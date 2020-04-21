Plotting The Future For The Price Of Natural Gas

The price action in the natural gas futures arena has been consistent since November 2019 when the price of nearby NYMEX futures rose to a seasonal high of $2.095 per MMBtu. The price has done nothing but made lower highs and lower highs. While each new low led to a brief price recovery, the most recent low at the end of March took the price of the energy commodity to a twenty-five-year low of $1.519 per MMBtu. After bouncing to just over the $1.90 level on the nearby May futures contract on April 8, the price dropped to $1.555 per MMBtu. Natural gas then put in a bullish reversal on the daily chart on April 16 after a bearish inventory report from the Energy Information Administration.

The price of nearby crude oil futures, the other leading energy commodity, fell below the $17.50 per barrel level late last week after OPEC, Russia, and other world producers agreed to cut output by 9.7 million barrels. The problem of the oil market is not supply, but demand. With the global economy in a self-induced coma to slow the spread of Coronavirus, the natural gas market is also suffering from a significant decline in demand. Last week, the EIA reported the second injection of natural gas into storage across the United States after the peak winter season ended in March. The United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) moves higher and lower with the price of nearby natural gas futures on NYMEX.

The second week of inventory injections

According to Estimize, the market had expected a 45-50 billion cubic feet injection into storage for the week ending on April 10.

Source: EIA

Stockpiles rose by 73 billion cubic feet during the most recent period, bringing the total amount of natural gas in storage across the US to 2.097 trillion cubic feet. Stocks were 71.7% above the previous year’s level and 21.4% greater than the five-year average for this time of the year.

The report was not bullish for the price of natural gas, but the market that is always full of surprises for market participants took off on the upside after the latest data release.

Source: CQG

As the chart shows, the price of natural gas hit its low for the session on Thursday as the EIA released its weekly supply data. The price reached $1.555 per MMBtu, put in a bullish reversal on the ten-minute chart, and took off on the upside rising above the $1.70 level and settling at $1.686 per MMBtu on April 16. On April 17, natural gas followed through on the upside.

A bullish reversal on the daily chart

The price action that followed the latest EIA storage report triggered a bullish price pattern on the daily chart on April 16.

Source: CQG

The daily chart shows that natural gas reached a peak of $1.918 on April 8. The price then fell over the next five consecutive sessions until the energy commodity put in a bullish reversal on April 16.

At the end of last week, price momentum and relative strength indicators were on either side of neutral readings. The increased price variance took the daily historical volatility metric to 86.8%, near the highest level of 2020. Meanwhile, the total number of open long and short positions reached a low of 1.186 million contracts on April 8, the day natural gas probed above the $1.90 level and failed. The metric rose to 1.255 million contracts on April 16 as the price declined. Speculative shorts may have become emboldened as the price seemed headed for a challenge of the March low of $1.519 on the continuous futures contract in late March. The prospects for another fresh twenty-five-year low likely prompted bears to push the price lower, but they appear to have scrambled for an exit on April 16 and 17 when the price found at least a temporary bottom at a higher low.

The rate of increases will determine the path of the price

On April 16, the EIA reported a 73 bcf rise in inventories in natural gas across the US. The ongoing shutdown of significant sectors of the US economy to slow the spread of Coronavirus is likely to continue. Even though President Trump presented a plan to begin opening some areas over the coming weeks, economic conditions cannot even begin to work back towards pre-virus levels until scientists come up with effective therapies and a vaccine to stop the deadly virus.

Last week, the API and EIA reported respective increases of 13.143 and 19.20 million barrels of crude oil inventories in the US. Both agencies also said that gasoline and distillate stockpiles rose for the week ending on April 10. US production fell from the recent record high of 13.1 million barrels per day to 12.3 million. At the same time, the number of oil rigs operating in the US stood at 504 as of April 10, 329 rigs lower than the same time of the year in 2019. The fundamental data in the oil market reflects the overall economic conditions in the United States. When it comes to natural gas, we should expect a similar trend in stocks and production. Over the coming weeks and months, stockpiles are likely to rise, and production should decline on the back of falling requirements and low prices. Natural gas stocks ended the peak withdrawal season with 1.986 tcf in storage in 2020, compared to 1.107 at the end of the winter of 2019. The increase of 879 bcf starts the injection season far higher this year, and we should see stockpiles next November appreciably higher than in November 2019 when they rose to a peak of 3.732 tcf, even if production declines.

The level of stocks should keep a cap on the upside potential for the price of natural gas.

Contango precludes anything but short-term trading

Contango is a term that commodity traders use to describe a premium for deferred compared to nearby delivery. Contango in the forward curve is a sign of equilibrium or oversupply for a raw material. While seasonality impacts the shape of the forward curve, the contango in the natural gas market was at an extreme level at the end of last week.

Source: NYMEX/RMB

The term structure of the natural gas market shows that nearby May futures at $1.742 per MMBtu were $1.162 below delivery for January 2021, the peak month of demand for next year. At $2.904 per MMBtu in January 2021, the price of natural gas was at a 66.7% premium to the May futures. Contango is a sign of oversupply in a market, and the current level of inventories confirm the glut of natural gas. However, the forward curve is also signaling that production will decline to remedy the condition of oversupply over the coming months.

Natural gas versus crude oil- The relationship approaches the most recent low- An opportunity for UNG on dips with a tight stop

Natural gas and crude oil are energy commodities that have some price correlation over time.

Source: CQG

At just over the 10.55:1 level at the end of last week, the price of crude oil divided by natural gas was at its lowest level since 2008. Both energy commodities are trading near multiyear lows, but with nearby crude oil at below $19 per barrel, the price of natural gas at around the $1.75 per MMBtu level is historically high compared to petroleum. Either oil is too cheap, or natural gas too expensive based on the historical price action since 2008.

The bottom line is that we are in an unprecedented period in history and divergence from historical price relationships are likely to remain the norm. The oil versus natural gas spread is a sign that the pattern of lower highs and lower lows in natural gas could remain in place even though the gas market tends to recover during the spring.

The most direct route for a risk position in the natural gas market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the NYMEX division of the CME. The United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) provides an unleveraged alternative for those market participants looking to take risk in the energy commodity without venturing into the futures arena. The most recent top holdings of fund summary of UNG include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

UNG has net assets of $428.90 million, trades an average of over 4.1 million shares each day, and charges a 1.28% expense ratio. May natural gas futures rose from $1.555 to $1.806 on Friday, April 17, or 16.14%.

Source: Barchart

Last Thursday, UNG rose from $11.77 to $13.55 per share or 15.1%. The ETF followed the price of May futures and also put in a bullish reversal trading pattern on the daily chart.

The future path of least resistance for the price of natural gas futures will depend if the price can end its pattern of lower highs and lower lows. At the end of last week, technical support and resistance levels on the weekly chart stood at $1.519 and $1.918. At around the $1.75 level, the energy commodity was sitting at just above the midpoint of the trading range, but the bearish price pattern remained intact.

