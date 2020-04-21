Alpine Income: A Net Lease 'Strong Buy' That Yields 7.5%

This one has certainly been flying under the radar and we see excellent total return potential as shares move back toward $20.00 per share.

Although net lease REITs are known for their predictable sources of income, there's a higher risk of a dividend cut for REITs with enhanced exposure to certain subsectors.

In our recent “Cash Flow is King” article we highlighted all of the major property sectors in an effort to separate the wheat from the chaff. We weeded our list of REITs down to 20 companies that we would recommend at this time. Of these 20 REITs, six of them are Net Lease REITs:

Four Corners Property (FCPT)

National Retail (NNN)

Realty Income (O)

Store Capital (STOR)

W.P. Carey (WPC)

Essential Properties (EPRT)

It’s important to recognize that not all Net Lease REITs are the same and during this COVID-19 pandemic investors should pay close attention to the underlying sources of income. As I explained in the recent article,

“…we expect all net lease REITs to grant rent deferrals to tenants and the REITs with higher exposure to investment grade tenants and essential services should see fewer rent deferrals.”

We recently conducted interviews with a number of net lease REIT CEOs, including Sumit Roy with Realty Income, Chris Volk with Store Capital, and Jackson Hsieh with Spirit Realty. In each of these interviews, we asked about the exposure to theaters and gyms (wellness category). As viewed below, these REITs have varied exposure to these higher risk sub-sectors (of net lease):

One early COVID-19 trade that we made is in Four Corners, a net lease REIT that has outsized exposure to Darden Restaurants (DRI). The portfolio of tenants is 72% investment grade (by annualized base rent) with positive operating trends, with the second strongest tenant EBITDAR to rent coverage (of 4.8x) in the net lease REIT sector. As explained to iREIT on Alpha members, “our primary reasons to include in the “Cash Is King” portfolio is:

Super low leverage

High coverage

Low payout ratio

No assets in NYC or San Francisco (most are in suburban markets)

High-quality “generic” real estate

11-year leases backed by strong sources of revenue”

Since we added shares to the Cash is King portfolio, shares in FCPT have grown by ~35% (we have since moved from a strong buy to a buy). However, we recognize that we’re far out of the woods as most everyone reading this article is practicing some form of physical distancing.

Although net lease REITs are known for their predictable sources of income, there's a higher risk of a dividend cut for REITs with enhanced exposure to these sub-sectors like theaters, gyms, and restaurants.

Today we’re adding a new net lease REIT to our coverage spectrum known as:

The Basics

Last November Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) filed to raise $150 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-11/A registration statement with a portfolio of 20 primarily single-tenant properties. The company is externally managed by Consolidated-Tomoka Land (CTO), a Florida-based company that we covered in the past (see article here).

As seen below, the company IPOd at $19.00 per share and has since seen its share price fall by around 44% to a recent close of $10.64.

PINE’s largest tenant is Wells Fargo (WFC), which management notes has obtained an "A+" credit score from S&P Global Ratings and accounts for 25.1% of PINE's CABR. PINE now owns 24 assets occupied by 19 tenants across 18 markets in 14 industries in 12 states. Here’s a snapshot comparing PINE’s portfolio with its direct peers:

As you can see, PINE has a few higher risk tenants in the portfolio (I shaded in yellow) such as Hilton Grand Vacations, LA Fitness, and The Container Store. I decided to take a closer look at the 10-K in order to determine the tenants that are at higher risk during the COVID-19 pandemic:

We highlighted the following tenants:

LA Fitness $957,887 annual rent

At Home $722,117 annual rent

Century Theater $685,675 annual rent

Jo-Ann Fabric $468,014 annual rent

Container Store $725,502 annual rent

For modeling purposes, we assume that these companies will defer rent for a full quarter or $890,000 for all five properties. Also, I took a look at the theater in Reno and the demographics look solid, but I decided to include two full quarters of rent abatement given the likely disruption forecasted in the theater sub-sector.

Most of PINE’s portfolio has investment grade tenants and the average lease term (for the portfolio) is 8.5 years. 83% of ABR is from tenants located in MSAs with greater than 1 million people, as viewed below:

Here’s a snapshot of PINE’s geographic diversification:

PINE maintains low leverage and recently drew down $20M of available capacity on its $100M credit facility as a precautionary measure, resulting in $20M cash on hand with ~$57M outstanding on its credit facility. The company also said that is was seeking rent relief through possible deferrals of near-term rent.

Alpine “believes that some programs under the CARES Act may provide tenants with funds to pay near-term rent, but can't be sure if tenants will apply for or get such funds.”

The reported 40% or less rent relief is inline with our model and the company also said that had withdrawn its guidance for 2020 “given uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on capital markets.”

PINE Looks Tempting At These Levels

Before looking at valuation, I want to provide a few noteworthy risks:

External Management: I read over the 10-K and the conflicts of interest section is worth reading (page 24). I recognize that PINE is too small to compensate a dedicated management team but it’s important to study the incentive fee arrangements carefully (it’s an incentive fee structure with a watermark),

“Our Manager has the ability to earn incentive fees based on our total stockholder return exceeding an 8% cumulative annual hurdle rate, which may create an incentive for our Manager to invest in properties with a purchase price reflecting a higher potential yield, that may be riskier or more speculative, or sell an investment prematurely for a gain, in an effort to increase our short-term gains and thereby increase our stock price and the incentive fees to which it is entitled. If our interests and those of our Manager are not aligned, the execution of our business plan and our results of operations could be adversely affected, which could materially and adversely affect the market price of our common stock and our ability to make distributions to our stockholders.”

2. PINE is a small-cap REIT ($84 mm market cap) which mean shares can become volatile. However, the eternal manager owns around 10% in PINE that provides some comfort (an alignment of interest).

PINE recently declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share payable on March 31. That translates into an annual dividend of $.80 per share. As referenced above, the “previous” guidance (pre COVID-19) was annual AFFO per share of $1.20 at the midpoint or a payout ratio of 67%.

Based upon our analysis and PINE’s recent update, we suspect that PINE could see a 40% rent reduction in Q2-20 and possibly 20% in Q3-20. This means that the coverage could hot 100% in Q2-20 and move back to 80% in Q3-20. The only longer-term concern is the theater property that could see longer-term rent relief.

Given the clarity we have today, we believe that PINE is positioned to pay its dividend as it provides rent relief to the non-investment grade rated tenants. The two Hilton properties are office deals and are critical mission for Hilton worldwide (rated BB+).

In closing…

We are initiating a Strong Spec Buy rating on PINE. Shares are trading at $10.64 per share with a P/FFO of 9.5x. The dividend is well covered and gives us comfort that the company will be in a position to successfully manage rent collection in order to return to a normalized payout ratio of 70%. We are also including PINE in our Small Cap REIT portfolio.

This one has certainly been flying under the radar and we see excellent total return potential as shares move back toward $20.00 per share with a nice dividend along the way. It certainly pays to mine for net lease gold!

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, FCPT, STOR, EPRT, PINE AND WPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.