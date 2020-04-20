SOFR: The Tick Box LIBOR Replacement

SOFR is like a tone-deaf singer. The timing is right, but the song is wrong.

This major difference in the two rates’ reaction to greater credit risk dramatizes the most important shortcoming of SOFR.

Since the Fed's initial response to the COVID-19 financial crisis, LIBOR has risen while SOFR has fallen.

There are a few key considerations that we should face squarely in replacing the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (LIBOR) with the Fed's Secure Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). First, SOFR is no less manipulated than LIBOR. From the look at the recent history of the two interest rates below, SOFR has been the hostage of Fed policy-making - flat as a pancake since the Fed stepped on the COVID-19 gas. Second, the liquidity, volume, and transparency of the repurchase agreement (repo) market, the key reasons why repo-based SOFR was chosen over alternatives, are irrelevant to the determination of SOFR now, when an index that reflects expected risk of funding is most important.

The primary index characteristics upon which both support and opposition to SOFR agree will not be reflected by SOFR throughout the next year.

A viable LIBOR replacement ought to capture current conditions in credit markets determined by market forces.

The LIBOR replacement ought not to be solely determined by a few market participants.

SOFR has failed on both counts with the onset of COVID-19. This failure is not a singular event. During any period when credit costs are changing due to changes in the risk environment, SOFR will be dominated not by economic conditions, but by the Fed's reaction to these same conditions. And if the Fed is "leaning against the wind," the Fed's influence on credit market yields will be opposite that of market forces. SOFR will regularly get the direction of changes in risk wrong.

A SOFR-based index will inevitably be a poor measure of the price of risk. Yet the purpose of a credit index is to produce a number that reflects the market's view of the cost of risk under these same expected future credit conditions.

A forward-looking SOFR today would only be an accurate measure of expected future Fed policy and that alone. SOFR is zero due to the Fed's flood of cash into credit markets. Moreover, changes in risk have had this inverse effect on SOFR now, at the worst imaginable time - precisely when measuring risk is most important.

Not only does the Fed manipulate SOFR (a side effect of policy actions) but the Fed is also committed to manipulating SOFR for the indefinite future. Overnight SOFR will be zero for several months. Thus, any forward-looking index that forecasts SOFR over the coming year will also be zero.

LIBOR, on the other hand, might be expected to do exactly what LIBOR has done since the outset of COVID-19 - vary with the vicissitudes of market forecasts of credit risk.

SOFR is misleading, in-arrears SOFR is worse

To add insult to injury, right now, any SOFR-based index that averages past SOFR rates to construct the LIBOR replacement index (in-arrears SOFR) will be greater than market-anticipated SOFR since the in-arrears calculation of term SOFR uses the higher rates that predated the Fed policy shift.

In other words, backward-looking SOFR does just what we don't want it to do. It pays too little attention to what we do know - Fed policy has changed. Instead, SOFR is still influenced by our errant past belief that future Fed policy would be uncertain. Three-month SOFR in arrears can be expected to fall to its zero minimum three months after the Fed's policy change and to sit at its Fed-dictated low for as long as the Fed intends - completely predictable and therefore devoid of new information about credit risk conditions.

In-arrears SOFR, when it is ultimately adjusted by a credit risk factor, will produce an index that depends not-at-all on the liquidity of the underlying repo market, depending only on the government-determined policy rate and an allowance for credit risk also determined by government authorities looking at the less risky distant past. Liquidity and transparency of the underlying repo market are irrelevant.

Why SOFR?

Depending on whom you ask, the death march from LIBOR to SOFR was either market mandated, or regulator-demanded. Market mandated because London branches of major banks no longer depend on deposits to the degree they once did, allowing the liquidity of the London deposit market to dry. Regulator demanded because scandal-ridden LIBOR was too easily manipulated by bank LIBOR traders acting in concert. SOFR is not dominated by major banks as is LIBOR and thus, the reasoning goes, better reflects overall market conditions.

