) in 2021, but could also lose some business from Nvidia (NVDA) to Samsung (OTC:SSNLF). These shifts can be material on a year-to-year basis, and TSMC has had plenty of year-to-year volatility in results, but the long-term trends have been pretty steady - since 2000, TSMC has grown revenue at an annualized rate of 10% and since 2010 at an 11% rate.

Between underlying growth in chip volume demand (IOT, autos, et al) and the compelling economics of outsourcing, I'm not worried about TSMC's long-term revenue growth potential. I think long-term growth in the double digits is still possible, even with the risk (if not certainty) that China will look to continue to build up its domestic production capabilities. I'm likewise not concerned about the underlying margins, but I'm also not as optimistic as the Street seems to be - I think TSMC will improve upon its long-term historical FCF margin average in the high teens, but I think exceeding the low 20%'s (on a long-term average) is not so likely.

The Bottom Line

TSMC is not all that attractively-priced on discounted cash flow, and I'm not that surprised by it. Looking instead at margin-driven EV/revenue, TSMC shares look more or less fairly valued today. While that might not normally be an issue (I don't mind paying a fair price for a good company), I think the uncertainties of today's global macro picture should argue for a wider margin of safety. Given another crack at TSMC below $50, I'd probably be bullish, but today, I think this is more of a quality hold.

