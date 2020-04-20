Hope The U.S. Becomes Like China After Coronavirus

Assuming that it is we can see that China is both reopening and beginning that climb back to normality.

At least we hope that's the way it's going to work, it's possible that we've done things so differently that their experience won't be ours.

China is ahead of us in the coronavirus curve, clearly, so what's happening there as the country opens up gives an indication as to our own immediate future.

The basic rules of recessions

There are two basic rules about recessions for us to think about. The first is that an economy coming to a stop for a time doesn't matter, not in the slightest. Economies pretty much stop every weekend for example, most of them stop at about 5 pm every day in fact. Certainly economies stop for the vacation period, near nothing happens in Southern Europe in August for example.

So, the simple fact of an economic stop doesn't matter. Of course, this stop is different, it's unplanned. But much more important than that it's of unknown duration. If it had been for a weekend it wouldn't matter in the slightest. That it's for a month or three does and it's the "or" there that might be doing the most damage.

The second is that where we know what caused the recession we generally have less of a problem in recovering than where we don't. The Great Depression was, in the words of Keynes, more about the underlying and huge changes in industry and employment than anything else. True, the 1929 Crash didn't help, nor did a lot of what FDR tried, the Federal Reserve's inaction and so on, but without all of those there would still have been that large problem. And it was always going to take time to try to work out what to do about that electrification of industry and mechanisation of agriculture.

Where we do know - say the Fed raising interest rates, the most common cause of a recession - then when that cause stops then so does the recession. Pretty swiftly too. So, here we've a recession because government has deliberately shut down the economy. Once government stops doing so the recession will cease.

All of this is fairly obvious. And do note how we normally define a recession. It's not that output - or consumption - is below peak. It's that it's below the previous time period. So, say GDP falls 30% (a not unlikely event here and now), and then climbs 10% and then 10% again over two time periods. We say that the recession is over, even if we've not yet got back to that peak we were at.

China's experience

We've seen that China had a sudden stop to the economy. Also that it has all started up again. Certainly below, still, the previous peak, but up from the nadir. Now we have a little more information.

China GDP

We've our first recording of China's GDP under coronavirus conditions:

Chinese economy contracted for the first time in decades due to COVID-19, down 6.8% y/y, or a 9.8% q/q fall. This is the worst performance since quarterly GDP data started in 1992. The health crisis caused extended breaks to production facilities and disrupted supply chains, in China and abroad, and the return to work after the break was slower than expected.

(China GDP from Moody's Analytics)

That's not a good look, obviously. And note two further things. The shutdown coincided, at least a bit, with the normal annual New Year shutdown, lowering the effect on output. Also, while we've got that near 7% reduction in GDP we would have expected growth in the period, the loss of expected output plus the shrinkage is more like 12 to 15%. That's horrible.

But, this is a backward looking indicator, it is what has happened. From those links above we can tell that it has happened and matters are - slowly, to be sure - improving. We'll know more about this in about two weeks when we start to get the PMI numbers for this month.

China industrial production

This is a much more cheering number:

China’s industrial production fell 1.1% y/y in March, which was an improvement on the 13.5% y/y fall during January-February, when the COVID-19 crisis virtually shut down factories for an extended break from late January.

(China industrial production from Moody's Analytics)

Note that these are year on year numbers. So we are not saying that we've had only a decrease in the rate of decrease. Rather, that industrial production has almost caught up with what the level was a year ago. That's a significant bounce from what it was last month.

Where again we've two things to consider. The first being that we would have expected 6 to 8% growth and we've not got that, so we're still well down on where we hoped we would be. But even then we're well above the nadir reached at the bottom of the coronavirus closedown. Which is good, obviously.

But this is industrial production

This is something we've got to be careful about. Given the way that social distancing works and all that it's the services part of the economy - especially the consumer facing part of it - that has really been beaten to a pulp. That factories reopen is one thing, it's when the bars, restaurants, concerts, sports teams can get going again that matters to the other part of the economy. And even in China services are a majority of the economy - 60% or so - even if not all services are consumer facing and so completely closed.

I regard this as an interesting finding actually, because there's much worrying in the economics pages of the newspapers about how impossible it's going to be to reopen production lines. As it seems to be turning out that's the easy bit. It's reopening the services which is more difficult - or at least hasn't happened yet - and that we'll have to wait and see about.

This in itself is also cheery for the global economy. Trade is massively about industrial production and not about services. So, the global part of the global economy looks like it might do rather better in recovery, or speed of it, than the more locally based and largely untraded services sector.

China Fixed Investment

How much is invested now is, combined with technological advance, what determines the size of the economy in the future. And it's also one of the first things to get cut in hard times - why worry about the future if the problem is surviving the present? We see a rebound here in China as well:

Fixed asset investment in China contracted by 16.1% in March YTD following a 24.5% y/y fall in January-February, as the COVID-19 crisis caused mass disruptions to economic activity and postponed investment decisions.

Sure, it's down, but it's less down than it was the period before, that's the beginnings of a recovery.

China retail sales

Much the same story here. Yep, it's a horrible economic performance, but it's a less terrifying one than the previous period:

In March retail sales in China fell more than expected, down 15.8% y/y, after plummeting 20.5% in January-February, as the country continues to grapple with the COVID-19 crisis.

It's a horrible recession but it's one that has a bottom then at least the beginnings of a recovery, not a rumble along the bottom.

The US experience

We're short on economic numbers from the US closedown, really only having industrial production from the start of the process:

Few parts of the U.S. economy have avoided the impact of COVID-19. Industrial production dropped 5.4% in March, more than our below-consensus forecast. This dwarfs any decline during the Great Recession and is the largest since 1946.

1946, we should note, is when we closed down all the war factories and retooled them for civilian production. Something that is rather disruptive, doing that.

(US industrial production from Moody's Analytics)

The US started later than China so is behind that temporal curve. I would expect industrial production to fall next month as well, it wouldn't surprise me to see the same sort of fall again.

But what we're trying to work out is what is going to happen after that? The only evidence we've got is what happened in China.

Yes, industrial production took a huge hit. But we're only three months into this - January was the start in China and these are March numbers we're talking about - and we're already back to about last year's production levels. Yes, we've missed out a year of expected growth but still. China hasn't - with industrial production at least - ended up bumping along the bottom. I take this to be good news for us.

My view

I have long been saying that we're going to have a really horrible, terrible, recession here. But what matters is how long it is and how swiftly the economy will recover.

The more information we get out of China the more I am confirmed in my opinion that it's going to be short with a V shaped recovery. Yes, sure, we may end up with GDP down over the year, could be several percentage points or more. But it's not going to be 10 and 20% down year on year as it was back in the Depression.

The investor view

For us as investors we have two entirely different time horizons here. Our first is to look at which businesses just aren't going to get through the next few months. Some are indeed going to go bust as the oil fracking sector is already showing. But past that what matters is how long the bad times endure. A stock is worth the net present value of all future income from it. If we're back to near normal in 6 months - not beyond possibility - and growing again beyond that by the end of the year then stocks look undervalued even now.

I think that is going to be the shape of the recession too. Thus stocks in general are a buy but also being selective. It's the big names, the well established and secure stocks that will do well. This is always true in troubled economic times, big and boring is best.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.