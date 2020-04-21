Glaukos: Assessing The Value Proposition After Multiple Recent Deals

For several years now, Glaukos (GKOS) has been a dominant force in the minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) market, but the company had little else going for it at the start of 2019. That couldn’t be further from the case now. Management decided to invest the strong cash flow from MIGS sales in an attempt to transform the company into a full spectrum eye health franchise. While it is still in its early stages, this transformation makes Glaukos much more interesting from an investment standpoint because the pipeline now offers much more opportunity for growth, while the MIGS portfolio continues to provide stability and cash flow. I will discuss these deals and new product lines, as well as offer my take on a potential fair present value for the company.

Glaukos is the Biggest Fish in the MIGS Pond

Glaukos has a dominant position in the MIGS market that the company is looking to hold onto through continued innovation. Glaukos already has the iStent and iStent inject on the market, but 3 additional new MIGS technologies remain in the pipeline.

Figure 1: MIGS Pipeline (Source: Corporate Presentation)

The currently approved MIGS devices just address mild to moderate glaucoma and only in combination with cataract surgery. As you can see, all 3 devices in Glaukos’ MIGS pipeline are targeting approval as standalone treatments and also would expand the scope of treatment to all glaucoma disease states, from mild to refractory.

The MIGS market has shown strong annual growth that is expected to continue for years to come, and Glaukos is well-positioned to benefit from it. One research group has estimated that the MIGS market will show a 30.4% compound annual growth rate between 2018 and 2024. Another group similarly pegs that number at 30.1%.

So far, these estimates line up well with Glaukos’ sales growth over the last few years. In 2016, the total MIGS market was estimated at $144 million, and that year, the company had $114 in total MIGS sales, making its market share a dominant 79%. Glaukos has been able to maintain market share upwards of 2/3rd since that time, helped substantially by its main competitor, the CyPass Micro-Stent, being pulled from the market. In 2019, the overall MIGS market was estimated at $317 million and Glaukos captured about $231 million of it, or a market share of 73%.

With its strong current position and continued pipeline innovation, Glaukos should be able to maintain its stranglehold on the MIGS market in their near term, and possibly even expand the size as the scope of its treatments broadens. Worth noting is that Glaukos is engaged in patent litigation against its one remaining competitor in the MIGS space, Ivantis. Glaukos’ claims are currently scheduled to go to trial this summer, and it has already won summary judgment on Ivantis’ counterclaims. This could present additional upside for the company.

Glaukos is also trying to add to its overall market share for glaucoma therapies by developing bioerodible, sustained release versions of the popular glaucoma medication travoprost and a novel ROCK inhibitor. At least one group is predicting that the group of new glaucoma drugs released in the next few years could end up taking over a 40% share of the overall glaucoma therapy market, so these additions could help Glaukos break into a meaningful and previously untapped area for the company.

Four Interesting New Areas of Expansion

Its strong position in the MIGS market should buy Glaukos the time and cash flow needed to develop a more diverse array of product lines and set itself up for long-term success. This seems to be exactly what the company tried to do in 2019 by making 4 separate acquisitions or licensing transactions that each significantly grow the pipeline. Additionally, the acquisition of Avedro and its Photrexa product line will have a meaningful impact on current levels of cash flow.

The first deal Glaukos made in 2019 was actually one that added more depth to its existing MIGS portfolio. In late April, the company announced that it had made a deal with the U.S. subsidiary of Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:SNPHY), which appointed Glaukos the exclusive U.S. partner for the sale of the PreserFlo MicroShunt. Santen is already engaged in an FDA pivotal study of the MicroShunt, and approval is estimated to come in late 2020 or early 2021. As shown in Figure 1 above, the MicroShunt will treat refractory glaucoma where IOP is uncontrolled with maximum tolerated medical therapy or where progression of the disease warrants surgery. I like this deal because it should help solidify Glaukos’ position in the MIGS market, yet the company isn’t having to spend R&D dollars on its development.

Then, in June, Glaukos acquired DOSE Medical Corporation for $2.5 million in cash, plus potential future performance-based milestone payments and royalties. As a part of this transaction, the company broke into the retinal disease space, gaining development rights to multiple micro-invasive, bioerodible, sustained-release drug delivery platforms designed to be used in the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME). While both of these programs are still in the pre-clinical phase, if successful, they represent a potentially large expansion of Glaukos’ business given that the AMD and DME markets are projected to be roughly $10.4 billion and $4.1 billion in size respectively around the time these drugs could be approved.

Next, in July, Glaukos entered into a global licensing agreement with Intratus, Inc. for $1.5 million in cash, plus potential future performance-based milestone and royalty payments. This garnered Glaukos the rights to develop and commercialize Intratus’ patented, non-invasive transdermal drug delivery platform designed for use in the treatment of dry eye disease, and potentially glaucoma and corneal disorders such as blepharitis and conjunctivitis. The potential dry eye treatment is the most immediately intriguing part of this deal. Both Glaukos and independent groups peg the dry eye market at about $4 billion or more, meaning that the Intratus deal could have a significant impact on future cash flows if the therapy is ultimately approved.

Last but not least, Glaukos spent $437.8 million to acquire Avedro, Inc. in November. Avedro was a hybrid ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company focused on developing therapies designed to treat corneal diseases and disorders and correct refractive conditions. Most importantly from Glaukos’ standpoint, Avedro developed novel bio-activated drug formulations to be used in combination with its own proprietary systems for the treatment of progressive keratoconus and corneal ectasia following refractive surgery. Its Epi-off Photrexa therapy for keratoconus is the first and only minimally invasive anterior segment product offering approved by the FDA shown to halt progression.

