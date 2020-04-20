Schlumberger: Cost Cutting Will Cushion Against Frac And Completion Activity Hard Landing

Schlumberger Adopts Cost Cutting And Diversification

Operationally, Schlumberger's (SLB) geographically diverse approach will continue to strengthen its position in the oilfield services industry, while the North America onshore business will drag until the energy market recovers from the current slump. The management expects the current downturn to lead to a 40% to 60% dip in rig activity and frac completion activity. Plus, the management is uncertain regarding the short- or medium-term outlook, which signals the depth of the current trouble the energy market is in. So, it wrote off $8.5 billion in goodwill in the Drilling and Production segments in Q1.

However, the international offshore industry can provide some respite because of its long-cycle nature and the international oil companies' capital commitment in the projects. To preserve cash, SLB has slashed quarterly dividend by 75% and reduced capex budget for the year. As free cash flow generation becomes increasingly important, its positive FCF in Q1 would encourage investors. However, its debt-to-equity ratio is too high in the current energy market scenario. In the near term, I do not see returns from the stock price improving, especially given its rich relative valuation multiples. Investors might want to take more time before considering further investment in the stock.

How The Outlook Has Changed

Schlumberger has identified the depth of trouble the industry was in and moved accordingly. In North America, the company was optimistic of a crude oil price recovery at the beginning of the quarter and scaled up its OneStim fleet, resulting in higher utilization. However, the upstream companies kept reducing the capex budget and plugged out the excess supply of fracking equipment. The crude oil price crashed in March, which affected the well construction and completion activity most adversely. In response, SLB reduced its frac fleet capacity by 27% and its capex plan.

In contrast, the international rig count remained resilient despite the energy environment turning toxic all around. Year-over-year, SLB's revenues from international operations increased by ~2% in Q1 2020. In particular, some of its key growth regions include Saudi Arabia, Russia & Central Asia, Far East Asia & Australia, and Latin America North.

Strategies To Counter A Decline In North America

Led by the demand crisis in a pandemic-hit world, the crude oil demand is forecast to decrease by 9.6% for 2020, according to a Rystad Energy report. It expects the demand fall to be steepest in April, with demand for oil falling by 27.6%, followed by a 19.5% drop in May. As the oilfield services companies take cover and aim for a soft landing, preserving cash becomes paramount. So, SLB's management has decided to slash dividend by 75%, which translates to a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share. Currently, its dividend yield is 3.27%, which is significantly lower than Halliburton's (HAL) dividend yield of 9.5%. However, there is no guarantee that HAL will not lower its dividend when it releases its earnings on April 20. On top of that, it plans to reduce aggregate capex by 30%, which can result in another ~$500 million in savings (annualized). The company plans to optimize its structural cost reduction initiatives and reduce the research and engineering investment by ~20%. Operationally, it will look to align its scale-to-fit strategy, which prompted reducing the workforce by 1,500 in Q1.

I discussed some of the more recent initiatives on this front in my previous article. In the previous series, I also discussed its efforts to build an asset-light model. As an extension of the model, the company identified operations that it is ready to exit, including the pressure pumping and coiled tubing business. The management expects more abrupt incidents of energy activity decline in the coming quarters, and therefore, can undertake exceptional measures to conserve cash by implementing furloughs in North America and internationally. It can also reduce executives' pay in the near term.

Industry Indicators Have Turned Weak

The key U.S. unconventional Basins, on average, the U.S. saw a 4.5% rise in tight oil production despite a 41% fall in the rig count. According to the EIA's Drilling Productivity Report, however, the U.S. shale oil production is due for a slowdown (4.6% decline, on average) by May 2020. SLB's management expects rig activity and frac completion activity to decline by 40% to 60% in Q2 2020 compared to Q1, which would be in line with North American upstream companies' capex decline.

Following the coronavirus outbreak, the EIA expects the crude oil prices to stay depressed in 2020. Compared to 2019, the average WTI crude oil price would be 49% lower this year. In 2021, however, the EIA expects it to recover to some extent. The sharp fall in U.S. liquid fuel demand is due primarily to a reduction in personal travel in the summer driving season. SLB's management, too, expects the long-cycle offshore and land development markets in many of its international operations to remain resilient. The expectation gains traction after Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed to cut production last week, which would eliminate the global supply by ~10%. Although the cut was less than what many analysts expected, much would depend on how the U.S. energy producers respond and whether they, too, follow suit. In any case, I think the coordinated effort would act as a support to the energy price.

International Business Performance

Schlumberger expects international rig count to decline by low-to-mid-teens sequentially in Q2, although the activity will vary among various shales. In Q1 2O20, the company's revenue decline from international operations, in aggregate, was 10% compared to Q4 2019. Europe/CIS/West Africa (13% down sequentially) topped the revenue decline chart, followed by the Middle East/Asia (9% down) and Latin America (5% down). The COVID-19 related disruption adversely affected onshore activity. Offshore activity, however, was relatively resilient. The offshore projects are spread across Guyana, Qatar, Australia, and China. On top of that, lower software and product sales and lower exploration activity in different parts of Africa following integrated oil companies' capex cut led to decreased revenues in SLB's international operations.

