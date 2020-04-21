Commodities  | Market Outlook

Plotting The Future For The Price Of Natural Gas

by: Andrew Hecht
Summary

The second week of inventory injections.

A bullish reversal on the daily chart.

The rate of increases will determine the path of the price.

Contango precludes anything but short-term trading.

Natural gas versus crude oil- The relationship approaches the most recent low- An opportunity for UNG on dips with a tight stop.

The price action in the natural gas futures arena has been consistent since November 2019 when the price of nearby NYMEX futures rose to a seasonal high of $2.095 per MMBtu. The price has done