3 Key Strategies Helping Me Go Through The COVID-19 Crisis

The past two months on the stock market have taught us a humbling lesson: we can’t predict the future. In light of such volatility and dividend cuts/suspensions, it is time for all of us to review our investing strategy and make sure it can weather this and future storms. Right now, you may be wondering what’s going on with your portfolio and which moves to make. Is it time to buy or to sell? Is it time to shift your money into another sector or even another asset class?

I have recently completed a total review of my portfolio holdings and reviewed how my strategy fared in this time of great uncertainty. My portfolio dropped and followed the crash, but it is recovering nicely and remains way ahead of my benchmark since its inception. (you can see my latest update here).

I have also done some extra work to try to understand what helped me going through the current bear market. After all, the portfolio I publicly track has seen two market crashes (2018 and 2020) since I started it in late 2017. Here are the three key strategies that explain how to build a solid portfolio and how to manage it through the storm.

#1 Focus on dividend growth, not dividend yield

Over the years, many have mocked my moniker of The Dividend Guy, since I don’t focus on the dividend yield. My investing approach is focused more towards the ability of my companies to sustain a robust dividend growth policy. I do not focus on the yield as I just want to assure the dividends are growing.

Strangely enough, even Vanguard (a pioneer in ETF investing) conducted its own studies on recent market history and concluded that dividend growers are among the best-performing assets. I’ve used this graph in the past, but I just can’t get enough of it!

Source: Vanguard

Long story short: dividend growers tend to generate better results (e.g. more money for you) with less volatility (e.g. less stress). Consistent dividend increases are more than a bona fide paycheck, it’s a statement on how well the company is doing and how confident management is for the future.

To identify such companies, I use the dividend triangle as my first screener. It’s a combination of three simple, yet effective metrics which when complete tell a complete story for a business.

Revenue growth: A business is not a viable business without revenue. What is the difference between a company making growing revenue from a company showing stagnating results? Competitive advantages. We are looking at businesses with several growth vectors that will ensure consistent sales increases year after year.

Earnings growth: Normally, you can’t pay dividends if you don’t have earnings. Then again, this is a very simple statement. Still, if earnings don’t grow consistently, there is no point in expecting that the dividend payment will increase indefinitely. Keep in mind that the EPS is based on a GAAP calculation. Accounting principles are not aligned with cash flow. This means you are better off looking at the EPS trend over 3, 5, and 10 years. Use an adjusted EPS (takes off one-time events, provided by the company) to have a clear view of what is happening with the company.

Dividends: Last, but not least, dividend payments are the obvious backbone of any dividend growth investing strategy. But, don’t focus on the dollar amount or the yield. Your sole focus should be on dividend growth. Dividend growers show confidence in their business model.

Most studies agree that when you pick stocks from among dividend growers, you have already made your selections from a high-quality basket of businesses with robust financial profiles. Therefore, your chances of picking great stocks are greatly improved by this methodology.

#2 Forgive temporary dividend suspensions (but remain ruthless)

Now, finding reliable dividend growers while many great businesses are cutting or suspending their dividends could be quite a challenge. My golden rule regarding dividend cuts is usually to sell right away and never look back. Ideally, you see it coming and you sell prior to the inevitable announcement, but that is often easier said than done.

When companies in the oil industry started to announce dividend cuts, I started to review each holding and assess the likelihood of a dividend cut. Fortunately for me, I’ve never been a fan of the energy sector so I only have Enbridge (ENB) in this sector. In general, I wasn’t worried about most of my holdings as they were still doing business. I can’t see companies like Gentex (GNTX) (no debt), Microsoft (MSFT) (over $100B in cash) or BlackRock (BLK) (the world’s largest asset manager and ETF sponsor) cutting their dividend.

So far, I’ve suffered two dividend cuts/suspensions which are coming from CAE (CAE) (civil pilot training and simulator) and NFI Group (OTCPK:NFYEF) (a bus and coaches manufacturer). The first one sees about 50% of its business closed temporarily, and the second one has all their bus and coach plants on idle mode.

Most importantly, both companies were doing great and counted on several growth vectors prior to the crisis. Therefore, I can expect both companies to resume their activities once the economy reopens. CAE offers mandatory pilot training and its defense and healthcare training segment will continue to roll (they even have an order for 10,000 ventilators from the Canadian government). For NFI, about 70% of their revenue comes from city orders which are government backed. For example, the city of San Diego just confirmed another order for 26 buses on March 27th. The world has not completely stopped turning.

If those two companies were having problems increasing their revenues, earnings and dividends prior to the crisis, it would have been a different story. All recessions have one point in common: they tend to “kill” the weaker companies. In most cases, the early 2020 dividend cutters weren’t doing so great before the outbreak. It’s not time to let these two key companies go in favor of picking stronger dividend growers.

