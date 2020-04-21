Time To Get Tactical - Michael Gayed On Alpha Trader (Podcast)

We're in a perpetual period of lower rates, disinflation, and market volatility, says Gayed. It's time to get "tactical."

With hosts Aaron Task and Stephen Alpher taking the week off, this week's Alpha Trader features Seeking Alpha Marketplace head Daniel Shvartsman chatting with Michael Gayed of the Lead-Lag Report.

The question at hand, asks Gayed: Is the Fed going to win in its fight against the massive deflationary forces facing the economy? Gayed thinks not. Instead, he believes we're in a perpetual period of lower rates, disinflation, and market volatility. It's time for investors to get "tactical," he says.

