How To Retire: It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)

Here at the REIT Forum, we do not discriminate against opportunity. And that’s the beauty of the stock market - opportunities always exist, no matter how depressing the micro and macro environments.

Others are choosing already to forget 2020 with sights set on 2021.

Some put forth a notion of hopelessness that no worthwhile future exists, particularly for defensive, long-term retirement investors.

Now more than ever, you’ll find investors floating ideas on both ends of the extreme.

There’s this view of the present landscape from longtime Seeking Alpha contributor Regarded Solutions:

I would take a wild guess and say that the best traders on the planet are loving this volatility and some are making tons of money. That seems to be the way it always works anyway. For us, just regular people trying to make a few bucks and keep our heads above water, I would suggest sitting "their" game out for the time being.

Then there’s this line of thinking from Goldman Sachs that considers 2020 a wash with all sights set on 2021:

Despite the likely steady stream of weak earnings reports, 1Q earnings season will not represent a major negative catalyst for equity market performance. While earnings season always conveys backward-looking data, rarely has the information content of quarterly earnings reports been as outdated as the figures US companies will release starting this week. We expect investors will mostly “look through” reported 1Q results, which will capture only the start of shutdowns that began at the end of the quarter. In fact, many investors we have spoken with have discounted 2020 earnings altogether, and are focused instead on the outlook for 2021.

And, of course, everything can change tomorrow, then again the next day, and the day after that. Personally, we’re not married to either point of view. They both feel extreme. And extreme views tend not to mesh well with extreme times. They often raise already high levels of anxiety and institute "either/or" and "all-or-nothing" mentalities. It’s difficult to see success as an investor operating on these margins.

That’s why we have approached trading and investing in the age of the Coronavirus pandemic from a considerably more measured perspective. It’s scary out there, no doubt. However, opportunities still exist. You might have to jump out of your comfort zone a bit to seize them, but they’re there. If you’re not willing to do that, you (hopefully) made the choice to be a defensive, income-oriented investor for a reason. The reason being it provides a relative level of comfort during uncertain times when it feels like everybody else is going to extremes.

So then, how to proceed? Or do you have to proceed in a meaningful way at all?

It’s Not The End Of The World

Actually, that’s wrong. It absolutely is the end of the world as we knew it (for a while). But it’s not the end of the world for investors. It’s never the end of the world for investors. There’s always a way to make money. If somebody assured you, with zero doubt, that the stock market will go down, in pretty much a straight line, for the next 10 years guaranteed, what would you do?

Would you feel hopeless? Would you put all of your money in the bank? Would you lament the end to your hopes, dreams, and retirement? Would it be the end of the world as you know it? Would it even represent a new normal? Of course not, you would short the Dow and S&P 500 and make a boatload of money. Put another way, you would adapt, just as you have in response to every other obstacle life has thrown your way.

That said, adapting might mean doing nothing other than staying the course, riding out the storm. You have a look at your portfolio, assess the damage, consider your original case for investing in your names, and keep it rolling. Maybe you put some cash to work, incrementally buying the stocks that remain your favorites. A dollar-cost-averaging approach. Or maybe you accumulate cash waiting for the right time to jump on what you view to be attractive long-term opportunities. That’s something meaningful and actionable. And it’s the opposite of helplessness.

Or, in this environment, maybe you don’t view trading as a dirty word. Maybe you view it as yet another opportunity to do your homework (or let us do it for you) and seek opportunities in this uncertain environment. As we noted the other day in an article about the mid-April run higher in many mortgage REITs:

Discounts to book value were at staggering levels. In some cases, the price-to-book ratios were even running below .20. That means the investor was only paying around 20% of the book value. When the investor can spend $20.00 to get over $100.00 of book value, there is a great deal of upside... The announcements we’ve heard so far for recent book value are varied. The smallest losses were just under 20%. The largest losses were in the 55% to 60% range through early last week. These estimates are coming from management, so we can be extremely confident that they are reasonable. Investors who think these companies are dead must not be hearing management.

