Gold: The Final Currency

Because policymakers seem to prefer to pay for a new car in installments through currency devaluation, gold is shining more brightly than ever.

Governments and policy makers are taking drastic but necessary steps to mitigate the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

I have never seen an environment where growing and protecting our portfolios has been so dependent on the various political and monetary decisions. It's obvious we are in a (deeply) negative growth environment. It isn't crystal clear to me whether it will be inflationary or deflationary. The chief marketing strategist of JPMorgan (JPM) expects initial deflation will turn to inflation quickly. That's a way of thinking I find seductive, not in the last place because inflation beneficiaries are cheap to acquire.

The way I'm thinking about inflation vs. deflation is that stimulus would need to exceed COVID-19 damage. Hedge fund manager Ray Dalio estimates $20 trillion in COVID-19 damages globally. Steven Bregman at Horizon Kinetics estimated $6 trillion in global stimulus (so far). These estimates don't seem far off to me.

That leaves a large hole. Some of the stimuli will get parlayed into bigger checks but there's also some of it that won't provide a lot of bang for its buck. Overall, it looks like there's still a lot of stimuli required to avoid deflation. It's hard to imagine going straight into inflation and intuitively I'm inclined to believe we need quite a bit more stimulus to get to the JPMorgan scenario.

The U.S. is doing a lot and doing it fast (both on the monetary and fiscal front). In Europe, the first EU stimulus package is agreed on. Per the FT:

The core elements of the package are revised pandemic credit lines from the European Stability Mechanism that will be available within two weeks; a boost to the lending capacity of the European Investment Bank; and a new €100bn unemployment insurance scheme proposed by the European Commission. Ministers also agreed on setting up a “temporary, targeted” recovery fund to help trigger a post-lockdown economic rebound, but questions on the size and sources of funding for the tool are unresolved and subject to deeper disagreements between northern and southern capitals.

Total is added up as a $500 billion program. The fiscal stimulus pales in comparison to what the U.S. has been doing while the EU area has 440 million inhabitants. The GDP's are quite close. Together with China these are the major economic blocks of the world.

However, countries also are acting at a local level. France is doing a $110 billion package, for example. I'm keeping an eye on what's being done and believe this is important to get prepared for the environments ahead of us.

In the strategy overview, a few notes ago, I included this graph:

Source: Advisorperspectives

That article also talked about where I think we're going and the implications for positioning.

What I love about special-situation (or event-driven) investing is that you're not as dependent on market direction.

However, when markets really go haywire and there are rushes for liquidity (like in March) you can still experience quite a bit of volatility.

It also depends a lot on the type of special situation and how it will behave in different environments.

Spin-offs are comparable to general market exposure.

Arbitraging closed-end fund discounts is great but returns can be dwarfed by short-term volatility.

Liquidations (liquidation value exceeds market cap) are somewhat like bonds but with a lot more liquidity risk and in my experience a better return vs. non-price risk profile.

Activist situations usually bring a lot of general market risk in the short term.

I think M&A is somewhat comparable to short maturity corporate bonds.

I talked in the prior article about my expectation that we are entering a period of negative growth (hopefully short). I don't try to invest based on strong prediction or position in a way that relies on events unfolding according to a certain path. Having said that, the logical sequence of environments to go through from here seems to be deflationary bust, inflationary stagnation (but only if there is enough stimulus to offset COVID-19 damage) and then an inflationary boom.

We are just coming out of a very long disinflationary "boom". I'm a bit hesitant to call it a boom because I'm not sure it has felt like that for a lot of people for along time. The coming environments are very different, and because we've gotten used to that disinflationary boom investors could be surprised by how different assets will behave.

With the rally of the last week, it feels to me like everyone wants to go back to what we were doing before while the center of the financial universe looks like this:

Again, I'm not sure we'll go through environments 1, 2 and 3 or in that order. It's important to keep reviewing stimulus and compare it against damage from COVID-19. Maybe the economic fallout won't be as bad as I fear.

Global GDP (before COVID-19) was probably somewhere around $88 trillion. That would take a massive hit without stimulus. Not just because of all the lost business during lockdowns and lesser productivity WFH but because it triggered a deleveraging process. There's no use guessing what the damage would be without stimulus (because we'll get loads of it). But I think stimulus needs to compensate at least $6 trillion and potentially up to $22 trillion of decreased economic activity. Likely, the best way to find out which environment we're going in is to watch for inflation.

