Amarin: Reassessing The Bull Thesis After Court Decision

The past month was rough for Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) investors, to say the least. The company didn't receive a favorable ruling in their patent lawsuit against generics Dr. Reddy's (NYSE:RDY) and Hikma (OTCPK:HKMPF) in a U.S. District Court. Judge Miranda Du found that the generics infringed on Amarin's patents. However, she found these patents to be obvious, so they are invalid. This decision stunned me and smashed the share price down to around $4 per share. Luckily, Avisol Capital Partners published another great piece covering these legal actions and did a great job explaining the process and path forward. In addition, Amarin hosted a company conference call to discuss their preliminary Q1 earnings and how they intend to fight the court's decision. As a result, I decided to hold my shares and reassess my bull thesis to determine my path forward with AMRN.

I intend to discuss my views on the court's decision and the company's plan to fend-off generics. In addition, I disclose my plans for my position and how I intend to manage my AMRN shares for the rest of 2020.

My View

I am not a legal expert, but I still can't see how VASCEPA was obvious and wasn't original. If VASCEPA's patents are nothing special, why didn't any big pharma figure this out in their endeavors with Omega-3? Indeed, the legal argument goes deeper than that statement, but I believe it makes a good point about how Amarin succeeded where others failed.

"For example, I recall at that time that Glaxo "GlaxoSmithKline" (NYSE:GSK) was looking for a next-generation product for Lovaza. Based upon my recollection of communications with them at the time, they didn't expect to find that solution in pure EPA. Rather, they were like other big pharma companies that had dismissed omega-3 as a solution."

That statement explains how the idea of using pure EPA "VASCEPA" was not obvious. I understand that most people see VASCEPA as fish oil, and Omegas are naturally occurring substance, but just because something has existed for a long time doesn't mean its true potential has been discovered. I am getting stuck on the fact the other companies gave Omega-3s a shot and could not get the results. Amarin believed in EPA and proved that VASCEPA is not obvious. In fact, it was essentially dismissed until the REDUCE-IT data was released. How can something be obvious when some of the biggest and best failed or threw up their arms?

(Image Source: AMRN)

Addressing The Patent Issue

Now, the company is preparing for an appeal which will concentrate on arguments of "legal nature and important factual errors." The goal is to convince the court that the law was/wasn't applied appropriately and that the District Court opinion was mistaken based on law and facts. Amarin trusts that they have "numerous arguments that will contribute to a strong substantive appeal." What is more, the company has added a new lead counsel for the appeal, who has won in the Federal Circuit. So, it looks as if the company has a plan of attack and will come prepared for battle.

What is Next? The company expects to submit their appeal in early May, and the arguments should be public in the PACER system. Amarin is hoping to get the oral argument scheduled for the summer and hopes to have the details on the timing of the briefing schedule in the next two weeks.

Hurdles For Generics

During the conference call, Amarin discussed several hurdles that generics will have to face if they attempt to launch in the United States. First and foremost is that a generic company would still have to get their ANDA approved, secure a supplier, and construct commercial capacity to create a generic. It is important for investors to understand than VASCEPA's manufacturing is multifaceted and cannot be an endlessly mass-produced pharmaceutical. Amarin has spent years perfecting VASCEPA's production, API supply, and other trade secrets… all of which will make it difficult for generic to be approved and launch in the near future. In summary, just because a court case permits some companies to move forward, it does not mean they will be an immediate threat.

What happens if they do launch a generic? Even if a generic is launched, the company would be running the risk that Amarin will win their appeal. This would allow Amarin to seek compensation for damages and lost profits. Although it is possible for a generic to launch during the appeals processes, it is risky to go through all that effort to only have to nix it and then pay up.

Is Amarin Still A Buy?

Indeed, the court decision was a direct hit on the bull thesis. However, I don't think it penetrated. Considering the points above, I believe Amarin has plenty of ammo to strike back in this IP battle. In addition, Amarin's performance and pending catalysts have reinforced the bull thesis. Let's take a look at some of these bullish highlights.

Primarily, the company's commercial performance has been encouraging thus far. Recently, the company reported a preliminary Q1 2020 results conference call, where the company revealed that their CV launch of VASCEPA is off to a good start with Q1 prescription growth surpassing the company's anticipations. The company is expected to record about $150M in net total revenue, which is about a 105% increase over Q1 of 2019. What is more, the company report that they are seeing new scriptwriters and some of VASCEPA's "greatest areas of growth" were in areas where they do not have sales reps a year ago. At this rate, Amarin was contemplating increasing the company's revenue guidance for the year, but the COVID-19 and litigation uncertainties have nixed that.