The Fed-convened Alternative Reference Rates Committee (ARRC) explains why it chose SOFR. The decision was based on index criteria devised by another government entity, the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO). IOSCO has set forth the requirements of an IOSCO-endorsed market index. Broadly they include:

A responsible accountable administrator for index determination

An administrator without self-interest in index value

Administrator authority to control the process of index determination

Index quality: An index that reflects conditions of market supply and demand in a liquid market

Index transparency

Periodic review of the index methodology

It was ARRC's judgment that SOFR fit the IOSCO bill. Indeed, SOFR does tick the boxes listed above. Yes, SOFR is based on transactions, transparent, and liquid. But if the Fed drives SOFR to a foreordained rate of zero, SOFR may have the trappings of a market rate, but the market's changing perception of future credit risk has no effect upon SOFR.

The specifics of the plan to switch to SOFR

There are two adjustments to SOFR that are, by consensus, needed to replace LIBOR: a term, forward-looking, uncollateralized rate. These adjustments are described by ARRC here.

To summarize: First, SOFR should be adjusted upward by a measure of the average spread between uncollateralized yields and collateralized yields, something the SOFR-based index will do.

Second, as with LIBOR, it is desirable that the LIBOR replacement be sufficiently adaptable to adjust to rapidly changing credit conditions. The SOFR-based index should be adjusted with changes in the credit market perception of future conditions in credit markets.

LIBOR has been useful in pricing credit-risky loans, investments, and derivatives because it is a changing market forecast of the cost of risky credit over a future term (usually three or six months ahead). An effective credit market index must reflect changes in expected future credit conditions as these expectations change over time, something SOFR will not do.

SOFR fails the test of COVID-19

COVID-19 is providing a clinic for testing the credit market information provided by the two alternative interest rates. Both LIBOR and SOFR dropped like a rock when the Fed announced its intent to support financial markets to the tune of 4 trillion dollars.

But in the aftermath of the Fed's intervention announcement, LIBOR proved sensitive to risks faced by borrowers other than the Fed, while SOFR collapsed to zero under the weight of Fed intervention.

A look at the graph above makes the key difference between the two indexes crystal clear. SOFR, which includes no risk premium, is both too low and too stable to measure variable credit risk.

While opponents of SOFR complain about the volatility of SOFR around statement dates, SOFR supporters rightly point out that the three-month compound averages of SOFR that will ultimately be used to provide an index replacement for LIBOR are far more stable. The complaint about SOFR's volatility is a red herring.

The reality is that averaged-in-arrears SOFR is too stable, insensitive to the changing cost of risk in the market for short-term debt.

In-arrears SOFR has fallen gradually in a completely predictable (and misleading) way throughout this initial five-week period of the COVID-19 policy change and will continue its decline during the remainder of the three-month period following the Fed's policy change. Then, SOFR will flatline at zero until the Fed takes its foot off the gas.

LIBOR shows a far superior sensitivity to changing market evaluations of expected credit risk than does SOFR. LIBOR at first reacted strongly to the Fed's intervention, falling dramatically, but then exhibited the effects of second thoughts about the riskiness of short-term funds, adding a larger risk premium than would be captured by risk-adjusted SOFR if SOFR is boosted, as planned, by an unchanging long-term average of the spread between Treasury and private debt.

What lies ahead?

Having embarked on a protracted process by which governments are guiding the market to replace LIBOR by a chosen alternative, in the near-term future financial markets and institutions can do nothing other than comply with this regulatory mandate.

But over the longer term, it seems reasonable to anticipate that the switch from LIBOR to SOFR might stunt the growth of index-based credit markets because the index fails to identify the cost of risk. If markets are impacted adversely, there will be an opportunity for a true term market for uncollateralized term debt to spring to life. This development would open the door to a switch to a more reliably informative credit market index.

The COVID-19 crisis might be close enough to the extraordinary conditions that inspired the then-floundering markets for bank debt to embrace LIBOR in the mid-1980s. Conditions now might be ripe for the introduction of alternatives to SOFR that might prove themselves of value over time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.