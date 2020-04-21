The Most Bullish Contraction Ever

Stock market bubbles don't grow out of thin air. They have a solid basis in reality, but reality as distorted by a misconception. - George Soros

Global pandemic, bull market. Economic depression, 28% rally. These are the realities we are living in right now. Back in February, the S&P 500 (SPY) fell sharply off of the highs, faster than anything we have seen historically. It only took 22 days from the Feb. 19 peak to sell off 30%. For a good reason, too, as the coronavirus turned into a global pandemic and was forcing countries to shut down their economies in a truly unprecedented move. Being first, in this case, was not a great place to be, as the second-, third- and fourth fastest pullbacks were all from the Great Depression, happening in 1934, 1931, and 1929, respectively. I have continually said that what happened after the pullback will be just as fascinating from a market perspective.

The bear market didn't stand a chance. From March 23 to April 17, stock markets staged an impressive rally, gaining 28.5% and retracing half of the losses already. This was in the face of some of the worst economic numbers we have seen since the Financial Crisis, and possibly since the Great Depression itself. As I mentioned in The Lead-Lag Report, weekly unemployment claims have topped 22 million in the last four weeks, and are set to continue into next week. To get some perspective on that number, the peak four-week total jobless claims in the Great Recession was 2.64 million. The Dotcom Bust produced a four-week total of 1.96 million. The early 1990s recession caused 2 million jobs lost over the worst four-week period. In 1982 Double-Dip had 2.7 million, the 1980 Fed-tightening (Volker) 2.52 million, and the 1975 Stagflation had 2.24 million. Combining all of those hasn't equaled the last four weeks. It's approximately the population of Taiwan, unemployed. Unemployment jumped to 4.4% in March, but April is set to be much worse.

What gives? How did the stock market put on the most significant V in history and rally almost 30% off the lows, eviscerating the bear in the process? Fiscal and monetary policy has been just as unprecedented as the economic stress we are enduring. Interest rates were dropped to 0% early, and the Fed's balance sheet is set to expand, possibly hitting double digits in the trillions. Not only locally, though, but central banks around the world also are boosting liquidity as fast as they can. That's providing for the most substantial disconnect in history between the economy and the stock market. We already are in a recession, even if economists are holding off on the official declaration. The Fed (and global central bankers) is doing its best to stave off a depression. I'm not so sure we can avoid it at this point, as consumer trends are bound to change after this global event, this once-in-a-lifetime pandemic. We will get through it, that much I believe. And we might even come out stronger in the end. In the short and medium term, though, there's going to be lots of pain to endure. If we learned anything from Japan, it's that printing money has diminishing returns, at best. Some problems need more than money being thrown at them to fix, and unfortunately, we are going to find out what works and what doesn't in the coming months and years.

In terms of things I am worried about, and what the conditions are setting up for, a bubble in asset valuations is high on the list. The disconnect between the economy that we are seeing and a bull market is too much to ignore. The Fed and the U.S. government are doing the right thing, at this point, in trying to stave off a depression. However, they are doing unprecedented and unexpected ideas like buying junk debt ETFs. We may see 20% corporate defaults even in the face of this. The scenario I'm most worried about is watching all this monetary and fiscal boost cause stock market valuations to turn into a bubble, having that bubble pop because they weren't doing enough, and causing a full-out depression. That would be very difficult to come back from economically, as most of the economic "bullets" that our institutions had already were half spent at the time the global pandemic hit. For now, we are in the most bullish depression ever. And boy, are things getting interesting with the same risk triggers that warned subscribers to The Lead-Lag Report of a risk-off period ahead before it was too late.

