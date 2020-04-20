CrowdStrike Impresses With Platform Strategy

CRWD has grown sharply and is producing impressive metrics while expanding its TAM markedly, so my bias on the stock is Bullish.

The firm provide a suite of cloud security software for enterprises.

Quick Take

Crowdstrike (OTC:CRWD) went public on June 11, 2019 at a price of $34.00 per share, raising $612 million in gross proceeds.

The firm provides enterprises and other organizations with endpoint security software and services.

CRWD is producing impressive financial and operational results while dramatically expanding its addressable markets through its platform approach, so I’m Bullish on the stock at its current level.

Company

Sunnyvale, California-based CrowdStrike was founded in 2011 to provide cloud-based endpoint security solutions that protect virtual, on-premise, and cloud environments on a variety of endpoints, including desktops, servers, laptops, Internet of Things [IoT] devices, and virtual machines.

Management is headed by Co-Founder, Director, and CEO George Kurtz, who has previously served in various positions at McAfee, including WW Chief Technology Officer and EVP.

CrowdStrike has developed the Falcon platform that enables the company to provide cloud subscription-based endpoint security services.

Below is a brief overview video of the Falcon platform’s offerings:

Source: CrowdStrike

The platform works by tightly integrating CRWD’s intelligent lightweight agent and a ‘cloud-based, dynamic graph database’ named Threat Graph.

The intelligent light agent’s task is to offload computationally-intensive tasks to the cloud while keeping detection and prevention capabilities local as they are necessary on the endpoint.

Using AI algorithms and graph analytics to the data streamed from endpoints, the Threat Graph technology continuously looks for malicious activity - it “processes, correlates, and analyzes over one trillion endpoint-related events per week in real time and maintains an index of these events for future use.”

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Market Study Report, the global endpoint security market is projected to reach $7.5 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7% between 2017 and 2024.

”Endpoints are considered to be the weakest links in network security; hence, securing them plays a critical role in effectively strengthening the overall network.”

Additionally, growing in number and increasingly complex malware attacks force antivirus/antimalware solutions providers to constantly update their detection tools with the latest security patches.

Major competitors that provide or are developing endpoint security solutions include:

McAfee

Symantec Corporation

Cylance (BB)

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

FireEye (FEYE)

F-Secure (DTV.F)

Webroot (CARB)

Okta (OKTA)

Recent Performance

CRWD’s topline revenue by quarter has grown impressively over the past five quarters, as the chart shows below:

Gross profit by quarter has grown according to a similar trajectory:

Operating income by quarter has been uneven but has made progress toward breakeven since the firm’s IPO in June 2019:

Losses per share (Diluted) have consistently lowered as the firm makes progress toward profitability:

Source for chart data: Seeking Alpha

Since its IPO, CRWD’s stock price has risen more than 105 percent vs. the U.S. Software index’ growth of 22.4 percent and the overall U.S. market’s drop of 3.0 percent, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $13,800,000,000 Enterprise Value $12,890,000,000 Price / Sales 19.91 Enterprise Value / Sales 26.78 Enterprise Value / EBITDA -100.31 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $51,700,000 Revenue Growth Rate 92.70% Earnings Per Share -$0.96

Source: Company Financials

As a reference, a relevant public comparable to CRWD would be Palo Alto Networks (PANW); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Crowdstrike (OTC:CRWD) Variance Price / Sales 5.97 19.91 233.5% Enterprise Value / Sales 5.77 26.78 364.1% Enterprise Value / EBITDA 381.81 -100.31 -126.3% Free Cash Flow [TTM] $1,120,000,000 $51,700,000 -95.4% Revenue Growth Rate 20.3% 92.7% 355.8%

Source: Seeking Alpha

Commentary

In its last earnings call, management highlighted a number of key metrics that the firm has achieved as of Q4 FY20, including an annual recurring revenue growth rate of 92% [YoY] and a dollar-based net retention rate of 124%.

The dollar-based net retention rate is an extremely important figure as it indicates that the firm is obtaining 124% of the previous period’s revenues from the same customer cohort.

While this figure is lower than 2019’s 147%, it is still quite strong and shows the firm’s services are seeing strong market fit and producing efficient marketing results.

As to its financial results, as of the most recent quarter, the firm added increased the number of net new subscribers by 116%, ‘achieving 90% subscription revenue growth and 89% total revenue growth, which was above the high end of our guidance.’

Management said that its team was able to capitalize on the retrenchment of Symantec in certain parts of the security market, with several partners launching replacement campaigns to fill the void.

CRWD appears well positioned to take advantage of a number of changes in the market landscape.

The company’s platform strategy appears to be bearing fruit and providing it with a much larger addressable market.

The firm has been building additional modules to its Falcon suite that management says expands its total addressable market [TAM] to an expected $32 billion by 2022.

Additionally, CRWD’s offerings are well suited to helping organizations, such as in the healthcare industry, being specifically targeted by Covid-19 attackers during the pandemic.

In addition, as many companies have mandated distributed work with their employees and independent contractors, the number and type of security threats increases dramatically.

In fact, Zoom Video (ZM) recently hired CrowdStrike in the wake of its highly publicized meeting hijackings.

CRWD’s stock price isn’t cheap compared to industry competitors, but the firm appears to be executing extremely well and producing impressive numbers and operating metrics for a SaaS company.

While the stock has bounced back sharply to around $70 per share, my bias on its future trajectory is Bullish.

The trend to cloud delivered SaaS products combined with CRWD’s broad and growing TAM give the firm lots of room to grow.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.