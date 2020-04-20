Halliburton: Speculative Bet

Buying now is a rather contrarian play at the time, but we are always on the lookout for names that are simply beaten down too far, and look to scale.

When economies around the world even return to half of what they were doing before the COVID-19 crisis, pent up demand for oil will be unleashed.

Prepared by Tara, senior analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

Halliburton (HAL) stock has been absolutely decimated. As we write, oil prices are at lows not seen in over 20 years. It is not sustainable for any company in the space long term, though, we will say it is compelling for those looking to speculate on a long-term rebound in shares. To be transparent, we have begun buying up competitor Schlumberger (SLB), not because it will rebound tomorrow, but because we see it rebounding longer term. When economies around the world even return to 50% of what they were doing before the COVID-19 crisis, pent up demand for oil will be unleashed. Thus, buying now is a rather contrarian play at the time, but we are always on the lookout for names that are simply beaten down too far and look to scale in and profit from the reversal. Unless you see bankruptcy as likely, despite another few weeks to months of pain in oil, we have started buying small amounts. We think you can do the same. It is part of our investing philosophy, finding names left for dead and profiting from the reversal. Stock is at $7, priced for Armageddon. The market is not wrong, it is pricing the stock based on expectations for earnings to be nearly non-existent in this environment. In this column, we check in on the stock following reader inquiry. While we prefer competitor SLB, those who seek long-term speculative gains can consider scaling into HAL at these levels. We think it survives, and the stock offers upside.

Performance was better than we expected

The company just reported its Q1 earnings, we saw an in line top-line and a bottom-line beat versus consensus estimates. The devastation in oil pricing that began in mid-winter has continued through April, as demand has been eroded. The month of March was particularly painful for Q1, as prices eroded further. Keep in mind, Q2 is off to a horrendous start. The first half of the quarter was mostly business as usual, although we recognize that oil was selling off but not as we saw in March. Given the selloff in the commodity, we thought we would see bigger declines. The fact of the matter is that you need to understand that oil prices are so strongly linked to the performance of the company and the stock. As such, with wild moves in oil prices in recent weeks, the stock has taken it on the chin. The uncertainty makes decisions like capex and labor planning all that much harder. That said, Q1 saw weak somewhat decent prices to start and then pricing plummeted. Revenues, actually, were as expected down heavily from a year ago, declining 12% and registering at $5.0 billion in the quarter. Here is the recent Q1 trend:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see, we saw a decline which we anticipated but was a lower decline than what was expected. At $5.0 billion, the company was in line with consensus projections. We were more bearish, expecting $4.7-4.8 billion, so this result is welcomed. But where were the revenues generated from? Understanding trends driving these issues is important. Drilling down we can see where the strength and weakness reside.

There was a divergence in operating segment performance relative to the sequential quarter. We saw lower revenues sequentially from Q4 2019 in the Completion and Production segment. Revenue here was $3.0 billion, a decrease of $700 million or 19%. The decline stemmed primarily due to lower pressure pumping activity and pricing and reduced completion tool sales in North America. It is important to note that this was partially offset by increased cementing activity and completion tool sales in the Eastern Hemisphere.

Over in the Drilling and Evaluation segment, we saw improvement from the sequential quarter. Revenue came in at $2.1 billion which was flat versus Q4 2019, far better than expected. It is worth pointing out that cost controls led to operating income increasing $94 million, a 76% increase from the sequential quarter. Driving this was a higher activity for drilling-related services in the North Sea and Asia. There was reduced activity and pricing for multiple product service lines in North America land and lower fluids activity in Latin America.

As we look to the rest of 2020, we are mostly interested in regional activity, and given the global nature of COVID-19, it stands to reason that we will see a divergence in regional activity in the next few quarters. International expansion was shown once again, which is helping to offset the declines in North America. North America revenue was $2.5 billion, a 25% decrease from a year ago but was up from the sequential quarter actually. The action is still promising internationally. The company is successfully executing its strategy of controlling what expenses it can control and managing the business to perform well in any market conditions. International revenue was $2.6 billion, a 5% increase from a year ago.

Controlling expenses

Expenses have been well managed, but again, management has stated previously that it is committed to further cuts. While the company cannot control pricing, it can control to a large degree expense.

This expense control ability was reflected in Q1, as adjusted operating income was $502 million, which was up 18% from a year ago but down from the sequential quarter. Factoring in both the revenue being slightly better than expected and all sources of expenses being less than expected, earnings per share were ahead of projections, up from last year:

Source: SEC filings (linked above), graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Adjusted net income came in at $270 million or $0.31 per diluted share. This compares to $0.23 taken in back in Q1 2019. Do not forget, a year ago oil prices were not that great and expenses remained high. The market is pricing for terrible performance in Q2-Q3. But, speculation, when everyone is panicking, can lead to solid gains. We want to point out that this performance was a solid beat versus consensus of $0.07 per share and $0.10 ahead of our own expectations.

Suggested play

If you are compelled to speculate here, we recommend scaling into the position. How might this look?

Tranche 1 (20% of position) $7.3-7.80

Tranche 2 (30% of position) $5.75-6.25

Tranche 3 (50% of position) 4.80-5.10

Final thoughts

Hard to be bullish on names here, but easy to speculate for the long term. Oil demand will return. Economic activity will resume. Driving will resume. Travel will return. Factories and construction will resume. It is not going to be years of this but months. Halliburton continues to control costs. We think foreseeing earnings is difficult here. We believe the activity changes will not be uniform across all markets and will vary by region. OPEC+ production decisions and the duration of pandemic-related demand and activity disruptions will, ultimately, determine the extent of international spending declines this year, but we expect huge cuts. Halliburton will reduce overhead and other costs by approximately $1 billion, lower capital expenditures to around $800 million and try to improve working capital.