The Avedro acquisition will have a significant, immediate impact on Glaukos’ cash flow. Avedro’s corneal health products brought in $43 million in net sales in 2019, showing a solid 55% year-over-year improvement from 2018. In addition to the strong growth of the already approved Epi-off Photrexa treatment, Glaukos now has in its pipeline an improved Epi-on version of Photrexa nearing approval. This should hopefully allow the new corneal health segment to dominate the keratoconus market in a way that is somewhat reminiscent of the glaucoma segment’s performance in the MIGS space. Avedro also brought with it another exciting addition to the pipeline - a potential new surgical treatment for presbyopia (far-sightedness typically occurring in middle-to-old age) that could be an improvement on currently available refractive vision correction surgeries. This is already a huge market, and Glaukos estimates the size of the potential opportunity for the company at $15 billion.

COVID-19 Impact

Despite this high level of activity in 2019, Glaukos stock price is down about 50% from recent highs. These levels were achieved just before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and unfortunately, there is reason to expect some amount of disruption to the company’s business during this time.

Figure 2: GKOS Daily Chart (Source: Finviz)

On March 24, Glaukos suspended its prior net sales guidance for 2020 of $290-300 million because many elective procedures like MIGS are not occurring at present due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has since updated investors on the situation, saying that first-quarter net sales are expected to be about $55 million. Although certainly a step backwards from the $66 million seen in the fourth quarter of 2019, this amount doesn’t represent a catastrophic loss of business for the company.

Glaukos expects the present decline in business to largely just be a shift in demand, not an overall decrease in procedures. This seems reasonable given the substantial growth in the glaucoma market described above. While we can’t know how long it will take for Glaukos to make up the delayed MIGS revenue it is experiencing right now, we can feel confident that such a delay in revenue doesn’t justify the company being worth only half of what it was valued at before the pandemic when nothing substantial has changed about its long-term outlook.

Balance Sheet

It’s far from clear whether the current pandemic will have any effect on Glaukos beyond just delaying current sales, but regardless, the company has sufficient finances to weather whatever the current crisis throws at it.

Figure 3: Glaukos Balance Sheet (Source: 10-K)

The total loss from operations last year was just $50 million. As you can see in Figure 3, the company has more than 3 times that amount right now in cash and short-term investments. Additionally, absent the current COVID-19 crisis, my modelling suggests that the company might have become barely cash flow positive in 2020 and certainly would have been solidly cash flow positive in 2021. Thus, the $150+ million in cash and short-term investments appears more than sufficient for whatever may come.

I did, however, factor in about an additional 1 million shares per year being added to Glaukos’ totals over the next 10 years, as it has consistently added around that many shares in the form of stock-based compensation every year and actually has another 13 million already authorized for such purposes under an existing company plan. Hopefully Glaukos doesn’t actually issue quite that many new shares, but for now I think it’s important to include in any model of the company's fair value.

Valuation

It’s worth noting before diving in that attempting to value a company is more of an art than a science, so the below represents my attempt at providing an extremely conservative value for Glaukos, consistent with my investing philosophy of looking for biopharma stocks offering a wide margin of safety.

First, despite Glaukos’ current strength in the MIGS market (>70% market share), I still ran my model with its market share over the next 10 years eventually declining to the point where one would expect it to settle if multiple additional competitors get involved in the space (~40%). That being said though, the MIGS and Photrexa franchises look like they will soon have strong enough cash flow to cover all of the company’s expenses, including R&D for pipeline products, allowing for multiple shots at substantial revenue expansion through the approval of one or more new therapies. Even after attempting to account for all expenses that will come up and the roughly 23% additional dilution described above, I get a value of $28.85 per share of just these two product lines alone.

But as we know from looking at the company’s activity in 2019, these two product lines are far from all it has. Glaukos’ pipeline in corneal and retinal health provides substantial upside for the company, in addition to this strong, growing revenue from approved products. Based on my analysis, the potential therapies for dry eye and presbyopia as well as the sustained releases formulations of pharmaceuticals to treat glaucoma, AMD, and DME add a present value of $13.66, bringing the total for the company to $42.51.

I believe this is likely a very conservative valuation for two main reasons. First, I haven’t modeled any significant expansion of the MIGS market to account for the potential approval of standalone surgical procedures. The company estimates that this could roughly double the number of total eyes available for treatment, but when market estimates already show a greater-than-30% CAGR for the MIGS market, I felt it more appropriate to model Glaukos’ MIGS pipeline as simply allowing the company to hold current market share rather than speculatively trying to assess the size of a potential market expansion.

Second, I’ve assigned no present value in my analysis to the IOP sensor Glaukos is developing. This also could present additional upside for the company over my fair value estimate, but its unprecedented nature led me to ignore it for conservative valuation purposes.

Conclusion

I don’t own any Glaukos stock at present, but I will now be considering establishing a position on any further weakness. Based on my evaluation of its current business and pipeline, I do think the company is undervalued, but it doesn’t quite have the margin of safety I like to see. I typically require a 20% discount to my conservative fair value estimate, which in this case would be a price per share of $34. I will be closely watching for further development of the pipeline and continued growth of Glaukos’ current MIGS and corneal health products because either could cause me to revise my fair value significantly upward.

