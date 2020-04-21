Blue Bird Isn't As Defensive As It Looks - But At $10, It's Close Enough

Even in that context, however, the decline has gone too far, and investors are looking past mid-term tailwinds.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, Blue Bird (BLBD) stock has declined 57% from January highs and 49% from its close the day after fiscal first quarter results in February. That seems like far too much. After all, school bus demand would not appear to be correlated all that strongly to the state of the U.S. economy.

To be sure, school shutdowns might have a modest effect on bus sales and parts revenue, and there is leverage on the balance sheet. Neither effect seems to justify such a steep decline.

Parts gross profit was less than 18% of the total in fiscal 2019 (ending September), and should hold up. Unit sales are likely delayed, not lost. Meanwhile, in the two months since earnings, BLBD's EV/EBITDA multiple (which obviously accounts for the debt on the balance sheet) compressed from ~9x to ~6x. That compression suggests a markedly more negative outlook - even though, in theory, school bus demand seemingly should be relatively unaffected even in a recession.

But school bus sales historically have been much more cyclical than an investor might think. Relatively thin margins and a fixed-cost model do suggest a mid-term impact to Blue Bird profits, an impact potentially amplified by balance sheet leverage.

Even in that context, however, the decline looks like it's gone too far. There are mid-term tailwinds that should offset some of the potential cyclical pressure. This crisis may not look like the last one. The balance sheet is in better shape than it appears. BLBD has stabilized over the past four weeks, but I believe there should be a nice bounce ahead at some point.

Blue Bird At A Glance

Blue Bird is one of the three major school bus manufacturers in the U.S. and Canada. Navistar (NAV) unit IC Bus appears to be slightly larger in terms of market share, while Blue Bird leads Daimler's (OTCPK:DMLRY) Thomas Built Buses. 96% of units sold in FY19 were school buses, with modest contributions from commercial and GSA (Government Services Administration) models. Blue Bird was founded in the 1920s and went public in 2015 via a merger with SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) Hennessy Capital.

The Case For BLBD Heading Into 2020

Coming into this year, Blue Bird had been on a rather nice run. The stock had more than doubled since the merger:

And results have been solid. Revenue rose from $562.2 million in FY11 to $1.02 billion last year, a 7.7% CAGR. Adjusted EBITDA growth was more impressive, climbing from $14.8 million in FY11 to $81.8 million eight years later. Q1 numbers in February were solid as well, with a sharp profit increase in a seasonally light quarter.

There were (and still are) reasons to see further improvement. Blue Bird targeted a 10% Adjusted EBITDA margin on a run-rate basis by the end of this year, up from a low 8% print in FY19. Higher prices are a tailwind on that front: ASPs increased 4.6% last year and 6% in fiscal Q1.

That higher pricing is being driven in part by Blue Bird's portfolio of alternative vehicles. Per figures from the 10-K, nearly half of unit sales in FY19 came from propane, gasoline, CNG (compressed natural gas) and electric models. (Gasoline is considered an alternative to traditional diesel engines.) Those unit sales increased 20.7% year-over-year.

Electric admittedly remains a small portion of the total: per the Q4 conference call, Blue Bird delivered 56 electric buses in FY19, roughly 0.5% of total units. But that figure is growing, with CEO Phil Horlock on the Q1 call citing a backlog of "more than 90" units. Lower-emission bus revenues should benefit further from regulatory and legal factors (more on this in a moment).

Obviously, this is not a market with tremendous growth. Overall school population growth in the U.S. and Canada does provide a modest tailwind. Alternative-fuel models should do the same. But Blue Bird over the past few years has done a solid job of driving (pardon the pun) revenue growth and margin expansion in that market, and it seems unlikely that COVID-19 will markedly change long-term demand. Yet investors fled the stock during the worst of the broad market sell-off. Since then, BLBD hasn't seen much of a bounce during a time when many stocks with similar declines have seen substantial rallies.

A Cyclical Business

Again, it would seem as if the nature of the business would lead to relatively limited mid-term impact on unit sales and profits. But history suggests otherwise:

Source: Blue Bird 10-K

Source: Hennessy Capital proxy, filed September 2014

The catch is that school bus purchases are made by school districts - which in turn are largely funded by property tax revenues. As those revenues cratered during the financial crisis, so did the school bus market.