We’re bullish on much of the sector, but I’ll highlight several:

AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)

ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI)

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO)

Annaly Capital Management (NLY)

Anworth Mortgage (ANH)

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)

MFA Financial (MFA)

New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)

New Residential (NRZ)

Each of these mortgage REITs trades at a very significant discount to recent estimates of their net asset values. Despite significant rallies already occurring, there's still a large amount of upside remaining. We're not going into the precise buy-under targets for each share or our latest estimates of book value per share.

We have Scott Kennedy regularly modeling the changes in book value to create new estimates using the latest information on MBS pricing and hedging rates. Most of the announcements were close to his projected values, reflecting the value of modeling these portfolios regularly. Having these estimates gives us more confidence in picking our opportunities to buy or sell shares.

Deeper Values

We'll cover a few of those shares with our index cards, which include far more detail:

NRZ is a mortgage REIT with a diversified portfolio. They already sold off a substantial portion of their non-agency portfolio and management reported that their decline in book value for Q1 2020 wasn't near as bad as some investors expected.

However, NRZ's valuation is still suppressed by owning MSRs (mortgage-servicing rights) which are perceived negatively in today's market. Why? Because the government enabled homeowners to stop making payments, prohibited foreclosure, and failed to address the industry in charge of handling those payments. Several groups have joined together to encourage the government to address the issues created by that policy.

The issue is pretty simple. The mortgage-servicer is expected to forward the payments for homeowners. Those payments are supposed to be sent on to the relevant groups (bond investors, local government taxes, insurance companies) even if the mortgage payment wasn't made. How do mortgage-servicers deal with that requirement? They keep a significant amount of cash on hand and stand ready to foreclose if a homeowner refuses to make payments.

When the government prohibits foreclosure with no other changes, they are demanding that the servicer create the cash to make the payments. The option most groups are endorsing is that the Federal Reserve and Treasury should work together to provide the necessary liquidity to cover those payments.

Another mortgage REIT which owns MSRs is CHMI. They're also in our list as a mortgage REIT where we have a bullish outlook:

The price-to-NAV is higher for CHMI, but it remains extremely low. Investors betting against these REITs today are predicting dramatically more damage in the bond markets or the repo markets. The REITs have already reported their declines in book value per share. The plunge in the share price is dramatically larger than the decline in the book value per share.

We utilize the common shares as a trading investment because many investors in the sector don't understand how to project current book values or how to evaluate the spreads between mortgage rates and hedging rates. Our outlooks on the common shares should be seen as a view on the potential for trading opportunities.

Put even another way, you’re merely living through a global crisis, but this does not and should not render you impotent. Day in and day out, we look for opportunities amid the extremes panic creates.

Stocks for the Buy and Hold Investor

Perhaps investing in that sector doesn't work for you? How about a different option?

Great equity REITs rarely go on sale, especially over the last few years (prior to COVID-19). This is a great time to point out what makes the best REITs in a sector unique. We will start with our index card for PS Business Parks (PSB):

Source: The REIT Forum

Note: The CWMF's Allocation shown at 1.3% is prior to adding the newest shares into our tool. When we add them, the allocation will double.

That's a solid 3.14% yield with plenty of coverage. We expect strong growth to continue over the next decade.

PSB has regularly traded at a premium to NAV (net asset value):

The share price has rallied dramatically over the years, but you can see that the NAV also was climbing rapidly. That was a combination of property appreciation (industrial property values climbed) and PSB reinvesting in their portfolio. We would like to see PSB issuing new shares more aggressively when pricing is favorable. They don’t want to overpay for real estate, but if they are able to issue at the right price, it still benefits long-term shareholders.

What’s weighing on the price for PSB (besides COVID-19)? It appears analysts didn’t love the last few earnings calls, but we’re not concerned. FFO growth should be lower for 2020 compared to the last few years (our estimates, management doesn’t give guidance). It’s unusual for us to have a favorable opinion of a team that doesn’t provide guidance, but we do. From the Q4 2019 PSB earnings call:

Why do we expect it to be lower? Because they’re replacing a few tenants. It’s great real estate and we don’t think they will have any difficulty releasing the property at HIGHER rental rates. However, the property may be vacant for a short while as the REIT modifies the property to fit the new tenant. During that time, they won’t record revenue, which reduces FFO for the year. Let’s take a look at one of those situations:

That doesn’t scare us off. The cash rental rates on their leases are doing pretty well:

Up 8.3%? Yeah, that’s a REIT that can lease the space. They have a little office in the portfolio. It’s less than 7% of the total portfolio. That’s how we like our allocation to office, small.

