Ring Energy: Overblown Reverse Hype

Ring Energy (REI) has just reported its annual results. Even though industry conditions are materially different from the last fiscal year, the low breakeven points of the wells has not changed. The timing of the company to shift from de-risking and delineating the acreage to more production based emphasis could hardly have been worse. However, the profitability of the wells should enable this company to survive the current downturn even with the low oil prices in the current environment.

Management just announced the sale of Delaware Basin acreage for $31 million. That amount was probably less than what could have been achieved a while back. But during the current "crunch time" any cash received is welcome. The proceeds should knock the debt down towards $336 million without including any debt payments from cash flow in the first quarter.

The company is hedged and management will wisely defer spending until the current environment settles down. It is far better to sit back and cash checks (while putting at least some of the cash against the debt) than to spend money into a spiraling oil price environment. The current oil price decline is unlikely to last more than several months because the oil supply and demand are simply not that far out of balance. The coronavirus may exaggerate the situation temporarily. But the keyword is temporary. This "shelter in place" situation will have to give way to something more practical.

The last oil price decline in 2016 lasted some months and then the rally began into a relatively decent 2017 and 2018 for the industry. Similarly, past bugs (like SARS) were not around very long either to pose long-term damage to the economy. Therefore, the current headlines are likely to be memories by late summer and maybe sooner. Both stocks and the economy did well despite the temporary setback.

Main Issues

Well economics are still decent as shown below:

Source: Ring Energy March 2020, Presentation

Admittedly, the latest oil price quote is far below the $45 shown above as a minimum price. However, this company is hedged and the current pricing is unlikely to last more than a few months. Not many producers, or even countries, can afford to be in the oil business at current quotes. Therefore, oil is far more likely to return to more reasonable profitability levels before the fiscal year ends. Since the market looks forward, the market attitude will most likely change sooner than that.

One of the things mentioned on the conference call is the progress on the Northwest Shelf. The well costs are now approaching $2 million as opposed to the amount shown on the slide above. Plus, the flow rates and decline rates appear to be far better than expectations. Therefore, management is going to probably at some point in the future have enough history to favorably revise the numbers on the Northwest Shelf to include more profitability.

When combined with the robust well performance, both impacts create stellar returns at current commodity prices. We have modeled a net realized BOE price of $35, $40 and $45. These models have an internal rate of return that ranges from 71% at $35 to as high as 129 at $45.

Source: Ring Energy Fourth Quarter 2019 Conference Call Transcript

Management initially took a lot of criticism in stride when the initial workovers and deferred maintenance amounts were announced. Management also needed time to refine the drilling and operations on this premier asset. But now the advantages are beginning to become apparent.

It will take some time to verify the initial results. Therefore, management probably will not change the official projections above for some time. However, better returns lie ahead for wells drilled on the Northwest Shelf.

"We currently have 5,500 barrels a day for calendar year 2020 hedged with a floor of $50. And we have a total of 4,500 barrels a day hedged for calendar year ‘21 with 2,000 of that with a floor at $45 and the remaining 2,500 with a floor at $40. Even at a $30 received price per BOE, absent any drilling, management's confident that going forward, the Company can not only service its current debt, but reduce it. "

Source: Ring Energy Fourth Quarter 2019 Conference Call Transcript

As shown above there is considerable protection from the current pricing. The banks directed the hedging as part of the loan agreement. So this company is not in the position of selling hedges at the low point to raise cash without agreement from the banks. Probably the ability to sell the 2021 hedges is there at some point.

Debt

The proceeds from the sale will decrease debt. Normally, the company would not have been considered in bad shape as there were several viable ways to reduce that debt. However, uncertainty due to the coronavirus has added some risk to this issue.

For any company that ceases drilling, then cash costs determine the cash flow. The lease operating expense runs in the $9 BOE range under most scenarios. Therefore, whatever the company gets from revenue in excess of that price will produce cash flow. There will be some other things (like interest expense) on the way to "cash flow from operating activities". However, many other things can be minimized in the current situation.

Clearly, the "even at $30 price per BOE" has now been exceeded in the wrong direction. Things have gone past what anyone thought possible. However, usually during times like this, a company like Ring Energy will be given time to work on its situation. There were others in far worse shape that probably will not get more time to resolve their problems.

The real uncertainty is the length and duration of the economic recovery. A really poor quarter across the industry is in store. But a decent recovery should allow this company to live within its covenants rather quickly.

Finances

Any major acquisition takes about a year to fully integrate. This company made several, therefore extra costs to integrate those deals should have been expected. Mr. Market may be surprised by the drop in expenses in this fiscal year given the last 12 months of financial history.

"Many of you realize that our breakeven -- may not realize that our breakeven cost is under $25. And that's a real number. It's also including lifting cost, production taxes, G&A, cash expenses and interest, and this excludes capital cost of course. And we intend to make every effort to reduce cost and improve efficiencies"

Source: Ring Energy Fourth Quarter 2019 Conference Call Transcript

Mr. Market is going to want proof of the above statement. Much of the industry has considerably higher breakeven points. Usually that is due to the corporate expenses in relation to the production. But management would not be making that statement at a time like this without some due diligence.

The important well related costs shown above are around $15 BOE. Then management's statement allows roughly another $10 BOE for the other costs. In this industry, that is a rather generous amount. However, until the latest industry conditions, this management had done plenty of acquisitions in its history. The latest round of low prices may allow for more "deals" at the right price. Despite the debt compared to the cash flow for the last twelve months, this company is in relatively good shape. At a time like this, banks often bring deals to the attention of management as the banks try to get inventory or potential inventory off their books.

The Future

Management mentioned that free cash flow reached $4 million in the fourth quarter. That bodes well for the current low price environment. Management further estimates that the current hedging program allows for a realizable price of WTI $40 given the current low price of oil. Note that this could fluctuate considerably going forward as oil prices tend to be volatile.

The acquisition related expenses to optimize operations should decline. Management mentioned that they tried three different completion techniques on the Northwest Shelf wells and have now settled on one going forward. But technology improvements keep rolling through the industry. Therefore, investors should expect more cost reduction events going forward (with uncertain timing and significance of course).

The cash flow last year cannot be used to predict the cash flow this year until the full effects of the operations optimization program last year are known. If the breakeven shown above is reasonably accurate, then management should be reporting at least $10 BOE profit in the first quarter. That would be an extremely rare outcome in this industry. Even anything close to that result would be darn good.

That makes the price of this stock an incredible bargain. Management will not be drilling in the first quarter as the pricing is very low and does not appear to be staying there long. In order to maximize the return on capital, it makes sense to see if oil prices rise. This company can drill and complete a well in about a month. Therefore, mobilization back to a normal drilling pace can happen very quickly.

Investors need to remember that the lion's share of cash flow from these wells happens in the first months due to natural well declines. Even a conventional opportunity in the current reservoir has a natural decline (not as steep as unconventional though) in the first year that materially affects rates of return.

This company is profitable enough to sit back and "cash checks" to repay debt until oil prices improve. The strategy implicitly implies that management believes that oil prices will not remain where they are for long. There is clearly no financial crisis here as management stated they are certain of the company's ability to handle the debt load going forward.

Management noted that production would decline at least 15% in the first year and probably a lower amount in the second year if the current pricing environment were to last. Once things return to normal, the Northwest Shelf acquisition will be an incredibly profitable investment.

