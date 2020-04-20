Take Another Look At Xerox

When the smaller-sized Xerox (NYSE:XRX) bid for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ), few investors correctly predicted the deal would not get far. Even when a private equity fund wanted to buy Walgreens (WBA) using leverage, the market was right to ignore the bid. The bad news is that Walgreens shares continued on a downward path, as did Xerox and HPQ stock. With Xerox now trading at half price in the year-to-date period and at a 6.9 times P/E, should value investors consider buying it?

Mixed Fourth-Quarter Results

Xerox reported revenue falling from $2.5 billion last year to $2.44 billion in Q4/2019. Earnings per share rose to $1.33, up from $0.94. The company increased efficiency and found $1 billion in gross savings in the last 18 months. It forecast $450 million in gross savings this year. It highlighted investments in AI, 3D, software, and services in its FAQ. By 2021, it will save more than $3 billion.

At a $4 billion market capitalization, XRX stock is barely one-quarter of the size of HP Inc., which is at $22.57 billion. Revenue will continue to stay flat in 2021, but Xerox thinks it is winning business in the SMB space. Until its "significant product launches in 2019 and 2020" drive higher sales, investors should expect its growth decelerating. Xerox may cut costs to align its business with the reality of harsher market conditions.

Higher Adjusted Operating Income

Thanks to higher margins and lower SG&A costs as a percentage of revenue, adjusted operating income grew sharply in Q4.

Source: Xerox

Investors did not bid shares higher despite the higher profits. Falling revenue in equipment and post sale is hardly encouraging. Revenue fell in all geographic regions on a year-over-year comparison in the Americas and the emerging markets. Color and black and white printing needs are shrinking quickly. At a macro view, the lockdown and stay-at-home policy in Xerox's major markets will only accelerate the drop in revenues.

Xerox probably has little room for further gross savings. It saved $640 million in 2019, with delivery, organizational design and benefit costs, and procurement contributing the most to those cost cuts.

Debt Levels

Xerox's financing debt of $3.3 billion includes customer leases of Xerox equipment. Prior to the global slowdown, Xerox aimed for a 7:1 debt to equity leverage ratio on those finance assets. The company has enough cash on hand, with $1.8 billion in net cash (net of core debt). Pension funding of $1.2 billion is not a concern: it has 88% of net global funding.

In 2020, Xerox forecast revenue falling 4%. The company may revise the decline higher in light of the unfavorable business conditions. GAAP EPS will be $2.80 - $2.90 while adjusted EPS will be $3.60 - $3.70.

Opportunity

By not pursuing a bid on HP, Xerox will spare its balance sheet from financial strain. The acquisition would have saddled the company with $24 billion in financing commitments. Now, it may turn its focus back on its own business. As the SMB channel rebounds, later on, this year, Xerox has high-end production systems set to launch. In 2021, Xerox forecast a ~300 basis point improvement in revenue. It said that this is due to " those tuck-ins, we're not just looking at the U.S., we are looking in certain countries in Europe and expanding the XBS models to those countries. But we could see that having a point, 2 points of benefit also potentially in 2021."

On a Stock Rover Research report, XRX stock has a value score of 98. Thanks to its high return on equity and gross margin percentage, it scores well on Quality. Investors timing an entry point on Xerox may wait until July, September, or November before expecting a rebound:

Source: Stock Rover

Your Takeaway

Xerox is one of the last technology stocks investors will consider, given its reliance on the printed business. But if the economy starts to open slowly, small businesses will eventually invest in capital. That will give Xerox's revenue a lift. After the ~51% discount in the first quarter, Xerox more than priced in the slow rebound ahead.