What is more, the Amarin continues to make significant progress with payers and PBMs. Amarin reported that VASCEPA's coverage has been upgraded, with VASCEPA being moved to preferred brand status under Anthem's (ANTH) plans in 14 additional states. In addition, Amarin continues to work with CVS-Aetna (NYSE:CVS), which put VASCEPA as the preferred brand coverage in 100% of their covered lives under CVS National Commercial Formularies.

Looking ahead, the company has several pending catalysts that should add another aspect to the bull thesis. Most notably, it is the potential for VASCEPA to be approved in Europe near the end of this year. Amarin is still appraising whether to go-it-alone in commercialization or find a partner… or a mixture in certain countries. Amarin stated that they "are in the early stages of reviewing potential partners for Europe," so, I don't expect any news on that front for at least a few more months. It is important to note, that U.S. patent ruling does not impact Amarin's IP in Europe. In fact, VASCEPA should be eligible for 10-11 years of regulatory exclusivity and patent protection until mid-2033.

In terms of cash, they ended Q1 with more than $620M in cash and short-term investments. In addition, the company has less than $50M outstanding on their royalty like debt instrument. So, it appears the company's financials are healthy at this point in time.

Another point to consider is the company's current valuations. The recent sell-off has knocked all the premium out of the share price and has the stock trading around 3.76x forward price-to-sales for 2020 (Figure 1). The industry's average price-to-sales is about 5x, so we can say AMRN is slightly undervalued for their projected 2020 earnings.

Figure 2: AMRN Annual Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Admittedly, we have to accept that the company might not hit those numbers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, I believe it is safe to say that the market discounted AMRN as if a generic will be on the shelves by the end of Q2.

One of the most interesting additions to the bull thesis is the possibility of deploying VASCEPA in the fight against COVIFD-19. One might think that VASCEPA doesn't have a place in the treatment paradigm. However, it is apparent that people with cardiovascular risk factors are at greater risk for COVID-19. It is possible that VASCEPA could be used to mitigate these cardiovascular risks connected with COVID-19. VASCEPA wouldn't be used as anti-viral or prophylactic, but it could help keep those critical patients alive long enough for the therapeutic drugs to combat the infection and cytokine storm.

I really hope the company is able to get VASCEPA onto the front lines against COVID-19. VASCEPA has shown its ability to reduce cardiovascular events and has an amazing safety profile, so I believe it is worth a shot. What is more, Omega-3s have shown to have anti-inflammatory effects and has shown to modulate serum IL-1 and IL-6 cytokines, both of which have been found in the cytokine storms inside the lungs of COVID-19 patients. Certainly, we don't know if VASCEPA will be able to prove that it is able to improve outcomes, but I think we have to consider using any approved therapy that could help at any stage of the infection or recovery. If VASCEPA is able to show it's able to improve COVID-19 outcomes, we have to expect an increase in attention from the market. Most importantly, physicians could start employing VASCEPA in a critical setting to help improve outcomes.

Overall, I believe the potential upside from continued sales growth, international opportunities, and potential use of VASCEPA to help COVID-19 patients at high cardiovascular risk outweigh the potential of further downside from the District Court decision. As a result, I believe AMRN is worth a speculative buy at these prices.

My Plan

In my previous Amarin article, I discussed how I was looking to add AMRN during the coronavirus crash due to the company's enticing fundamentals and was looking for a buy around $10 a share, but the court decision caused the share price to smash right into single digits. Luckily, I didn't have any orders placed, and I still had my put option insurance to take the sting off the sell-off. After listening to the recent conference call, I have decided to exercise my put options and hold onto the rest of my position. In addition, I was able to snag some cheap out-of-the-money call options just in case the company is able to fend off generic encroachment.

Figure 2: AMRN Daily Chart (Source: Trendspider)

However, I am deciding to put my second half of 2020 plan to "load-up" on hold. The COVID-19 crisis has undeniably disrupted the world's economy and our everyday lives, which has many investors running to "defensive" tickers. Consequently, I am going to dial-back on my speculative investment activities for the rest of 2020 and will be more selective in where I choose to invest. Admittedly, I am risking the chance of missing a huge pop in the share price, but I have to remain conservative during these times of uncertainty. Overall, I am still going to hold my remaining shares for at least five years in anticipation the company will win their appeal, and the stock will see a rapid recovery to its pre-coronavirus levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMRN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.