North American Weakness Continues

Quarter-over-quarter, sharp decline in E&P customers' capex, lower drilling activity, and lower Artificial Lift Solutions revenue led to SLB's North America revenues decreasing by 7% in Q1. The offshore activity, too, was weak in North America as multi-client seismic license sales faltered. However, improved utilization kept revenues from OenStil steady in Q1. Despite the revenue fall, the company expects the margin to remain relatively resilient due to lesser pressure on pricing. Also, the company's various digitization efforts and leveraging of operating capacity have increased its operating efficiency at some of the international markets. So, the margin level deterioration will be limited in Q2.

In Q1, the worst affected was the Reservoir Characterization group (20% down sequentially) due to seasonality and the severity of the capex curtailment. In particular, sales for software or multi-client sales, which are typically the positive contributors to margin in the first quarter of a year, dipped in Q1 2020. As the company expects the upstream companies' E&P budget to lower by 40% in 2020, the Reservoir Characterization is likely to underperform in the near term.

Margin To Get A Traction

In Q1 2020, Schlumberger recorded $7.36 billion of pre-tax net loss. An $8.5 billion of goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges reduced earnings in Q1. The charges primarily related to Schlumberger's Drilling and Production segments. Since the impairment charges were recorded in March, the fall in depreciation and amortization expense, due to the decline in the asset base, will take effect from the coming quarters. The company expects a $95 million reduction in the D&A costs, which would increase earnings by $0.06 per share. The primary area for cost-cutting, going forwards, will be rightsizing OneStim. The company will restructure the fit-for-basin and the hub concentration.

Lower Backlog

SLB's backlog decreased after the end of Q1 compared to a quarter ago. Backlog, which had increased in One Subsea in Q4, reversed and decreased significantly (53% down) in Q1. The Drilling Systems back, however, was remarkably up in Q1. In Cameron, the book-to-bill ratio was 1.2x in Q1. A lower backlog reflects lower revenue visibility in the future.

FCF and Capex In FY2020

SLB's free cash flow (or FCF) was $214 million in Q1 2020 - a sharp turnaround compared to the negative FCF a year ago. Significantly higher lower cash flow from operations (or CFO) led to the FCF improvement in Q1. Although revenues decreased, an improvement in working capital caused CFO to increase in Q1 2020. It projects FY2020 capital expenditure of $1.2 billion, which is lower than the 2019 level of $1.7 billion. During Q1, the company sold its interest in the Bandurria Sur Block in Argentina and raised $300 million, in aggregate, from the divestitures. It can make further divestment in Argentina and plans to keep its APS (Asset Performance Solutions) investment within $500 million for the year.

The company's debt-to-equity is 1.04x, which is higher than peers' (HAL, BKR, and FTI) average. As of March 31, 2020, its liquidity was $6.8 billion. It does not have any significant debt repayment before 2023 and is relatively free from short-term financial risks. You can read more about its finances in my article here.

What Does The Relative Valuation Say?

Schlumberger is, currently, trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 5.4x. Based on sell-side analysts' EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 9.6x. Between FY2015 and now, the company's average EV/EBITDA multiple was 11.7x. It is currently trading at a discount to its past five-year average.

Schlumberger's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is steeper than peers, which implies the company's EBITDA is expected to decline more sharply than peers in the next four quarters. The stock's EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers' (HAL, SBFFY, and FTI) average of ~8.5x, which implies it is slightly overvalued compared to peers at this level. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, 17 sell-side analysts rated SLB a "buy" in April 2020 (includes "very bullish"), while 13 recommended a "hold." Only one recommended a "sell" (includes "very bearish.") The consensus target price is $20.74, which at its current price, yields ~26% returns.

What's The Take On SLB?

The divergence in Schlumberger's outlook between North America and international operations became sharper after Q1. Although the entire energy industry remains in the grasp of coronavirus-led carnage, North America continues to bear the majority of the brunt. Increased offshore activity in the international markets has been benefiting sales growth in recent quarters. After writing off much of the Smith International business and North America pressure pumping assets in FY2019, it wrote off another $8.5 billion of goodwill in the Drilling and Production segments in Q1.

In comparison, the offshore energy business can hold steady in the near term. Also, the Drilling Systems' backlog increased significantly in Q1 compared to the previous quarter. The pressure on the pricing is showing signs of relief, which can lead to gradual ease on the company's margin. Much of the focus, as expected, is on cost-cutting. SLB has initiated a slew of measures including dividend and capex reduction and further furloughs in North America and the international workforce.

SLB's management expects further fall in fracking activity. Because international operations account for 69% of the company's revenues, resilience in the international business can outweigh the contraction in the North American market. In the near term, the environment will remain depressed and uncertain. The improvement in the FCF generation will act as insurance in the current environment. Although its balance sheet is significantly more leveraged compared to some of its peers, the company has sufficient liquidity to get it over the short-term obstacles.