If you see deflation that indicates we're in a deflationary bust, and if you see inflation we're probably in inflationary stagnation. The earliest I can see us getting into a growth environment (inflationary or disinflationary) is by Q1 2021. But I think that's ambitious.

One of the assets that can do well in all three environments is gold.

The reason gold tends to do well in these environments varies. The main reason it's doing well now, which I expect to continue, is because there's going to be a lot of pressure on other currencies.

If you revisit the strategy overview you will notice that major governments across the world already are heavily indebted. Meanwhile, governments are starting up programs to help the economy get through COVID-19. To finance its spending, while in deficit and with tax revenues falling further, the government needs to issue a lot of treasuries to the market.

Theoretically, that would put pressure on the yield (the government would need to pay a higher price for borrowing). But that isn't really feasible because it's a further drag on the economy and the debts are too great. Instead, central banks will buy up that government debt.

Theoretically, this is a temporary thing and the central bank unwinds its balance sheets as we get through crisis situations. However, in 2008 the sell has been that QE would be temporary. But the Fed never managed to fully unwind QE programs. Meanwhile, they are executing QE programs dwarfing any previous efforts.

If it goes wrong and people lose faith in your currency, these policies can lead to problems. The U.S. is extremely well positioned in this crisis because the U.S. dollar is the reserve currency. Europe and Japan are in much weaker positions. Each area also has its strengths, but having the reserve currency seems like a key advantage in this crisis.

You can just have some gold through the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD), iShares Gold Trust (IAU) or the SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM), etc. My favorite way to express this exposure is through precious metal royalty companies. I also like silver or other precious metals. I prefer exposure to different flavors of metal with each its own idiosyncrasies.

This seems like a reasonable time to express a precious metals position this way because the miners have actually underperformed gold quite markedly year-to-date as exemplified by the VanEck Junior Miners (GDXJ) and VanEck Gold Miners (GDX):

Data by YCharts

Although earnings are heavily dependent on the gold price, these equities got sold off along with other equities.

Mining is a very tough business and many investors have lost money investing in promising (junior) mining companies. It's a very tough business. The performance over the history of mining ETF's (potentially worse than stock-picking outside of the ETF) is horrible:

Data by YCharts

A very different story emerges if we look at a relatively young class of investments tied to precious metals in royalty companies.

Data by YCharts

Over the history of large royalty companies (by my knowledge there are no failed ones) these have greatly outperformed the total stock market. That's while the stock market greatly outperformed the metal. Although, it has admittedly been a solid stretch for gold.

There's a reason they outperform. Royalty companies are basically specialized in financing companies. To miners, they provide a form of financing that can't bankrupt them as debt can in tough periods. The streams or financing do not dilute the shareholders in the same way that issuing equity does. This also makes it easier to retain control for majority shareholders. Because royalty companies get a higher multiple, it's attractive for large mining companies to offload a number of unused royalties/claims into a royalty vehicle and maintain a decent-sized stake. These assets will receive a much higher multiple outside of the core organization and that creates value.

To investors, royalty companies are very attractive because they are much safer than the usually leveraged, operating companies while having upside potential on precious metal spikes.

Depending on geography, a royalty tends to go with the land. If the operator goes bankrupt you still own the royalty and will get to take a chunk out of the paychecks of the next operator that comes along. That's almost treasury-like kind of safety.

Streaming deals don't have that though. Streaming deals allow the streamer to buy production at a certain fixed price far below spot. Often around cost of production. For example to buy a certain percentage of gold production at $600 / ounce. With gold at $1,200 that makes for $600 of gross profit per ounce. But when gold goes up, you basically benefit from operating leverage and with gold at $1,800 (up 33%) you suddenly take in $1,200 of gross profit per ounce.

The total size of the precious metals royalty sector is still very small. The outperformance of this young sector is likely sustainable, at least for some time, and outperformance is especially notable in the earlier days of their inception. That's why I own a number of big positions in lesser-known companies in this space in addition to Royal Gold (RGLD), Sandstorm Gold (SAND) and Wheaton Precious Metals(WPM).