While the vacancy may create a small headwind in 2020, it creates a tailwind in 2021. My target investment period is longer than a year, so that’s not a big concern.

PSB has driven strong growth over the last several years:

The growth is driven by strong growth in same-property NOI:

Strong growth in NOI is a result of a solid leasing environment (and good management).

Remember, industrial REITs are driving rapid growth in rental rates. Demand already is overwhelming for the property type. PSB’s results show it:

When we’re willing to pay materially more than 20x FFO for a REIT, we have to expect solid growth for several years to come. That growth in rent can be shown in many ways. Another way to look at it is the rent per square foot:

If you notice the line going up and to the right, you could think of PSB as being the exact opposite of CBL Properties (CBL) in every way.

When we’re picking a REIT, they should have a good record. If they are new, we can look past that, but if they existed for a few decades, show us some performance. PSB delivered:

Some investors may ask why we would consider holding an industrial REIT when there's an elevated risk of a recession. Well, PSB has the best balance sheet in the sector. To be fair, they are challenging for the best balance sheet of any REIT, period.

Who needs debt? Just add a little preferred equity to the common and call it good. Preferred equity is great here. When rates fall, it creates an opportunity for PSB to refinance it at a lower rate. If rates rise, PSB just leaves the preferred outstanding indefinitely. Since they don’t have debt, they get a very low coupon rate on that preferred equity.

PSB already is driving value through redeveloping real estate. Remember how they had some office in the portfolio? Let’s see if they can do anything with it:

What’s better than some class B office? Redeveloping it in 3,100 multifamily units in an in-demand neighborhood. Is it simply one lucky project? No, management seems to be picking projects that generate wealth for shareholders. Here’s the next one:

So they have almost no disruption of NOI from the existing properties and want to build 411 multifamily units. Sounds good. They’ve got one more project that’s just finishing up:

That looks attractive also. Most multi-family developments built over the last few years are delivering great returns on their initial construction cost.

Here we have a great REIT in PSB. They own mostly industrial real estate. They’ve put a little capital into developing some apartments because they had the right land and saw an opportunity. They’re in the right part of the economy, rental rates are seeing exceptional growth. They built an incredible fortress in their balance sheet by using no debt and just a bit of preferred equity. It’s nice to see shares on sale.

Another Great Choice

Perhaps industrial property doesn't fit your taste? Already, how about apartments?

Camden Property Trust (CPT) lands at the top of our neutral range (near the overpriced range):

Source: The REIT Forum

Looks like that's out of date. That's from a piece that went to subscribers back when CPT was at the top end of the fair value range (on 2/20/2020, just before the crash). Can we update that chart?

Source: The REIT Forum

That looks much better. FFO projections actually increased as analysts finished reviewing the Q4 results and began plugging in their 2020 projections. Of course, those projections will probably be reduced as Q1 results come in. That's OK, the dividend should still be covered and the REIT still trades at a substantial discount to net asset value.

CPT is one of the big seven apartment REITs.

The big seven apartment REITs have several things in common:

They all have management that is at least good (often excellent).

They are all internally managed.

They all have excellent dividend growth history and expected future dividend growth.

They all have at least a decent balance sheet.

The weakest balance sheet in the sector goes to AIMCO (AIV). However, their balance sheet is still dramatically better than the majority of REITs in most other sectors.

We want to highlight some of the unique aspects of CPT.

The first is that they are one of the smallest of the big seven apartment REITs. We tend to favor the larger REITs because they have greater efficiency on operating expenses. However, CPT does pretty well in this category. They are only outshined because Essex Property Trust (ESS), AvalonBay (AVB), and Equity Residential (EQR) are three of the most efficient REITs among all equity REITs.

