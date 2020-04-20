The Easy VIX: Decoding Real-World Assessments Of Sophisticated Traders

Build on market realities, many who want to understand the cause and effect of market trading signals just might find this enlightening.

If you think the Easy VIX algorithm is just lucky arithmetic, I'll explain the underlying reasons why it is based on fundamental market forces.

Most of my articles in the past have been about the performance and metrics of the Easy VIX algorithm. Today, my plan is to go deeper into the underlying relationships that drive it and explore the fundamental market forces that provide traction to the metrics.

Most active investors recognize that the VIX index, or spot VIX, is indicative of risky market environments. You've probably heard it called the fear index, but a more accurate descriptor would be the risk index. The trouble with using VIX as an indicator of prospective market risk is that it is not a very good leading indicator. By the time the VIX has become elevated, you should have been out of equities already.

Before explaining what works better, let's consider what the VIX is telling us because we will build on that. To do so, we need to look briefly at the practical side of options valuations - no mathematics necessary. When you buy a call option, your ultimate returns will depend on the magnitude of upside outcomes because any downside results will simply be discarded. So, the value of that option is directly proportionate to the expected volatility of outcomes. The same is true of put options except the upside outcomes are discarded and the size of downside outcomes is what matters.

So, any option for the S&P will trade at a value reflecting the forward-looking volatility assessment for the S&P. The option price implies a perception of volatility; that's why it's called the implied volatility for the option.

The spot VIX index is a composite reflection of the implied volatility of S&P options. As such, it is an assessment of the market's forward-looking volatility expectations for the S&P. Since volatility is indicative of risk, the VIX is a great moment-in-time risk indicator. But as I mentioned earlier, once it is elevated, you should have sold last week.

We could probably do better by looking at how the market believes the VIX index will migrate in the future and fortunately, there is a futures market for the VIX. And more good fortune, traders who trade VIX futures are a very sophisticated lot; they are trading futures on a derivative of the implied volatility of S&P options. So, if there is any wisdom-of-the-crowd effect, at least, we're tapping into a sophisticated crowd.

If we were playing a one-dimensional game, we might just look at the first month's futures contract, but since there are numerous futures contracts, there is some really important information embedded in a spectrum of different horizons. We'll go there in a minute, but first, let's do a sidebar about risk versus future time horizons.

I think it's clear to most that risk grows with the time horizon. If asked to estimate the range of tomorrow's potential outcomes for any variable versus the range of potential outcomes a year from now, the greater range would be the year-out estimate.

So, recognizing that VIX is a risk indicator and that the futures quotes reflect the market's assessment of the future risk, it should be no surprise that the shape of the VIX futures curve normally tilts upward from near-term contracts to later-dated contracts. Here is a graph of the first four futures contracts as they typically slant.

Typical VIX Futures Curve

Source: Michael Gettings; Data Sources: CBOE

The curve above indicates a normal condition when uncertainty grows over time. The fancy word for that shape is contango. By my measurements, the VIX term structure has been contango 83% of the time since May of 2008. The opposite shape is backwardated when near-term quotes are higher.

So, what is the really important information embedded in that spectrum of horizons? The answer lies in the reason a curve might ever look like this:

A Backwardated VIX Term Structure, March 16, 2020

Source: Michael Gettings; Data Sources: CBOE

If the risk is typically greater in the future, why would the market's assessment say the near term is riskier and things are likely to become less risky later. Let's go back to basic option valuations. The backwardated curve indicates that the implied volatility of the underlying S&P price outcomes for the coming month is about two times greater than it is for four months from now. In short, it says the financial world is in relative chaos and it will return to normal in the future.

But just as spot VIX is too late to provide an early warning, once the term structure looks like this, it is also too late to get out of equities. In fact, some might argue it is a good time to get into equities but that would be too simplistic. The good news is that the structure had to travel from the earlier contango graph to the backwardated one, and the early warning signal lies in measuring that migration.

In my earlier articles, I described the various metrics that comprise the Easy VIX algorithm. They include a SHAPE which puts a quantified metric to the degree of contango or backwardation, various Slope metrics which measure the rate of change in that SHAPE, and buy/sell triggers which are calibrated by sequential trailing optimizations. I won't go through all that here, but I will show how it's performed since the inception of the Easy VIX marketplace service last October.

Easy VIX Performance Since October 2019 Inception

Source: Michael Gettings; Data Sources: Fidelity, VIXCentral.com, CBOE

A buy-and-hold SPY portfolio is plotted in red although it looks like dark green when overlapping the Easy VIX portfolio shown as light green. But the red pokes up slightly for brief periods in January and early February. You can also see some light green at those times when transient advantages occurred. Seven of eight signals produce zero-sum noise. For the first two months of the service, the algorithm simply rode the buy-and-hold train; markets were healthy. Since then, things have become active. There have been 5 sell intervals and one produced a giant advantage while 4 produced zero-sum noise, just as 12 years of modeling indicated the algorithm would perform.

It's likely that the fun has just begun. Notice the nearly exponential growth in value at the right side of the graph. If you avoid a 30% drawdown, you start with a 43% advantage to those who didn't (100/70=1.43). And, when starting 43% ahead of other investors and then participating in the normally accelerated rebound following any downturn, returns can grow dramatically. In the year following the 2008 trough in Easy VIX metrics, the algorithm, as modeled, attained a 91% annual return.

If you'd like more information on the algorithm's performance, check out my recent blog post that goes into more detail.

Takeaway

If you want to do it yourself, try tracking the rate of change in the VIX term structure, and when that change looks troublesome, get out of the stock market until the trouble subsides. If you want the advantage of sequential daily trailing optimizations for the last 12 years, have a look at the Easy VIX marketplace service.

Thanks for reading and more so for following, and a special thanks to the members who support The Easy VIX service. If you find these ideas interesting, please click the orange follow button at the top. Even better, if you've read a few of my articles and would like to get real-time signals and the advantage of chatting with other members, pull the trigger and do a free trial of The Easy VIX. I think you'll find the profit potential is far greater than the cost of the service; just look at the big advantage of the February 21, 2020 sell signal alone.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPXL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade a basket of ETFs and any tickers mentioned using the algorithm described as well as other analysis. The algorithm monitors daily performance and periodically recalibrates parameters and triggers in a stepwise sequence. New calibrations are applied prospectively only, and not to the historical period from which they were derived. The algorithm described and the discussions herein are intended to provide a perspective on the probability of outcomes based on historical modeled performance. While I track one or more reference portfolio(s), I make no recommendations as to specific investments. I reserve the right to make changes to the algorithm as I deem appropriate. Neither modeled performance nor past performance are any guarantee of future results.