And those revenues may get crushed again. News from Vancouver, British Columbia made the rounds last week. 25% of respondents to an online survey said they could pay only half of their property tax. 6% said they plan to pay nothing.

Obviously, a single online survey in a single Canadian city is far from definitive. But common sense suggests there will be a massive negative effect on local revenue from the COVID-19 crisis. That will be combined with a short-term spike in costs as municipalities pay overtime for police and fire departments while dealing with other expenses related to the shutdown.

The type of demand reduction seen immediately after the financial crisis would not be a surprise in that kind of environment. Indeed, there's an argument that the impact will be even worse. Costs will rise, near-term revenue may take a huge hit, and there's the possibility of lower assessments in the wake of housing market dislocations over the next 12-24 months.

Blue Bird hasn't yet retracted full-year FY20 guidance, which at the midpoint suggested ~1% revenue growth and a 13% increase in Adjusted EBITDA. But that retraction seems likely to arrive at some point. Blue Bird's business is seasonal, with orders and sales more heavily weighted to the second half of the fiscal year. That's due both to a desire by school districts to have buses ready at the start of the year - and the timing of budget decisions. Many of those decisions will be made at or near the height of this crisis, and it's hard to believe new school buses will be a top priority.

Mid-Term Tailwinds and the Long-Term Market

All that said, from a mid-term/long-term perspective, the business still seems reasonably solid. School age populations are rising. The average school bus is over 11 years old, according to data cited in the Blue Bird 10-K, meaning many buses simply will have to be replaced whether school districts would like to do so or not.

The long-term average of ~31K units/year for the market probably doesn't change much, if at all, due to COVID-19. Certainly, the timing of those sales will be pushed out, but a few years' delay in revenue doesn't break the case here.

Meanwhile, there are mid-term tailwinds that may offset at least some of the pressure on municipal budgets. The California Energy Commission issued a $75 million grant, per Blue Bird's Q3 call, for electric school buses. Blue Bird is one of two manufacturers eligible for the proceeds, with the sales coming over the next two years. Assuming Blue Bird gets ~half of the sales, that's a roughly two-point tailwind to revenue growth in FY20 and FY21.

The larger benefit, however, comes from the Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) emissions settlement. Much of the funds from that settlement went to lower NOx emissions. Per the 10-K, $150 million "has been or is scheduled to be spent" in the industry. Another $123 million is allocated to states, "the majority" of which should go to buses. As much as $500 million more may follow.

After Q4, Horlock said $600 million had been specifically allocated to bus purchases over a ten-year period, with those purchases likely to come sooner rather than later. That includes the initial $150 million of which Blue Bird "had a really nice share". Assuming the company can get 40% of the remaining $450 million, that's a relatively reasonable boost (about 20% of FY19 bus sales) to revenue over the next couple of years. And it's likely that spend will more front-loaded, particularly as municipal budgets are stressed.

To be sure, these tailwinds are not going to offset sharply lower property tax receipts. But combined, there's a high-single-digit percentage of FY19 revenue coming from these two efforts (in the range of $75-$100 million annually for the next 2-3 years). It's possible the spigot of federal funds will offer further help. Raw material prices will provide more help: steel, rubber, aluminum, and copper are the key inputs, and prices of all of those commodities have come down sharply.

There's going to be a downturn in demand, but there may at least be a bit of cushion at the bottom.

Valuation

Trying to model near-term earnings at the moment is exceptionally difficult for Blue Bird (and most other companies in this market). But it's worth trying to estimate mid-cycle profits in valuing BLBD looking forward.

One quick and blunt method is to simply take the average of FY11 (trough) and FY19 (possibly peak) profits. That suggests mid-cycle EBITDA just over $48 million.

But that method seems a bit conservative. As seen in the chart earlier, 2011 demand saw an exceptionally steep decline. Industry unit sales were ~10% below the second-worst year in a 35-year stretch. Meanwhile, Blue Bird seems to be a better and more efficient company, with strong share and performance in the growing alternative fuels side of the business.

Another way to look at it is to calculate decremental margins and assume unit demand drops to the 31K long-term average from an estimated 33,800 in FY19 (both figures come from the Blue Bird 10-K). Incremental margins as profits rose from FY11 to FY19 were just shy of 15%; assuming parts revenue and gross profit holds steady, an ~8% haircut to bus revenue would reduce Adjusted EBITDA by $11.8 million. That method suggests mid-cycle EBITDA right at $70 million (based on FY19 actuals).

