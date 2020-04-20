Antero Resources - Adding Gassy Risk Exposure
Antero has been punished with the gassy space due to low prices and leverage.
The company has assets it could sell to significantly de-leverage.
We see the name benefiting from being leveraged at a time when natural gas fundamentals are improving.
AR - Z4 Quick Look
The Basic Story: Large Cap Appalachia gas and liquids player, highly hedged but with a more levered balance sheet than our typical holding. They have multiple avenues available for debt reduction and margins will improve as they continue to slowly grow volumes from here. Natural gas fundamentals are improving with production having peaked in November 2019 and supply (production + net imports) moving into deficit territory. This improvement was masked by a record warm winter but is set to improve as we see record demand from gas-fired generation this sprig and summer. Please see our site for comments on the improving fundamental story for natural gas or ask us about in the comments section below.
2020 Program:
- Current budget: The 2020 budget was recently reduced by 17% to $1.0 B in a presentation (no press release) which is a little odd as many of their peers have more transparently announced reduced budgets. The budget reduction assumes a sharp drop in completed well cost per foot (down sharply both from the 4Q19 average and the budget guidance given in February).
- As recently as March the company was speaking to a cash neutral stance (cash flow plus other items noted in the cheat sheet). We show modest underspend if they make their budget and production guidance which is a marked improvement on their historical record (see cheat sheet Program Section).
- Production: 9% growth targeted. Given that the budget was reduced on a cost per foot basis and not activity, the growth guidance was maintained.
- Operating costs are set to hold the line this year but will improve in 2021.
Balance Sheet:
- Net debt to 4Q19 EBITDA of 3.2x (this is higher than what we typically own in the ZLT),
- Net debt to TTM EBITDA of 3.2x,
- Projected net debt to 2020 EBITDA of:
- 2.5x (assuming $900 mm in monetizations but no further sale of AM shares)
- to 3.7x assuming no monetizations.
- Bonds are treading in deep discount territory as noted in the cheat below.
- Credit Facility: 49% drawn including letters of credit which increased recently with rating downgrades. They are due for an annual redetermination in April and this may see a modest reduction due to natural gas prices but it should not be a problem for them given their current draw and their level of need this year and next. We see it as likely that the borrowing base is reduced but the lenders' commitment level holds flat.
- Monetization program: Management has guided to a monetization program of $650 mm to $900 mm to be put towards debt reduction. The monetizations could take one or more of the following forms:
- a) hedge monetization (see below),
- b) acreage asset sales,
- c) a potential ORRI sale, and/or,
- d) AM ownership stake sale.
Other:
- Hedges:
- Natural gas is > 90% hedged at > $2.80 for 2020 and 2021.
- NGL's are modestly hedged in 2020.
- Oil is small, just 2% of volumes but is 100% hedged at > $55 for 2020.
- AR could monetize a portion of their gas hedges to reduce debt. They saw hedge value for their gas hedges at $1.1 B in late March (would be slightly less now).
- We see monetizing the 2021 hedges as the safer plan now.
- AM ownership: Current value of their holding which they could potentially sell this year is noted in the cheat sheet. They receive dividend income on this holding.
- Covid-19: Could impact export demand and pricing for their exported NGL's. No good way to assess this at the moment.
- Short interest: 49.5 mm shares short, down from 62 mm last month. This is 17% of the current outstanding share count.
Some quick group metrics:
Nutshell:
- Valuation is OK on an EBITDA basis vs peers,
- Valuation is discounted to historical norms on a price per proved Mcfe basis but that likely will give buyers little impetus to buy,
- The potential for asset monetization is significant.
- We see this as a risky (riskier by a good bit than your average ZLT name) but potentially price vaulting capable name should they achieve asset monetizations of size and/or should prices and sentiment in the space continue to improve. Note that they are largely hedged out for the year so price appreciation of the shares may move with better gas prices and the associated better space sentiment (it may lead to an easier asset sale market) but it won't have much impact on cash flow. Just to note, a failure to complete significant monetizations and/or a failure for natural gas prices to improve from here (we expect price improvement) could result in further stock price decline here.
Disclosure: I am/we are long AR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.