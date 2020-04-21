Smithfield Foods And Animal Proteins - An Enigma In The Meat Markets

We are at a time in history where many things do not seem to make much sense. The Coronavirus continues to infect people around the world, and the number of fatalities is growing. Economies around the globe have ground to a halt with only essential businesses operating. Meanwhile, the stock market recovered on the back of a flood of central bank and government stimulus. The optics are not pretty. While Main Street continues to suffer, Wall Street may have hit a speed bump, but markets are operating, and job losses in the financing sector have not been a level seen in most other parts of the economy.

Another issue that does not make all that much sense these days is all the stories about the rising potential for meat shortages while the price of cattle and hog futures are at the lowest levels in years. The supply chain for beef and pork, which includes processing, appears to be breaking down at a time when supplies are more than abundant.

I recently wrote that lower prices in the meat futures market could lead to an opportunity. The latest news from the animal protein patch is that problems in the supply chain could be leading to the lowest prices in years and low availabilities for consumers. The iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN product (COW) reflects the price action in the animal protein sector.

Smithfield Foods is the largest pork processing company in the United States

Smithfield Foods is a global food company that operates farms, facilities, and offices in North America, Europe, and Mexico that employs over 54,000 people. The company’s headquarters is in Virginia and is the leading hog producer in the United States. Smithfield’s brands include its namesake Smithfield products, Eckrich, Nathan’s, Farmland, Armour, Kretschmar, and many more. Aside from pork, Smithfield produces animal protein and other food products. Until 2013, Smithfield Foods was a US publicly-traded company.

China owns Smithfield foods

On September 6, 2013, the US government approved Shuanghui International Holding’s purchase of Smithfield Food, Inc. The $7.1 billion deal was the largest stock acquisition by a Chinese company of an American company.

Smithfield’s corporate headquarters may be in Smithfield, Virginia, but it is now owned by WH Group, a Hong Kong-based publicly-traded company. Given China’s political structure, the ultimate decision-makers for the US pork producers are the government officials in Beijing, China.

Cattle and hog prices plunge

The global deflationary spiral has weighed heavily on the prices of pork and beef futures that trade on the US futures markets.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart of lean hog futures shows that at 38.475 cents per pound on the nearby futures contract, the price of pork is trading at its lowest level since 2002 when the price fell to a low of 30.05 cents.

Source: CQG

At 94.375 cents per pound on the nearby live cattle futures contract on April 17, the price of beef is at the lowest price since 2016, but it traded to a low of 83.825 earlier this month, which was a level not seen since 2009.

Meat prices are at multiyear lows at a time of the year when the market typically is gearing up for the peak season for demand, which runs from late May through early September. The grilling season begins on the Memorial Day weekend, but 2020 is anything but an ordinary year in the US and the world.

Meanwhile, the lowest prices for pork and beef in many years would lead many to believe that there is a glut of supplies, and the supermarket shelves are bulging with meat products at bargain-basement prices. However, the excess is causing inventory builds when it comes to the ranchers and producers. However, problems along the supply chain have led to shortages when it comes to meat supplies for the consuming public.

Shortages are developing in beef and pork

Last week, Smithfield goods closed a plant in South Dakota after it became the biggest single source of COVID infections in the United States. At the Sioux Falls plant, 518 employees and 120 of their family members tested positive for Coronavirus, causing the CDC to dispatch a critical response team to the scene. On April 15, Smithfield closed two more plants in Missouri and Wisconsin. The closure of packing plants creates bottlenecks in the US food supply chain.

At the same time, JBS USA, another leading meat processor, stopped operations at a beef processing plant in Souderton, Pennsylvania. Cargill paused operations at its animal protein plant in Hazelton, Pennsylvania.

The Smithfield plant in South Dakota provides 4% to 5% of the pork supplies in the United States.

Deflationary price action could lead to inflation in the beef and pork markets- COW is the ETF product

The problems facing meat processing in the United States are causing supply shortages at a time when prices as at multiyear lows. Beef and pork supplies are not like other commodities like crude oil, copper, and other metals, and raw materials that can sit in storage for years. The capacity to freeze and store animal proteins is not unlimited. The demand for food remains robust during the shelter in place and social distancing guidelines to stop the spread of the virus. However, the bottlenecks from closures at processing plants could be a harbinger for other commodity markets. As an example, some gold refiners around the world have stopped operating, causing short-term dislocations in the gold market. In copper, the Las Bambas mine in Peru has suffered from production stoppages because of Coronavirus, and Freeport McMoRan has closed a mine in New Mexico in the United States after workers became ill.

A combination of the lowest prices in years and the inability to process and bring goods to markets could cause severe shortages of commodities in the future. Futures prices for the meats could continue to drop, but consumers will not benefit from the glut and could find themselves without beef for pork supplies in the coming days, weeks, and months.

When it comes to Chinese ownership of the leading pork manufacturer in the US, the genesis of Coronavirus could cause the government to reconsider allowing the Chinese to control Smithfield Foods. This company is critical for the food supply chain in the US. Anger at China is likely to rise in the aftermath of the virus that continues to infect hundreds of thousands of Americans and Europeans and kill tens of thousands. China had been less than forthcoming in early January when the outbreak in Wuhan occurred. Retribution could cause significant changes for Chinese ownership of businesses in the US and around the globe. Smithfield Foods could turn out to be a test case for the supply chain.

Meanwhile, price distortions that followed the 2008 global financial crisis led to a massive rally in commodity prices that took them to highs in 2011. The current dislocations in markets could lead to a similar result in the coming months and years.

As meat futures prices have been falling knives, they will eventually find bottoms. Ranchers and producers will raise fewer animals because of low prices. When processing plants get back online, and operations resume, the demand from the consumer public should be robust as supplies become available, which should cause what could turn out to be explosive price recoveries in the cattle and hog futures markets.

The forward curves for live cattle and lean hog futures point to higher prices next year at this time compared to the June 2020 peak season contracts.

Source: RMB/CME

The forward curve shows that live cattle for delivery in June 2020 was trading at a 14 cents per pound or 16.2% discount to the June 2021 contract on April 17.

Source: RMB/CME

In the pork market, lean hogs for delivery in June 2020 was at a 26.925 cents per pound discount or 60.9% to the June 2021 futures contract on April 17.

The futures market is telling us that the current supply problems and low prices are a short-term phenomenon. However, the prices for next year remain at depressed levels. Last year at this time, nearby live cattle futures were at over $1.20 per pound, and hog price stood at a high of over 90 cents per pound.

The most direct route for a risk position in the animal protein markets is via the futures that trade on the CME. For those looking for price exposure in the volatile cattle and hog markets without venturing into the futures arena, the fund summary for iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN product (COW) states:

Source: Yahoo Finance

COW has net assets of $7.01 million, trades an average of 22,587 shares each day, and charges a 0.45% expense ratio. COW has a small asset base, which caused bid-offer spreads to be wide at times. I would only use this ETN product for medium to longer-term positions and would refrain from using stops given the volatility of the product.

Source: CQG

The price action in the COW ETN reflects the moves to the downside in the cattle and hog futures markets. COW ended 2019 at $45.83 per share and was trading at $28.69 on April 17, a decline of 37.4%.

Low prices do not typically reflect falling levels of consumer supplies. However, 2020 is anything but an ordinary time in our lives and markets. Meat prices should come storming back in the future. At the same time, Chinese ownership of the leading pork manufacturing company in the US at a time when the global pandemic that is killing Americans and Europeans could cause a significant backlash when the dust settles. Meat prices and Chinese presence in the US market are a surreal enigma as we head into the peak season of demand for animal proteins in just six weeks.