#3 Rethink your sector allocation

This point is especially important if you are retired or about to retire. Many retirees seek income and are willing to take on risks by either concentrating their holdings in a limited number of sectors or by purchasing 6%+ (now more like 10%+) yielding stocks thinking they are safe.

Our philosophy and belief is that one should not invest more than 20-25% of a portfolio in a single sector. The more you add to a sector past 20%, the more volatile your portfolio may be. When the market drops, it affects all sectors. However, each crisis will be particularly hurtful for a few industries. The problem is that we never know which ones will suffer the most. It could be tech stocks (1999 tech bubble), banks (2008 financial crisis), oil & gas businesses (2015 oil bust, 2020 COVID-19) or entertainment, travel, leisure and retailers (2020 COVID-19). The key is to hold some of the best companies from each industry. This way, you are not getting hurt too much when a recession hits one of your “favorite sectors.”

Against all odds, the tech sector seems to be one of the best sectors for the current recession. Many tech stocks are soaring during the quarantine as they continue to work remotely and many of them offer cloud-based solutions. Cash is king during most recessions, and old tech stocks like Microsoft, Apple (AAPL), Cisco (CSCO), Texas Instruments (TXN), Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) are generating plenty. You may tell me they all show ridiculous yields and I’ll agree with you. I would rather have to sell a few shares of MSFT than depend on the next Macerich (MAC) dividend payment that has just been cut by 33% (while your capital is literally burning).

My second largest sector is financial services. I’ve selected Canadian banks (I’m Canadian!) as one of the safest places to put my money. They offer great yields and they are incredibly well-capitalized. Most importantly, strict federal rules prevent them from making high-risk transactions. CEOs of all the major banks confirmed they have no intention of cutting their dividend for the time being. This sector also includes the world’s largest asset manager (BlackRock) and the world’s largest payment network; Visa (V). As previously mentioned, pick the best of the breed in all sectors and your portfolio should just do fine. Those 2 sectors represent about 50% of my portfolio.

Now, I know you may want to look for higher-yielding companies. Here’s a quick review of a few sectors with higher yields.

REITs are well-known among retirees. However, not all REITs are created equal. Most REITs in the retail industry are suffering and it will stay that way for a while. The brick & mortar retail industry was already facing strong competition from e-commerce. Now, it’s an open bar for Amazon (AMZN) and the likes. If you want to go after some reliable sources of income, aim for apartment REITs, data centers, cell towers and industrial REITs concentrated in warehouses and distribution centers. They will likely be less interesting in terms of yield, but their business model works. CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) and Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) show decent yield (3%) and strong potential. They were discussed last week at Dividend Growth Rocks.

I’m not usually a fan of healthcare companies as they include big pharma companies who spend billions in R&D. Their drug pipelines are crucial and consume most of their cash flow. This makes it hard to maintain a dividend growth policy at the same time as developing new medicines. Nonetheless, you can find solid dividend growers in this category (Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), AbbVie (ABBV), Pfizer (PFE)). You can also find great businesses in the medical device sub-sector (LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT), Abbott Laboratories (ABT), ResMed (RMD). Healthcare businesses have one thing in common; no matter how the recession hits, our health remains crucial. Therefore, recessions should be less harsh on companies in the Healthcare sector.

Finally, the last safe haven for a decent yield and low risk of dividend cuts is probably utilities. I personally invested in Fortis (FTS) and Emera (OTCPK:EMRAF), which are two Canadian utilities making the bulk of their revenue in the U.S. On the other side of the border, I like “green utilities” such as NextEra Energy (NEE) and Xcel Energy (XEL). Utilities in general should be able to benefit from a low interest rate environment. Don’t expect much growth as the economy slows down, but the dividends should remain safe.

Final thoughts

If you look at my portfolio, you’ll see that I preferred to invest in consumer cyclicals and industrial stocks as opposed to concentrating my money in healthcare, REITs and utilities. This is because I have several years in front of me before retirement. I’m going for a more aggressive approach in terms of sectors, but not in terms of stock selection. I prioritize dividend growers above everything else.

There are many different strategies that will be working through this bear market. One of them is dividend growth investing. I’d be curious to hear about your experiences with DGI. How have your investments performed over the past few years? How has your investing strategy been impacted by the current market?

Many investors focus on dividend yield or dividend history. I respectfully think they’re making a mistake. While both metrics are important, aiming at companies that have and show the ability to continue raising their dividend by high single-digit to double-digit numbers will make your portfolio outperform others. When a company pushes its dividend so fast, it’s because it is also growing their revenues and earnings. Isn’t this the fundamental of investing – finding strong companies that will grow? If you are looking for a great combination of dividend and growth, check out Dividend Growth Rocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENB, GNTX, MSFT, CAE, NFYEF, ABBV, PFE, , BLK, AAPL, OTEX, TXN, V, AMZN, DLR, LMAT, JNJ, EMRAF, FTS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.