That, in turn, looks potentially aggressive. The efficiency and cost improvements achieved over the past few years can't necessarily be replicated on the way down. Parts revenue may weaken as well (particularly in the near-term given a significant reduction in miles driven). And that long-term average may come down if demand stays depressed the next couple of years.

But something in between the two figures (and this obviously is not an exact science) seems relatively reasonable. That suggests mid-cycle EBITDA in the $55 million to $60 million range.

The catch is that using that figure, Blue Bird doesn't seem particularly cheap. EV/EBITDA is 8-9x; while peer comparisons aren't really available, that range doesn't appear particularly cheap on face. Free cash flow is in the $15-$20 million range assuming capex comes down to $20-$25 million from the $30 million-plus over the last two years. (Interest expense is ~$13 million, cash taxes ~$5 million.) That's a ~15-20x P/FCF multiple - again, hardly a screaming buy.

But there are two factors investors should consider on both fronts in looking at BLBD at the moment.

The Case for, and Against, BLBD

From an EV/EBITDA perspective, it's important to remember that Blue Bird's enterprise value is significantly inflated at the moment. The company burned $95 million in cash in the first quarter, nearly all of which came from working capital movements. The majority (almost $60 million) came from inventory increases.

Those impacts will reverse as the year goes on (though there's a risk Blue Bird gets stuck with some inventory). Zero out the ~$90 million working capital hit, and enterprise value drops below $400 million. In that model, BLBD is trading closer to ~7x EBITDA - with still-intact long-term tailwinds from an aged school bus fleet and the transition to alternative-fuel options. That seems a far more attractive valuation.

As for free cash flow, capex was significantly inflated in FY18 and FY19. In the three prior years, spend averaged less than $8 million. Blue Bird will be able to pull back on that spend going forward, which might suggest normalized mid-cycle free cash flow closer to ~$30 million (assuming ~$10M in capex). That's a roughly 9x P/FCF multiple.

There's a reasonably solid case that BLBD is undervalued from a mid-cycle earnings power standpoint. Meanwhile, leverage is a concern - but not a critical issue. The company's term loan doesn't mature until September 2023. That loan has a maximum net leverage ratio (which covers only Q2-Q4, owing to the aforementioned working capital reversal in Q1) of 3.75x through the end of FY21. It's possible Blue Bird could trip that covenant next year if profits plunge (EBITDA probably would have to fall below $30 million or so). But we're seeing plenty of evidence that lenders are not going to use technical violations to push borrowers into default.

So, what goes wrong? Certainly, property tax shortfalls could lead demand to plunge for years. Mid-cycle estimates of $50 million-plus in EBITDA may well be correct, but that mid-cycle may not arrive for years. After all, it took until 2016 for industry unit sales to return to the long-term average from financial crisis-era lows.

Price action certainly doesn't look all that favorable:

Amid a broad market rally that has helped many cyclical names and created scores of V-shaped charts, BLBD has done little more than find a bottom. Its chart looks more like that of an airline stock than a name with a solid "unjustified sell-off" bull case. Even if the long-term bull case is correct, there's clear short-/mid-term risk and a potential catalyst problem over the next few quarters (at least).

There's also the possibility that the nature of school transportation changes in the wake of COVID-19. Putting 60 children in a single vehicle may not be seen as a safe practice from an epidemiological perspective. There's simply a ton of uncertainty right now, and since the February-March decline, the market mostly has taken a "wait and see" attitude.

And so position sizing and the entry point certainly matter. Those investors who believe another wave of selling is on the way (raises hand) can certainly stay patient here with hopes of picking the stock up in the single digits.

But from a long-term perspective, BLBD does look attractive here. The market is going to hold up over time, even if it changes in whatever the "new normal" turns out to be. Q2 results next month could provide a catalyst; again, we haven't yet seen guidance withdrawn and a "better than feared" kind of rally could follow the report. Management has done a nice job over the past few years, and potential benefits from the alternative side of the business are delayed, not lost. Investors don't necessarily need to rush in here, but at $10 BLBD looks like an opportunity.

