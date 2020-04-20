Kansas City Southern: Quite Some Optimism Baked In

Earnings power, absence of the coronavirus, could be very high as valuations were sky-high at the start of the year.

Kansas City Southern (KSU) provided some comfort to investors alongside the first-quarter results. The company found itself in a tough position when the rhetoric of the president about a trade war and wall with Mexico was at the forefront of attention. Those concerns have alleviated to a great extent.

This relief rally was quite strong throughout 2019 as the stock entered 2020 at sky-high valuations, driven by strong pricing, mix and margin improvements. While this was to be applauded, valuations were quite high amidst dismal volume trends and the fact that margins were very steep based on historical standards.

With shares down 40% at some point during the coronavirus, the sell-off was steep, yet in line with the market. Currently, based on through the cycle earnings power, valuations still look a bit full/rich here at $140.

The Business, Where Do Shares Come From?

The company claims to have unique positioning as it links the Mexican manufacturing region with the US and Canadian rail networks. Last summer, I last looked at the shares as I recognized that despite having strong ties to Mexico, causing a relative underperformance, the business is reasonably diversified in terms of end industries.

Early 2019 shares were trading at just 15-16 times earnings while peers were trading around 20 times earnings, with the discount reasonably being explained by the political risks. With shares having risen to $123 when I last looked at the shares in July, the valuation gap had closed as earnings multiples had expanded to 20 times. That multiple, reflecting a modest premium to the overall market, combined with the fact that trade and political concerns could arise at any time again, made me cautious at that point in time.

While I concluded that shares were reasonably fully valued at $125 last summer, shares have only seen a continued rally to a high of around $175 at the start of the year, coinciding with the company reporting its 2019 results. That meant that shares had essentially doubled in a time frame of about a year, which marks incredible valuation multiple expansion with the underlying results by far not justifying such a move.

While the company reported a 6% increase in full-year sales to $2.9 billion, actual volumes were down a percent. GAAP earnings fell from $6.13 per share to $5.40 per share as a result of incurring additional restructuring charges, yet adjusted earnings per share improved meaningfully from $5.97 to $6.90 per share. This reveals that the majority of the price movement from $100 in January 2019 to $175 this January stems from valuation multiple expansion, from about 16-17 times earnings towards 25 times earnings, a rich multiple with volumes down.

Why So Optimistic?

The company reported an operating ratio of 63.2% on an adjusted basis in 2019 which works down to a 36.8% operating margin, with the company targeting operating margins in excess of 40% in 2021. Furthermore, the company sees capital spending at around 17% of sales through 2022 which based on the 2019 revenue numbers works down to $487 million, still creating a drag on free cash flow with depreciation charges coming in around $350 million, while adjusted earnings totaled $689 million last year.

The company remains an incredibly well diversified business, yet that does not provide any relieve if the entire economy comes to a shutdown. The only bright spot is that the annual fuel bill of $340 million might see a big drop this year, although the size of the operating profits and tailwind from lower fuel costs should still allow for profits in 2020.

The company reported adjusted EBIT of $1.05 billion, for a $1.40 billion EBITDA number. With net debt totaling $3.3 billion by the end of the first quarter, leverage ratios of 2.3 times seem reasonable, although some deferrals of capital spending or shareholder payouts would be welcome to manage liquidity and leverage ratios during these uncertain times.

First-quarter numbers were actually very strong with sales up 8%, while volumes were up 4%. This resulted in strong earnings growth with adjusted earnings improving from $1.51 per share to $1.96 per share, trending at a rate close to $8 per share, far above the $6.90 per share number posted in 2020. The strong results made that the company already saw the operating ratio just below 60%, boosting earnings and thereby causing pressure on leverage ratios, although the question is of course what the rest of the year will look like.

Concluding Thought

With earnings power trending at $7.50-$8.00 per share, absence of the coronavirus crisis, shares traded at a 22-23 times forward multiple, as they fell to just $100 during the coronavirus crisis. That resulted in a very low multiple, although these kind of earnings cannot be expected this year of course, yet there is hardly any reason why this could not be the case next year, or the year thereafter.

This appealing level has been reverted in a big way as shares have made up 50% of the lost ground, now trading at $140 already, resulting in a 17-19 times multiple, more or less in line with the multiple of the market ahead of the crisis. Of course, these kind of earnings are not likely achieved this year, although the question is what the impact on the business will be in the coming quarters.

Given the fact that operating margins are at historically very high levels and political risks related to Mexico continue to exist, I think current earnings power is on the high side already. Based on the current achievements, peak earnings/margins translate into earnings of close to $8 per share already as any reversal could put significant pressure on earnings per share.

Given the stability of the business, while recognizing continued cash flow lag compared to reported earnings, I fail to understand why one should pay a premium, or big premium over the market multiple. Of course, this is a relatively stable business with margins having improved meaningfully over the past decade; margins are sky high as fair earnings potential of $6-$8 per share through the cycle seems rich already. Based on such multiple, I peg fair value even a bit lower than the current share price level which means that I am not chasing shares here, although I would be having a look if shares restest the $100 mark again.