The portfolio contains newer buildings and focuses on the southern states.

You won't find Seattle, New York, or Boston in this portfolio, which makes them stand out. The emphasis on Texas and Florida could be particularly appealing to investors who expect more baby boomers to gravitate toward warmer low-tax states since an influx of boomers would drive up house prices.

CPT’s Rally

CPT saw a substantial rally in its share price along with the other major apartment REITs from early 2018 through early 2020. They used the higher share price to issue new shares. In February 2019, CPT announced they were issuing shares. Speaking with analysts and investors at an event around that time, management explained that in the last several years they had only traded very close to NAV a handful of times. They felt this was a good opportunity to issue the equity and deleverage their balance sheet. In a recent investor presentation, CPT broke down their issuance:

We believe growth is very favorable for CPT because it enables them to further improve their operating efficiency. As a reminder, CPT’s operating efficiency is fairly good. The apartment REIT sector is generally the single most efficient sector among REITs on average.

The company has continued developing:

Those developments continue to be in the southern states:

These developments consist of 2,722 homes. The properties in Houston and Charlotte already were more than 90% leased as of 11/11/2019.

Because CPT was one of the smaller REITs compared to the biggest players in the sector, they were lower on our list of potential candidates. However, each time we hear management speak, we find ourselves nodding along. Despite being a little smaller than their peers, management has the right skillset and understanding to grow the company.

Balance sheet

CPT runs a very defensive balance sheet.

They have been quite defensive for years. The current balance sheet is excellent and the company has an A- rating.

The company has managed its debt maturities excellently:

This is a sign that management understands what serious investors want. An exceptional balance sheet makes it much easier for them to fund acquisitions when desired and gives them a fortress to withstand recessions. Investors should remember that a strong balance sheet is key to long-term outperformance in real estate investing. Yes, location matters a great deal, but investors went bankrupt all across the country in the Great Recession. Where you bought land didn’t matter much when most of the market was tanking by 40% or more.

Final thoughts on CPT

CPT has an excellent management team. They also have shown off their skills with their performance. They continue to have a long-term focus by keeping their balance sheet superb. Further, CPT has plenty of liquidity to continue growing. They are well positioned to take advantage of opportunities going forward. The thing which kept us from initiating a position before was the share price. We saw significant increases in price-to-NAV ratios and price-to-FFO multiples for housing REITs.

A Portfolio

Investors could look to expand the income portfolio to look more like this:

Source: The REIT Forum's Classic Dividend Portfolio

That portfolio emphasizes high-quality income stocks. The stocks used in that sample portfolio are:

Ticker Company Name (ESS) Essex Property Trust (FRT) Federal Realty Investment Trust (MO) Altria Group (PM) Philip Morris International Inc (AMT) American Tower Corp (CONE) CyrusOne Inc. (WPC) W.P. Carey & Co. Llc (KO) Coca-Cola Company (AVB) Avalonbay Communities (PLD) Prologis Inc (HD) Home Depot (O) Realty Income Corp (NNN) National Retail Properties (T) AT&T Inc (VZ) Verizon Communications Inc (AAPL) Apple (DLR.PK) Digital Realty Trust (AGNCN) AGNC Preferred Share (DX.PB) Dynex Capital Inc (NLY.PF) Annaly Capital Management Inc Pfd

This list runs heavy on dividend growth stocks and amplifies the total yield by including some preferred shares. As a housing REIT, CPT shares a similar space to ESS and AVB. Likewise, PSB is an industrial REIT and competes with PLD. These are each great REITs within strong sectors and make logical choices for the buy-and-hold dividend-growth investor.

Ratings

We're bullish on CPT, PSB, AGNC, ARR, CHMI, CMO, NLY, ANH, CIM, MFA, NYMT, and NRZ.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSB, ESS, FRT, CONE, WPC, PLD, NNN, DLR,AIC,IVR-C,NLY-F,NLY-I,CMO-E,AGNCO,MFO,NYMTM,ANH-C,NYMTN,TWO-B,MFA-C,NYMTO,TWO-A,TWO-E,ANH,CMO,NRZ,CIM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.