Plotting The Future For The Price Of Natural Gas
Summary
The second week of inventory injections.
A bullish reversal on the daily chart.
The rate of increases will determine the path of the price.
Contango precludes anything but short-term trading.
Natural gas versus crude oil- The relationship approaches the most recent low- An opportunity for UNG on dips with a tight stop.
The price action in the natural gas futures arena has been consistent since November 2019 when the price of nearby NYMEX futures rose to a seasonal high of $2.095 per MMBtu. The price has done